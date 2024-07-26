Whilst sitcom ensembles often feature a diverse array of beloved main characters who carry the narrative and the comedy in their own unique ways, something that arguably excites the viewer even more is the appearance of a guest actor.

Whether they be Hollywood elites, such as Julia Roberts and Bruce Willis in Friends, or future A-Listers getting their start, like Aubrey Plaza and Donald Glover in 30 Rock, a standout guest performance can make or break an episode. Many sitcom episodes that go down in history as being the best in the show do so because of a beloved guest performance, which proves what an essential trope of situation comedy the guest star has become.

10 Cher

'Will & Grace'

One of the most satisfying occurrences in television shows is when a celebrity that is frequently referenced throughout makes an appearance, as Cher does in the third season of Will & Grace. Beloved character Jack McFarland (Sean Hayes) has always made his love of Cher known, frequently belting out "If I Could Turn Back Time", and looking to her hypothetical actions in order to decide what to do in difficult situations.

When Jack finally encounters his idol, he doesn't believe it is really her, choosing instead to conclude that she is a drag queen. Hilariously, Jack only understands that she is the real Cher when she slaps him, frustrated at his refusal to recognize her voice when she sings to him.

9 Liam Neeson

'Derry Girls'

Northern Irish actor Liam Neeson is known for his roles in huge franchises such as Taken, Star Wars, and Christopher Nolan's Batman Begins, as well as his Oscar-nominated lead role in Schindler's List. That's why it was both unexpected and exciting for him to appear in the sitcom Derry Girls.

Derry Girls follows a group of teen friends in '90s Derry, as they navigate coming of age during the final years of the Troubles. Neeson appears in the first episode of the third season as Chief Inspector Byers, who interrogates the girls when they accidentally help some thieves steal computer equipment from their school. The sheer stupidity and hilarity of the situation are only elevated by Neeson's deadpan delivery and contrast to the purposefully over-the-top performances of the young cast.

8 Stephen Hawking

'The Big Bang Theory'

The Big Bang Theory, which followed a group of awkward scientists and their acquaintances for a remarkable twelve seasons, had its fair share of monumental moments, but none seem quite as impressive to both the viewers and the characters as that of Stephen Hawking's guest appearance.

Whilst the episode itself received mixed reviews from fans and critics, Hawking was unanimously praised for his ability to fit in with the cast and keep up with their comedic timing. The creators of the show had stated multiple times that Hawking was a dream guest, and their wishes paid off because "The Hawking Excitation" is still one of the show's most memorable episodes to this day.

7 Elizabeth Banks

'Modern Family'

Actor and director Elizabeth Banks has many comedic roles under her belt, starring in the Pitch Perfect trilogy and 30 Rock. However, arguably her funniest role is that of Sal in Modern Family. Sal is Cam (Eric Stonestreet) and Mitch's (Jesse Tyler Ferguson) friend, who is incredibly flamboyant, with a huge and opinionated personality, possibly due to her affinity for alcohol consumption.

Some of Sal's funniest scenes come from her somewhat one-sided rivalry with Cam and Mitch's toddler Lily, who she resents for stealing their attention away from her. Not only is it hilarious to see how much disdain this fully grown adult has for an innocent child, but Lily retorts to Sal's jibes with her classic, perfectly executed comebacks that put Sal in her place.

6 Jon Hamm

'30 Rock'

During his Golden Globe Award-winning stint as Mad Men lead Don Draper, Jon Hamm also found time to head over to Tina Fey's 30 Rock, where he starred as Liz Lemon's short-lived love interest Dr Drew Baird.

While Dr Baird practices as a medical doctor, it quickly becomes clear that he shouldn't be allowed to, as he is fairly incompetent when it comes to having any amount of medical knowledge. Liz learns that this is a common theme in Baird's life, and ends up realizing that Baird gets away with whatever he wants in life, from getting a motorcycle license to avoiding restaurant queues and getting free food, because everyone finds him so attractive. His storyline is ludicrous but hilarious, and Hamm earned consecutive Emmy nominations for Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series.

5 Brad Pitt

'Friends'

Friends is famous for its roster of acting legends who played iconic guest roles during the show's ten-season run. However, many fans would place Brad Pitt's role as Will at the top of their list when it comes to memorable performances.

Pitt appears in the episode "The One with the Rumor" as Ross's old school friend who joins the gang for Thanksgiving dinner. What transpires is hilariously petty and childish chaos, with events from their school days resurfacing and sending the group into a classic holiday season argument based on something they have all grown from since. Pitt's performance makes the episode, and it is still one of the most popular to this day, with an impressive 9.2/10 on IMDb.

4 Tilda Swinton

'What We Do in the Shadows'

Based on Taika Waititi's modern cult classic film, What We Do in the Shadows follows four vampires and their acquaintances, who have chosen to reside on Staten Island for the last one hundred years. The series features many wacky, larger-than-life characters, with guest stars making no exception.

In the season one episode "The Trial", main characters Laszlo, Nadja, and Nandor face off against the Vampiric Council after the death of an elderly vampire, The Baron. The viewers are treated to a dream guest cast, as the Vampiric Council are all portrayed by actors from previous vampire media, including Tilda Swinton, from Jim Jarmusch's Only Lovers Left Alive. Swinton showcases her immense talent and range in such a small role and plays off of the other vampiric actors in the most satisfying and comedic way.

3 Taylor Swift

'New Girl'

Taylor Swift may be one of the most recognizable faces in the world right now, but a decade ago, New Girl fans knew her as Elaine, the woman who interrupted Cece and Shivrang's wedding. In the unexpected cameo, Swift's character confesses her love to Shivrang, leading to the wedding being called off and both the potential bride and groom being saved from a marriage that neither were personally invested in. This allows Cece to confess her feelings for Schmidt, who has been chasing her affection since the two first met.

Cece and Schmidt went on to become arguably the show's most beloved couple, building a life together, having a daughter, and growing up as both a duo and individually. It could be said that fans have Taylor Swift to thank for allowing one of the best sitcom couples to develop their relationship.

2 Ayo Edebiri

'Abbott Elementary'

Ayo Edebiri is no stranger to the world of comedy, coming into the industry via comedy writing and online sketches. In just the past couple of years, she has starred in a hilarious role in Bottoms, voiced Missy in Big Mouth, and appeared in her multi-award-winning role as Sydney in The Bear, but she also shone in her guest appearance in Abbott Elementary.

Edebiri portrays Janine's (Quinta Brunson) sister Ayesha, and, as is the nature with siblings, ends up arguing with Janine over their pasts and their family dynamics. Not only does Edebiri fit right in with the talented cast, but her character and performance allow the audience a view into a part of Janine that she hasn't yet shown, and helps develop her character.