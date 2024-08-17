No matter the genre, TV shows are designed to entertain, but there's nothing like a good comedy. Sitcoms have been a television staple for decades, and for good reason. It's great to unwind and have a few laughs after a long day with familiar characters.

And although sitcoms are supposed to make audiences laugh, "sitcom" is short for "situational comedy. After all, many have featured more emotional moments. Some have been downright heartbreaking. The best of them are proof that not only can sitcoms be heartfelt and emotional, but that they can also feature some brilliant writing, with crushing episodes which are remembered as among the best TV has to offer.

10 'Adventure Time'

Season 5, Episode 14, "Simon & Marcy"

Finn (Jeremy Shada) battled evil—typically the Ice King (Tom Kenny)—with his magical dog, Jake (John DiMaggio), in animated series Adventure Time, which aired on Cartoon Network. The episode “Simon & Marcy” featured vampire Marceline (Olivia Olson) sharing the story of her history with the Ice King, which went back nearly 1,000 years. In the aftermath of the Great Mushroom War, he found a then seven-year-old Marceline wandering the streets, and the more he used his crown, the more it affected his memory.

Although technically not a sitcom, Adventure Time often took on a light, fun tone, despite its often dark undertones, including the Ice King’s backstory. “Simon & Marcy” was a tragic look at his past and the events that led him to become a villain, as well as the impact it had on Marceline, as the Ice King remembered nothing of their time together. It was critically acclaimed and was nominated for an Emmy Award.

9 'The Office'

Season 7, Episode 22, "Goodbye, Michael"

Mockumentary-style The Office, based on the British series of the same name, followed the employees of Dunder Mifflin and their incompetent boss, Michael (Steve Carell). In “Goodbye, Michael,” he secretly prepared to leave for Colorado a day earlier than everyone thought and wanted to spend his last day saying his goodbyes to everyone one-on-one, complete with gag gifts. His most emotional goodbyes were with Jim (John Krasinski), who figured out it was really his last day, and Pam (Jenna Fischer).

Character exits can make for some of the saddest episodes of TV, no matter how good the sendoff, and for a show as funny and beloved as The Office, it was surprising to see how emotional “Goodbye, Michael” really was, from Michael’s goodbyes to the cast’s parody of “Seasons of Love” from Rent. It’s easy to imagine that the casts’ emotional reactions were genuine, especially when some of their characters probably cared a lot less.

8 'How I Met Your Mother'

Season 6, Episode 13, "Bad News"

How I Met Your Mother followed a group of friends as they found love and started their lives. In “Bad News,” Marshall (Jason Segel) and Lily (Alyson Hannigan) continue to struggle with fertility issues and become concerned she might never be able to get pregnant, leading both of them to get tested and find they had no issues. Marshall was initially reluctant to open up to his parents about it but ultimately did, and when he later tried to call his dad to share his test results, there was no answer. Lily later told him he had died.

Marshall and Lily’s fertility struggle in How I Met Your Mother was emotional enough on its own, but the added layer of the death of Marshall’s father in “Bad News” made the episode all the more tragic. The unexpected nature of the death was realistic, and it was heartbreaking to watch Marshall receive the news. It is often regarded as one of the best episodes of the show, as well as one of the best TV episodes of all time.

7 'Boy Meets World'

Season 6, Episode 13, "We'll Have a Good Time Then"

Audiences watched Cory Matthews (Ben Savage) and his friends grow up on ABC’s Boy Meets World for seven seasons, from 1993 until 2000. In “We’ll Have a Good Time Then,” Shawn (Rider Strong) and Jack’s (Matthew Lawrence) father, Chet (Blake Clark), unexpectedly returned to their lives; and while Jack was excited, Shawn had reservations and feared their dad’s intention to stick around would end up being another broken promise. After an argument with Shawn, Chet had a heart attack and later died.

Shawn and Jack’s relationship with Chet was a common thread throughout the series. The title of the episode is important, it’s a line from “Cat’s in the Cradle,” a song about the relationship between parents and children and missing time with each other. “We’ll Have a Good Time Then” was just one of many tearjerkers for the series, though, the show’s final moments of Mr. Feeny dismissing the students one last time still resonates with fans.

6 'The Simpsons'

Season 19, Episode 19, "Mona Leaves-A"

The animated sitcom The Simpsons has been running on Fox for a whopping 36 seasons with its stories of the daily life of the titular family living in Springfield. In “Mona Leaves-A,” Homer (Dan Castellaneta) reunites with his mother, Mona (Glenn Close), but struggles to forgive her for the times she left him as a child. By the time he decided to apologize to her, it was too late, when he went to talk to her, he found that she had died.

With so many episodes, The Simpsons tackled emotional topics a few times, and family dynamics has been a common theme in sitcoms as it is. Homer’s mother, Mona, was a crucial part of Homer’s backstory, and as such, she was the subject of a few sad episodes of the show, including Season 7’s “Mother Simpson.” But “Mona Leaves-A” was the most heartbreaking, with the lesson that we don’t always have the time we think we do.

5 '8 Simple Rules'

Season 2, Episode 4, "Goodbye"

In 8 Simple Rules, parents Paul (John Ritter) and Cate (Katey Sagal) navigate the ups and downs of raising three teenagers, daughters Bridget (Kaley Cuoco) and Kerry (Amy Davidson), as well as son Rory (Martin Spanjers). In the two-part episode “Goodbye,” Cate and the kids found out Paul had died while running errands, and each of them grieved in their own ways as they prepared to face life without him. The episode was written after star John Ritter’s unexpected death.

Watching “Goodbye” felt less like watching the cast act and more like watching them mourn their colleagues in real time. The episode was a realistic and emotional depiction of the immediate aftermath of the loss of a loved one, as well as the different ways people process grief, packed with plenty of tear-jerking moments. It felt very genuine, from regrets over their final words to finding comfort in more positive memories.

4 'The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air'

Season 4, Episode 24, "Papa's Got a Brand New Excuse"

In the ‘90s NBC sitcom The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, Will (Will Smith), a teenager from West Philadelphia, was sent to live with his wealthy relatives in Bel-Air. While working in a restaurant in “Papa's Got a Brand New Excuse,” Will recognized his father, who he hadn’t seen in 14 years, and he claimed he was finally ready to be part of Will’s life. As the two began to spend more time together, Uncle Phil (James Avery) became concerned Will’s father would eventually leave again, and he was proven right.

‘90s sitcoms often touched on heavy subjects, and Fresh Prince was no exception, but the most emotional of the show’s more serious episodes was “Papa’s Got a Brand New Excuse.” It wasn’t hard to predict that Will’s dad would leave again just as Uncle Phil predicted, but the episode’s strength is in how Will and Uncle Phil respond. Will’s breakdown was a powerful moment, and both actors proved their skill in the emotional scene.

3 'Futurama'

Season 5, Episode 2, "Jurassic Bark"

After being accidentally cryogenically frozen, pizza-delivery driver Fry (Billy West) wakes up 1,000 years in the future in Futurama. In “Jurassic Bark,” Fry visited a museum and recognized a fossilized dog as his pet, Seymour. Initially, Fry intended to take advantage of cloning technology to be reunited with Seymour but changed his mind, believing Seymour found new owners and lived a long, happy life, but a flashback revealed Seymour actually obeyed Fry’s final command and spent his life waiting outside the pizza shop.

Like some other sitcoms which weren’t afraid to get emotional, Futurama has had more than one episode which tugged at viewers’ heartstrings, but “Jurassic Bark” was the most memorable. Its final moments were absolutely devastating, especially for anyone who’s had a pet. Not only was Fry wrong about how Seymour spent his life, but the scene showed Seymour’s loyalty and conveyed that Seymour didn’t understand where Fry had gone.

2 'Scrubs'

Season 5, Episode 20, "My Lunch"

Sitcom Scrubs followed the staff of the fictional Sacred Heart Hospital, from their beginnings as med students to their work as doctors. In “My Lunch,” a former patient, Jill (Nicole Sullivan), died, with signs pointing to a drug overdose. Her organs were then donated to three patients in need, but it turned out Jill’s cause of death was actually rabies, and the patients who received her organs were also infected and died as a result.

“My Lunch” was a heartbreaking episode, it was jarring to see the typically sharp, quick-witted Dr. Cox (John C. McGinley) becomes so emotional and overcome with guilt over circumstances he had no control over and could not have fixed. It was among McGinley’s best performances on the show. But the episode wasn’t the only time Scrubs presented a devastating episode, as “My Screw Up” is also notable for its sad story of a patient Dr. Cox lost.

1 'M*A*S*H'

Season 11, Episode 16, "Goodbye, Farewell and Amen"

For 11 seasons, audiences tuned in to CBS to see the crew of the 4077 on M*A*S*H as they treated the injured during the Korean War. In the series finale, "Goodbye, Farewell and Amen,” as the war was coming to an end, Hawkeye had a nervous breakdown, and a flashback revealed what triggered it. While hiding on a bus hidden off the side of the road surrounded by enemy patrols, Hawkeye yelled at a woman to quiet the loud chicken she was holding, but in trying to do so, she smothered it, only it wasn’t a chicken but a crying baby.

The frontlines of war is an unexpected setting for a sitcom, but it worked, and it’s also no surprise that M*A*S*H had its fair share of powerful, emotional moments as it explored the impact of war. But none were as devastating as the finale "Goodbye, Farewell and Amen.” The death of the baby is tragic and horrifying, and a traumatized Hawkeye misremembered the incident to minimize the horror. The episode remains the most-watched in American history.