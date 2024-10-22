What better way to get into the Halloween spirit than to watch Halloween episodes of beloved TV shows? While the scary aspect of Halloween may not be everyone's cup of tea, sitcoms offer a range of light-hearted classics to get in on the Halloween celebration. Viewers averse to (or simply viewers who are looking to switch up from) scary shows and movies have a myriad of Halloween sitcom episodes from which to choose.

The '90s, in particular, was a notable decade for sitcoms and iconic scary movies. When these genres are combined, they make for a more approachable and family-friendly Halloween TV lineup. With toned-down classic horror parodies in sitcoms like That '70s Show and Boy Meets World, and prank wars between family and friends in Roseanne and Home Improvement, Halloween viewers do not need to be terrified to embrace the Halloween spirit. These are the best '90s Halloween sitcom episodes, ranked by the Halloween spirit they inspire, uniqueness and overall quality as time capsules of Halloween in the '90s.

10 "Halloween IV"

'Roseanne' (Season 5, Episode 7)

Image via ABC

When her daughter, Becky (Lecy Goranson), can't be home for Halloween, Roseanne (Roseanne Barr) struggles to get into her usual joyful Halloween spirit. She remains home to hand out candy while her family and friends go out to celebrate without her. While alone, Roseanne is visited by the ghosts of Halloween past, present and future. As she follows the ghosts, Roseanne remembers why Halloween is important to her, later joining in on the Halloween celebration.

Roseanne marks its fourth Halloween episode with a parody of Charles Dickens' novella A Christmas Carol, departing from the usual prank wars for which Roseanne Halloween episodes are known. Without sacrificing humor, this episode tells a heart-warming narrative of the origins of Roseanne's love for Halloween while tackling the inevitable changes in family dynamics as children grow up, move out and start traditions of their own.

9 "Bewitched"

'Home Improvement' (Season 8, Episode 6)

Image via ABC

Halloween marks another day of pranks for the Taylor family and their friends. After Tim (Tim Allen) encourages Wilson (Earl Hindman) to break up with a self-proclaimed witch he has been dating named Agatha (Natalija Nogulich), Wilson goes missing. Tim fears Agatha is responsible, but after the crime scene is investigated, Tim becomes the prime suspect. As Tim is arrested, his family and friends, including Wilson, reveal that this was all a part of their elaborate prank on Tim.

Similar to Roseanne, Home Improvement is also known for its prank-filled Halloween episodes. While Tim declares himself "the king" when it comes to pranks, he falls victim to the biggest prank of the episode, pulled off by Wilson and his wife, Jill (Patricia Richardson). This episode shows just how far Tim's family and friends are willing to go to give each other a good scare. Considering the extremities of the prank, some viewers may not find the humor in faking one's death. Nonetheless, this is a spooky episode perfect for the spooky season.

8 "Halloween"

'That '70s Show' (Season 2, Episode 5)

Image via Fox

Eric (Topher Grace) and his friends visit their abandoned old grammar school where they share scary stories. They discover their permanent records, bringing back old memories and revealing secrets. As these secrets start tearing the group apart, they decide to get rid of the documents and never speak of the night’s events again. Meanwhile, Kitty (Debra Jo Rupp) recalls a past Halloween when she discovers she is pregnant and shares the news with Red (Kurtwood Smith).

This episode of That '70s Show explores an intangible kind of horror: exposed secrets. The setting itself creates an eery atmosphere—the school where the group once spent much of their childhoods is now charred, dark and abandoned. Each character has their humorous moments, especially Fez (Wilmer Valderrama), who goes trick-or-treating for the first time in his life. Additionally, the Kitty and Red storyline offers viewers a glimpse into their early life as a married couple. Viewers are also treated to the origin story of Red's beloved catchphrase, "dumbass." The episode also alludes to classic horror movies and their tropes, concluding the episode with a Carrie reference.

7 "Hex and the Single Guy"

'The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air' (Season 4, Episode 7)

Image via NBC

The Banks family attends a seance to contact Hilary's (Karyn Parsons) late fiancé, Trevor. When Will (Will Smith) mocks the spiritualist and doubts his psychic abilities, the spiritualist curses Will and his family, leading to a series of unfortunate events within the family. As Will returns to the spiritualist, pleading for forgiveness, he wakes up from what turns out to be a nightmare, only to find that the day plays out just as it had in his dream.

This episode of The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air took a surreal turn, dabbling in the supernatural. Will makes fairly valid comments about the authenticity of the spiritualist, hilariously pointing out tactics that spiritualists will use on clients to gather personal information to seem more genuine. The spiritualist could very well be exploiting desperate clients, but Will's disrespect comes back to bite him when he is hexed. The episode's conclusion is interestingly left open to interpretation—it could be a Groundhog Day scenario, a premonition Will had, perhaps Will's hilarious pleading did not work, and he remains hexed or maybe Will is still dreaming. A highlight from this episode is Carlton (Alfonso Ribeiro) dressed up as who he refers to as his "idol," Macaulay Culkin.

6 "Scaredy Dick"

'3rd Rock from the Sun' (Season 3, Episode 5)