With the start of October is the season of Halloween. It is always fun to celebrate Halloween on theme, with horror movies and Halloween-themed episodes of popular TV shows. When a show does a Halloween episode, it can range from funny to scary. Sometimes this looks like characters dabbling in the supernatural, and other times it shows them trick-or-treating and having Halloween parties.

Sitcoms have had some of the best Halloween episodes. At their best, sitcoms will take the funniest parts of Halloween and bring them up to another level. This can include antics that involve costumes, haunted houses, trick-or-treaters, and more. These are always fun and entertaining episodes, and sometimes they even reveal important truths about the characters. These are the 10 best Halloween sitcom episodes of the 2010s, ranked.

10 "Halloween Surprise"

'Parks and Recreation' Season 5, Episode 5

Parks and Recreation always did holiday episodes well. Season 5, Episode 5, "Halloween Surprise" went on to prove this. Although only the first half of the episode took place during Halloween, it was definitely a Halloween episode to remember. Ron and Andy went trick-or-treating with Diane and her daughters, although Ron was hesitant about spending more time with Diane's kids. The Parks Department all had a Halloween screening of Death Canoe 4: Murder at Blood Lake.

At the screening, Ann and Leslie decide to sneak up on Tom and scare him when he was leaving the bathroom. However, Jerry left the bathroom first, and Ann and Leslie accidentally gave him a heart attack. The episode was absolutely hilarious, with details such as Donna's affinity for watching and tweeting about horror movies. There was also Ron trying to solve the broken tiara of one of the daughters by breaking the other one. The highlight of the episode was Ben and Leslie getting engaged at the end of the episode.

9 "Costume Contest"

'The Office' Season 7, Episode 6

The best Halloween-themed episode of The Office aired in the 2000s, but its best Halloween episode of the 2010s was Season 7, Episode 6, "Costume Contest." The episode showed everyone at Dunder Mifflin competing in a Halloween costume contest for a coupon book worth $15,000 in savings (or, as Oscar pointed out, technically only $40). Amidst the Halloween excitement, there was some drama among the employees.

Michael found out that Darryl had brought his idea for the company to Gabe after Michael rejected it. Michael felt very hurt and betrayed by this, and he tried to make it everybody else's, probably. Meanwhile, the whole office made a big deal about Pam's short history with Danny, leading Pam and Jim to try to find out why he did not call her after their second date. It was hilarious to watch everyone take the Halloween contest so seriously in hopes of winning the coupon book.

8 "Halloween"

'Modern Family' Season 2, Episode 6

Modern Family always did Halloween episodes well, primarily due to Claire Dunphy's deep and undying love for the holiday. Its best Halloween installment was its first one, Season 2, Episode 6, "Halloween." The episode saw Claire and Phil going all out for Halloween, with the rest of the family varying in degrees of effort and excitement. Poor Mitch mistakenly showed up as one of the only people in costume for work, leading to a hilarious scene where he climbed down the side of the building dressed as Spider-Man.

There was also the mystery of the childhood incident that had made Cam hate Halloween, which he kept bringing up throughout the episode. Phil became panicked after two of the neighbors got divorced, leading him to worry that Claire might leave him. Additionally, Gloria pushed back after Jay and Manny insulted her accent. This all came to a head during Halloween, leading Claire to hilariously blow up at everyone over the holiday's importance.

7 "Halloween Theft"

'Superstore' Season 2, Episode 6

Superstore did holiday episodes differently, by showing what it was like to work in retail during holiday shopping sprees. In Season 2, Episode 6, "Halloween Theft," the employees of Cloud 9 prepare for Halloween. Dina advised them to be careful of people who might be buying toilet paper and shaving cream for pranks. Everything changed when it was revealed that an employee had stolen a crate of irregular produce that was meant to be thrown away.

Dina then declared that none of the employees would be allowed to leave until the thief was found. In the meantime, she questioned each of them to figure out what had happened. Amy was desperate to leave so that she could trick-or-treat with Emma, and Mateo wanted to leave for a date with Jeff. This led the two of them to go on a field trip to another local Cloud 9 to get all the odd-looking fruit, accompanied by Glenn. After seeing the other assistant manager, Glenn finally puts his foot down with Dina at the end of the episode.

6 "Who Got Dee Pregnant?"

'It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia' Season 6, Episode 7

In true It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia fashion, the show's Halloween episode was very untraditional compared to typical sitcom holiday episodes. Season 6, Episode 7, "Who Got Dee Pregnant?" was primarily a flashback episode that took place during the previous Halloween. When the rest of the gang were making fun of some of her new habits, Dee revealed that she was pregnant, and that one of them was the father.

The episode was a flashback to Halloween as the gang tried to retrace their steps from that night in order to try to remember what happened and who had slept with Dee. The different accounts in this episode were hilarious, with each person having a slightly different memory of the events of that night, based on their own biases. The hilarious reveal at the end was that Dee had lied to the gang to mess with them.

5 "Spooky Endings"

'Happy Endings' Season 2, Episode 5

One of the very best things about Happy Endings was that it was always taking ordinary, every-day aspects of life and turning them weird. In Season 2, Episode 5, "Spooky Endings," the friends celebrate Halloween. Penny, Max, Dave, and Alex attended a Halloween party together, while Brad and Jane house-sat in the suburbs. This was such a funny episode, with some truly ridiculous costumes, the highlight of which was Penny and Max's strange mother-son costume.

Brad and Jane considered moving out to the suburbs to start a family, but they were terrorized by the big kids of the neighborhood. Alex and Dave received unexpected reactions to their costumes, while Penny and Max struggled with being attached when they each wanted to spend the evening with guys that they had met. It was a funny Halloween episode, and a fitting installment for such a sharply funny show.

4 "Halloween"

'New Girl' Season 2, Episode 6

The secret formula to New Girl's holiday episodes was a perfect blend of relationship drama and goofy holiday-themed activities. In Season 2, Episode 6, "Halloween," Jess took on a seasonal position working in a haunted house, and the rest of the group showed up to celebrate the holiday and support her. The holiday put pressure on existing relationships while also giving hints at who might eventually end up together later on.

Jess realized that she had real feelings for Sam and told him, only for him to end things with her. Winston and Shelby stopped trying to force their relationship, and ultimately broke up. Meanwhile, Nick reconnected with the girl of his dreams, but realized that he had been building her up in his head all this time. Additionally, Schmidt was stuck feeling jealous of Robby once again, especially because his own costume matched Cece's.

3 "Love and Monsters"

'Don't Trust the B in Apartment 23' Season 2, Episode 3

Don't Trust the B in Apartment 23 was hardly a typical sitcom. It took traditional sitcoms scenarios and brought them up to the extremes, making them truly hilarious. In Season 2, Episode 3, "Love and Monsters," the group celebrated Halloween. Chloe revealed that she did a yearly Halloween prank, where she would pick someone who annoyed her and spend a year ruining their lives by the next Halloween.

The twist was that Chloe's latest target, Benjamin, was also pranking her by forcing her to live out a rom-com. The episode was a combination of Halloween antics, Chloe's scheming, and a play on the traditional rom-com format, as Chloe and Benjamin actually fell for each other. Another highlight of the episode was James Van Der Beek's fear of all things scary, and his insistence that everyone at his party were only happy costumes, much to Mark's frustration.

2 "HalloVeen"

'Brooklyn Nine-Nine' Season 5, Episode 4

Brooklyn Nine-Nine's Halloween heists were truly iconic, starting from the very beginning when Jake and Captain Holt made a bet to see if Jake could steal Holt's Medal of Valor. From there, the heists became a Brooklyn 99 staple, leading to some of the very best episodes of the series. The greatest of these episodes was Season 5, Episode 4, "HalloVeen." With everyone involved in the heist, it was more competitive than ever.

This heist had everything, from body doubles dressed as Handmaids, to Cheddar trying to retrieve the belt for Captain Holt. Jake, Amy, and Holt realized that they had all slipped trackers into Terry's food. The whole episode was absolutely hilarious, due to everybody taking it so seriously. The highlight was the ending, which revealed that Jake had planned out everything so that Amy could get the belt, and he could propose to her.

1 "Epidemiology"

'Community' Season 2, Episode 6

Many sitcoms have had fantastic Halloween episodes, but only one had a zombie epidemic that infected all the characters for just one episode. Community always expertly wove science fiction elements into a sitcom that was otherwise relatively grounded in reality. In Season 2, Episode 6, "Epidemiology," Greendale hosted a schoolwide Halloween party. After some of the students started exhibiting zombie-like symptoms, the Dean tried to call the company who was responsible for the taco meat.

It was then revealed that the school had ended up with meat that was contaminated with a zombie-like virus. The Army recommended a quarantine, leaving the students to fend for themselves. It was very entertaining to watch everyone fight for their lives as they each got infected with the virus. The emotional throughline of the episode was Troy and Abed having tension about their costumes, before Troy decided not to care what others thought, and ultimately saved the day.