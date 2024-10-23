One of Halloween's best qualities is its diverse celebrations and festivities. They span the spectrum from horrifying to wholesome. This holds true when it comes to the TV screen. Sitcoms, often comprised of relatable characters, like Friends, may diverge from their usual storylines to accommodate Halloween, and many of these episodes function well as standalone episodes for new viewers.

The 2000s gave audiences some iconic teen sitcoms like Wizards of Waverly Place and The Suite Life of Zack and Cody, as well as some popular workplace comedies like The Office and Parks and Recreation. Viewers looking for light-hearted Halloween TV with just enough spookiness to get into the Halloween spirit, look no further. These are the best 2000s Halloween sitcom episodes, ranked by the relevance of Halloween to the plot, their spookiness, quality and how well they capture the spirit of Halloween in the 2000s.

10 "iScream on Halloween"

'iCarly' (Season 1, Episode 7)

Image via Nickelodeon

Carly (Miranda Cosgrove), Sam (Jennette McCurdy) and Freddie (Nathan Kress) decide to webcast live from a vacant apartment that the building's door attendant, Lewbert (Jeremy Rowley), claims is haunted. They suspect the rumors are true as they experience sinister events that leave them terrified. They soon discover that the apartment is occupied by an old woman named Mrs. Halberstadt (Estelle Harris) and her son Gary (Matt Braunger) and that Lewbert had pulled a prank on the kids. Meanwhile, Spencer (Jerry Trainor) plans to carve a pumpkin. To Spencer's surprise, when the pumpkin arrives at the apartment, it is a giant pumpkin that is so large he needs a chainsaw to carve it. When trick-or-treaters arrive, Spencer realizes he forgot to buy candy. An angry mob of children storms his apartment for revenge.

The blend of humor and spooky elements captures the playful spirit of Halloween while keeping the tone lighthearted and fun. The haunted apartment adds a layer of mystery and suspense, keeping viewers on edge, while Spencer's misadventures with the giant pumpkin and the angry trick-or-treaters provide comic relief. The episode also taps into a sense of nostalgia, evoking classic Halloween traditions and childhood memories. From the excitement of carving pumpkins and dressing up for trick-or-treating to the thrill of exploring a supposedly haunted place, the episode brings to mind the simple joys of past Halloweens. These elements not only entertain but also remind viewers of the timeless appeal of Halloween, making the episode a delightful throwback while still offering fresh, hilarious twists. Overall, the episode delivers a mix of thrills and laughs, making it a memorable addition to the show's first season and a perfect Halloween treat for viewers.

iCarly Where to Watch stream

rent

buy Not available *Availability in US Release Date September 8, 2007 Cast Miranda Cosgrove , Jennette McCurdy , Nathan Kress , Jerry Trainor Seasons 6 Studio Nickelodeon Main Genre children

9 "Murder on the Halloween Express"

'Sabrina the Teenage Witch' (Season 6, Episode 4)

Image via The WB

Sabrina (Melissa Joan Hart) takes her friends on a murder mystery-themed train ride to encourage them to celebrate Halloween. As the train departs, Sabrina learns it's an "Other Realm," magical train, threatening to expose her secret witch identity to her friends. Sabrina and her friends are transformed into murder mystery characters from the 1920s. The only way off the train requires Sabrina to solve the murder mystery.

This charming Halloween episode blends the supernatural with a classic 1920s murder mystery, as Sabrina and her friends find themselves trapped on a magical train in a time loop. The added threat of repeating the same events until Sabrina can solve the murder introduces a sinister element. Sabrina's hilariously clueless detective work is balanced by Salem's quick-witted assistance in an adorable Sherlock Holmes costume. With witty dialogue, vintage costumes and a surprising twist revealing Sabrina as the unwitting culprit, the episode delivers magical fun while keeping the show's signature humor and heart intact.

Sabrina the Teenage Witch Release Date September 27, 1996 Cast melissa joan hart Seasons 7 Network The WB , ABC Story By nell scovell Writers Nell Scovell , Barney Cohen Expand

WATCH ON HULU

8 "Hell on Earth 2006"

'South Park' (Season 10, Episode 11)

Image via Comedy Central

Satan plans a massive Halloween costume party in Los Angeles. The Catholic Church tries to sabotage the party after learning they were not invited. Ted Bundy, Jeffrey Dahmer, and John Wayne Gacy are tasked with delivering a Ferrari-shaped and -sized cake to the party. Meanwhile, Butters summons Biggie Smalls through a Bloody Mary-like ritual, who demands help getting to the party. This proves difficult, as Biggie is transported back to whomever performs the ritual.

Though this episode has been criticized for being controversial, it remains one of the best Halloween episodes to come from South Park. It shifts focus from Cartman, Stan, Kyle and Kenny to side characters like Satan and the serial killers, Bundy, Dahmer and Gacy. The serial killers' plot spoofs The Three Stooges with a morbid twist. The three of them bungle the cake delivery, ultimately destroying it, forcing Satan’s assistant to replace it with a less desirable Acura cake. In another hilarious spoof, Satan, whose party is inspired by those featured on My Super Sweet 16, throws a tantrum over the substitute, but, realizing he is acting like the "spoiled girls" on the show, apologizes and invites everyone into the party, including the Catholic Church. The edgy humor and gruesome nature of the episode are not ideal for younger audiences, but the Halloween themes and spooky fantasy elements make this episode a staple of 2000s Halloween sitcom episodes.

South Park Where to Watch stream

rent

buy Not available *Availability in US Release Date August 13, 1997 Cast Trey Parker , Matt Stone Seasons 27 Network Comedy Central Main Genre Comedy Studio Story By Trey Parker Expand

7 "The One with the Halloween Party"

'Friends' (Season 8, Episode 6)

Image via NBC

Monica (Courteney Cox) and Chandler (Matthew Perry) host a Halloween costume party. Rachel (Jennifer Aniston) leans into her newfound motherly instincts by handing out candy to trick-or-treaters. Things turn chaotic when she runs out of candy, giving out cash instead. Phoebe (Lisa Kudrow) encounters her twin sister Ursula (Kudrow), who brings her fiancé Eric (Sean Penn) to the party. Phoebe learns that Ursula has been lying to Eric about nearly everything, leading Phoebe to reveal the truth to Eric. Meanwhile, a debate over who would win in a fight between Ross (David Schwimmer) and Chandler leads to an amusingly drawn-out arm-wrestling match.

This episode's featured costumes generate a great storyline, bringing Halloween to the forefront of the episode. Chandler wears a hilarious pink bunny costume that Monica picked out for him, which he despises. Ross' costume creates a lot of confusion for the party guests, who don't appreciate his clever take on Sputnik as much as he does. Chandler goes on to have a rough night after the bunny costume situation. Joey (Matt LeBlanc) comes dressed as Chandler, mocking his mannerisms and Chandler lets Ross win their arm-wrestling match, with Ross later denying that they ever conspired to ensure Ross' win. This classic Friends episode with a Halloween celebration will put viewers in the Halloween spirit.

6 "Halloween"

'Wizards of Waverly Place' (Season 3, Episode 2)

Image via Disney Channel

When the Waverly Place Merchants Association informs the Russos that their annual haunted house isn't scary enough, Alex (Selena Gomez) suggests they use magic to step it up. Alex and Harper (Jennifer Stone) hire ghosts from the wizard world, but the first three aren't frightening enough. So, Alex brings in a more intense ghost, Mantooth (Sean Whalen). Mantooth's terrifying antics send children running. The Association deems the Russos' haunted house too scary and bans them from hosting next Halloween.

Halloween is a popular time for even the most rational people to suspend their beliefs just a bit to embrace the spookier side of the holiday. As the name of the show suggests, Wizards of Waverly Place relies on supernatural concepts and elements for its plot, so each episode is a little escape from reality. It is no surprise that this show produced such a wonderful and spooky Halloween episode. Not only is it appropriate for younger viewers, but it also captures older viewers' attention. With its usual humor, charm and lovable characters, this episode will leave a lasting impression on viewers.

Wizards of Waverly Place Where to Watch stream

rent

buy Not available *Availability in US Release Date October 12, 2007 Cast Selena Gomez , David Henrie , Jake T. Austin , Jennifer Stone , David DeLuise , Maria Canals-Barrera Seasons 4 Main Genre children

5 "Halloween"

'The Office' (Season 2, Episode 5)

Image via NBC

It is Halloween and the Dunder Mifflin Scranton employees are in costume and preparing for an office Halloween party. Michael (Steve Carell) faces pressure from corporate to fire one employee by the end of the day, causing tension in the office and souring the Halloween excitement. In an effort to remain friendly with his employees, Michael puts off his decision until the end of the day. Michael's indecisiveness gets several employees involved in the firing decision, making for a messy process, decision and aftermath.

True to its typical storyline, The Office portrays Michael as an incompetent boss, who, in his selfishness, delays letting go of an employee, ruining their Halloween celebration. Of course, as is the theme with many of his mistakes, Michael acts out of love for his employees, desiring to remain friends with each of them. Though viewers can see Michael's discomfort as he struggles with his assignment, the episode is balanced by the hilarious costumes, quotes and character interactions, especially between Jim (John Krasinski), Dwight (Rainn Wilson) and Michael. Best of all, viewers witnessed Michael's hilarious paper mâché head replica attached to his shoulder and one of the most iconic and lazy costumes: three-hole punch Jim.

4 "The Ghost of Suite 613"

'The Suite Life of Zack & Cody' (Season 1, Episode 18)

Image via Disney Channel

Zack (Dylan Sprouse) and Cody (Cole Sprouse) learn about the haunted room 613 in the hotel. Zack bets that Cody, who is easily frightened, will be the first to leave if they spend the night in 613. Maddie (Ashley Tisdale) and London (Brenda Song) join the boys, with Arwin (Brian Stepanek) joining shortly with his ghost-detecting equipment and Esteban (Adrian R'Mante) later leading a seance with the four kids. During the seance, Esteban is possessed by the ghost, Irene (Bridget Brno), who haunts room 613. Irene drags all but Zack out of sight. It is soon revealed to be an elaborate prank by the others to get back at Zack for all the pranks he's pulled on them. Later, back in room 613, Zack and Cody return to retrieve Cody's blanket, where they encounter the ghost of Irene. While she seems friendly, the boys flee from the room in terror.

Considering this show is targeted toward a tween audience, this episode could easily frighten younger viewers who tend to be easily scared. The seance scene is the peak of the horror, with Esteban thrashing around and his voice dubbed by the voice of Irene, akin to possession behavior in the horror genre. This episode provides laughs and some good scares for the spooky season. Ironically, not only do iCarly and The Suite Life of Zack & Cody have similar plots for their Halloween episodes, but they also both feature the wonderful Estelle Harris, who plays Mrs. Halberstadt in iCarly, and Muriel, the maid who shares the legend of the haunted hotel room in Suite Life.

The Suite Life Of Zack & Cody Where to Watch stream

rent

buy Not available *Availability in US Release Date March 18, 2005 Cast Dylan Sprouse , Cole Sprouse , Phill Lewis Seasons 3

3 "Greg Pikitis"

'Parks and Recreation' (Season 2, Episode 7)

Image via NBC

Leslie (Amy Poehler) confronts her arch-nemesis Greg Pikitis (Cody Klop), a teenager she suspects of vandalizing the town's statue every Halloween. Despite Greg's denial, she vows to catch him this year, enlisting her boyfriend Dave (Louis C.K.), a police officer, to help watch him while Andy (Chris Pratt) guards the statue. After Leslie finds the parks department vandalized, she suspects Greg despite having watched him all night. They bring Greg in for questioning, but he denies involvement, and his mother intervenes. Later, Leslie and Andy attempt to prank Greg but discover that Greg used a fake mother to evade suspicion and was indeed vandalizing the statue. Meanwhile, Ann's (Rashida Jones) Halloween party starts dull but improves when Tom (Aziz Ansari) turns the living room into a dance floor.

Greg claims he is only messing with Leslie because her reactions are amusing, and after watching her antics in this episode, many viewers would agree. Greg is the perfect foil to Leslie, and there is something hilarious about a full-grown woman intent on the downfall of a teenage boy. Leslie's no-nonsense attitude and respect for her town are full-fledged in this Halloween episode—to the point where she hilariously oversteps her level of authority. Despite Leslie's diligence, Greg cleverly pulls off his prank, infuriating Leslie. This episode also marks the first of several appearances of Burt Macklin, the FBI agent alter-ego of Andy.

2 "Treehouse of Horror XII"

'The Simpsons' (Season 13, Episode 1)

Image via Fox

In the first tale, "Hex and the City," Homer disrespects a gypsy who responds by cursing Homer's friends and family. "House of Whacks" tells the tale of the Simpsons' new home automation system, the Ultrahouse. The Ultrahouse becomes enamored with Marge and attempts to kill Homer. When Marge becomes suspicious of the Ultrahouse, it tries to kill the Simpsons. In the final tale, "Wiz Kids," Bart and Lisa are wizard students, and Lisa excels while Bart struggles. The evil Lord Montymort takes advantage of Bart's envy of Lisa, using him to steal Lisa's power for Lord Montymort's gain.

It is generally agreed that the best "Treehouse of Horror" episodes aired in the '90s. Still, there are some hidden gems in the 2000s, one of those being Season 13's "Treehouse of Horror XII." The quick run-through of mystical creatures Homer pulls out of his Leprechaun trap in the first segment adds a more-magical-than-scary element to the episode, as does the final segment. The smart house segment is especially eery today, with AI becoming increasingly common in daily life and households. The final segment is a parody of Harry Potter, with Mr. Burns as Lord Montymort, parodying Lord Voldemort. Smithers hilariously plays Montymort's sidekick, a snake cleverly named Slithers. Montymort is eventually defeated by Bart, who stabs him in the shin—a play on the Achilles heel myth. Montymort dies, as his shin was the enchanted source of his magic. Amusingly, Slithers sobs over the death of his master all while eating him bit by bit. A great addition to this segment would have been Groundskeeper Willie as Hagrid.