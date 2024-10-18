Spooky Season is always the perfect time for Halloween-themed rewatches. For fans who are less enthused about horror and thrills, the Halloween episode is a sitcom staple. Many sitcoms have had great Halloween specials that have shown the characters celebrating the holiday, scaring each other, and getting dressed up in costumes. From trick-or-treating to Halloween parties, sitcoms always play off of the holiday in entertaining ways.

The central aspect of Halloween-themed sitcom episodes is Halloween costumes. The Halloween costume that a television character chooses says a lot about them. It is especially fun when more unusual sitcom characters choose costumes that are fitting for their personalities, or when other characters cannot tell who they are supposed to be dressed up as for Halloween. These are the 10 most creative Halloween sitcom costumes, ranked.

10 Peanut Butter and Jelly

'Alexa & Katie' Season 2, Episode 5

Alexa & Katie was a Netflix sitcom that followed the close friendship of two teenagers, Alexa Mendoza and Katie Cooper. The series saw Alexa deal with cancer, and then subsequently go into remission and figure out how to move forward with her life from there. For a significant part of the first and second seasons of the show, Alexa dated Dylan, her tutor and her brother's friend.

Season 2, Episode 5, "PB Without J" saw tension in Alexa and Dylan's relationship. They ultimately broke up at the end of the episode because Dylan was not planning to stay together after he went to college. Before that, they tried to make a couples' costume work, even though Alexa had always dressed up with Katie. With Katie's help, the two went as a peanut butter and jelly sandwich, with incredibly creative and funny costumes.

9 The Scranton Strangler

'The Office' Season 7, Episode 6

The Office had many great Halloween episodes, which led to some hilarious and entertaining Halloween costumes for the various employees of Dunder Mifflin. In Season 7, Episode 6, "Costume Contest," everyone at Dunder Mifflin competed to win a coupon book worth $15,000 in savings. Dwight Schrute hilariously dressed up as The Scranton Strangler, the notorious strangler who was first mentioned in Season 6.

The mystery of the Scranton Strangler hung over The Office for the show's whole run, and was never truly revealed. The characters took the threat very seriously, which was why Dwight's costume was such a strange choice. It was both hilarious and bizarre to watch Dwight dress up as this dangerous and unknown criminal for an office-wide Halloween contest. It was ultimately a very memorable costume.

8 Mother and Baby

'Happy Endings' Season 2, Episode 5

Happy Endings always did holiday episodes well. There was the Christmas episode where the group tried to avoid the holiday when they learned that it was Jane's real birthday. There was also the Thanksgiving episode where the group rewatched an episode of The Real World where they met Brad. The show's Halloween episode hilariously saw Brad and Jane get terrorized by teens while house-sitting in the suburbs.

Meanwhile, Penny and Max attend a Halloween party dressed as a mother and baby, in a hilarious and slightly disturbing costume. The costume proved tricky when both of them wanted to get to know different guys that night. They struggled to do so while attached, which led to some arguing. The costume was a clever way to play off of Penny and Max's intense and codependent friendship, and it was very entertaining to see them try to come up with a solution.

7 Boxer and Ring Girl

'Community' Season 4, Episode 2

Community had some seriously phenomenal Halloween episodes, from a zombie epidemic that infected the whole school, to a psychology survey that made the study group think one of them was a killer. These episodes came with many fantastic Halloween costumes, but the most creative one came from a miscommunication. In Season 4, Episode 2, "Paranormal Parentage," the study group all got dressed up in costumes to attend a Halloween party.

Jeff and Annie planned to dress up in a pair's costume, but they had a misunderstanding. They agreed to go as "Boxer and Ring Girl." Jeff dressed up as a boxer, and Annie dressed up as the ghost of Samara Morgan from The Ring, also known as "the Ring girl." It was a hilarious duo costume, especially because The Dean later arrived dressed up as the perfect match for Jeff's costume.

6 Spudnik

'Friends' Season 8, Episode 6

Friends' Halloween episode has long since gone down in sitcom history as a true classic. Season 8, Episode 6, "The One with the Halloween Party" showed the friends getting up to all of their usual antics, this time in a way that fit with the holiday. Per Monica's insistence, they all showed up in their own versions of costumes, while also dealing with personal drama that ranged from Phoebe developing an interest in her sister's fiancé, to Rachel worrying that she would be a bad mother.

Anything that Ross Geller did, he did in his uniquely particular and often annoying way. For his costume, Ross dressed as "Spudnik," a combination of Sputnik and a spud. Ross wore a potato costume with a satellite hat, and he spent the whole night correcting people who did not understand his costume. It was a hilarious and creative costume, and very fitting for Ross Geller as a character.

5 Baby Björn Borg

'BoJack Horseman' Season 5, Episode 8

BoJack Horseman was the perfect anti-sitcom, constantly subverting sitcom tropes in both hilarious and heartbreaking ways. Naturally, the show's Halloween episode was a unique one, using a blend of flashbacks and the present to highlight a pattern of issues in Mr. Peanut Butter's four major relationships over the years. Diane Nguyen was a significant focus of this, with present-day Diane only showing up to the annual party by accident.

In a flashback to the past, Diane was young and happy, in a brand-new relationship with Mr. Peanut Butter. She showed up in a very creative Hallowen costume that nobody got, except for BoJack. Diane was dressed up as "Baby Björn Borg," a combination of Björn Borg, a cyborg, and a Baby Björn. It is always creative when characters blend two things for a costume, but Diane blended three, and it was definitely memorable.

4 Tinker Bell Tailor Solider Spy

'The Mindy Project' Season 1, Episode 4

The Mindy Project's holiday episodes always had the perfect formula, with Mindy Lahiri using the holiday to try to prove herself in a way that related to her romantic relationships. This often led to Mindy going extremely over-the-top in her celebration of the holiday. Season 1, Episode 4, "Halloween" saw a very insecure Mindy trying to find the perfect Halloween costume in order to impress Josh at the party that they would be attending together.

With the help of Morgan, Betsy, and Shauna, Mindy tried out a variety of costumes, trying to figure out how she wanted to present herself at the party. One of the funny-themed costumes that Mindy tried out was "Tinker Bell Tailor Solider Spy." This was a hybrid of the book-turned movie, Tinker Tailor Solider Spy, and Tinker Bell. It was a very funny and creative costume, even though Mindy ultimately went with Diane Chambers from Cheers.

3 Wage Theft

'Abbott Elementary' Season 2, Episode 6

Now at the start of its fourth season, Abbott Elementary has been embracing sitcom traditions in delightful and hilarious ways. These range from the will-they-won't-they relationship, to the unlikely sitcom duo, to the holiday episode. Abbott Elementary's Halloween episode, "Candy Zombies," was a very fun twist on a spooky sitcom installment. When the students got ahold of the candy too early, they all got sugar highs.

Each of the teachers dressed up in costume, and their choices were very fitting for their characters. It was no surprise to see Jacob Hill use the holiday as an opportunity to make a statement. Jacob dressed as "Wage Theft," in a burglar costume complete with a bag of what was meant to be wages. It is always funny to see someone dressed up as an abstract concept, and it was also perfect for Jacob as a character.

2 It's Reigning Cats and Dogs

'New Girl' Season 2, Episode

New Girl's first Halloween episode saw Jess taking a job working at a haunted house, and the rest of her friends all showing up in costume to support her and celebrate the holiday together. The holiday also brought out the issues in some of the show's romantic pairings at the time, with the costumes specifically causing tension. Schmidt was jealous of Cece and Robby, and his costume just so happened to match Cece's.

Meanwhile, Winston and Shelby's drastically different costumes brought to the surface some of the issues that they were having. Nobody understood what Shelby was dressed up as, least of all Winston. However, Shelby wore a fantastic and creative costume, dressed as "It's Reigning Cats and Dogs." Shelby dressed up as a queen, with stuffed cats and dogs attached to her robe.