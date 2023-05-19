Sitcoms, even the most popular of them, have a certain shelf life. After a while, the premise either gets stale or is nearing its end date rapidly. When this occurs, the creative team has a number of options. First, they can simply go out on top, like Seinfeld. They can spin off a character from the show into their own sitcom, an option that has seen its shares of success (Frasier) and failures (Joey). Sometimes they bring a new character in, like Randy (Josh Meyers) in the final season of That '70s Show. There is one option, however, that is rolled out that has such a phenomenally low success rate that it shouldn't even be an option: adding a kid into the mix. In theory, it should work fine. Who doesn't love a kid? Yet it doesn't. A child that's introduced into a well-established cast simply to extend the life of the series and "shake things up" doesn't work. It's more irritating than not, and, fun fact: it isn't cute.

RELATED: Wait, 'Happy Days' Richie Cunningham Had a Brother?

We Have 'The Brady Bunch' to Blame

Image via ABC

The TV trope, known as the "Cousin Oliver Syndrome" hearkens back to the fifth and final season of The Brady Bunch and the introduction of eight-year-old Brady cousin Oliver Tyler (Robbie Rist). While not the first, Oliver is the quintessential example of the trope that bears his name. It was 1974, and The Brady Bunch ratings were in decline. The six Brady children were all older, no longer the cute rapscallions of the earlier episodes. Even Cindy Brady (Susan Olsen) had started to age past the pigtails. So the decision was made to bring in Oliver, the son of Carol Brady's (Florence Henderson) brother Jack and his wife Pauline, to try and capture some magic from the show's heyday. Oliver, who stayed with the Brady clan while his parents were in South America on an archeological dig, was an accident-prone "jinx." Unfairly or not, that would be the most accurate term for the character, on whom the onus for the cancelation of the show (six episodes after his arrival) had been placed by the fan base.

Other Sitcoms Become Infected With Cute Kids to Prevent the Inevitable

As time went on, it became abundantly clear that no lessons were learned from The Brady Bunch's Oliver fiasco. In fairness, however, the creative team behind The Brady Bunch didn't learn anything from the inclusion of four-year-old Ricky Segall as neighbor Ricky Stevens in the final season of The Partridge Family, who would come out and sing (sing is generous) a children's song. Diff'rent Strokes, a series on the verge of dismissing actor Dana Plato over substance abuse and seeing Arnold's (Gary Coleman) "What'cha talkin 'bout, Willis?" catchphrase growing tired, introduced a love interest for Phillip Drummond (Conrad Bain) in the middle of Season 6, Margaret McKinney (Dixie Carter), who brought along with her a son from a previous marriage, Sam (Danny Cooksey). As hilariously described in Kate Ward's "13 'Who's the New Kid?!' TV Missteps" column for Entertainment Weekly, the "bratty Sam was so reviled, fans cheered when the character was kidnapped in a very special episode, thinking he was about to be written off the show." The Cosby Show brought in Olivia (Raven-Symoné), Growing Pains' last season brought a young Leonardo DiCaprio into the fold as Luke, and Modern Family shoved Joe Pritchett, a largely unnecessary character if ever there was one, into the show starting as early as Season 4.

One of the oddest "cute kid" additions was the introduction of 9-year-old Stephanie (Danielle Brisebois), the niece of Archie (Carroll O'Connor) and Edith Bunker (Jean Stapleton) in the final season of All in the Family. Stephanie, abandoned by her father at the Bunker's doorstep, was introduced to keep Archie surly after Gloria (Sally Struthers) and "Meathead" Mike (Rob Reiner) moved to California. The goings-on around the Bunker household throughout its run to that point would hardly be one that seemed appropriate for a child to become part of. Yet they ran with it, with Archie at odds with Stephanie over her liberal views and the fact that she's Jewish (and if you remember the very problematic Archie Bunker at all, then you know how well that went over).

Cousin Oliver Syndrome Transcends Live-Action

Image via ABC

Two comedies took Cousin Oliver Syndrome outside the box. A revamped Scooby-Doo title for 1979-1980, Scooby-Doo and Scrappy-Doo, introduced Scooby-Doo's nephew in an attempt to hold off cancelation of the long-time Saturday morning fixture. The move did work, for a time, but overall Scrappy-Doo (Lennie Weinrib) was seen as a truculent, obnoxious puppy that needed to be walked. (Walked off a cliff, that is.) Scrappy-Doo did prove that the addition of a cute kid didn't work in the cartoon world either, but another comedy would prove that the addition of a senior citizen as a cute kid was also utterly futile. That sitcom would be Mork & Mindy, and that "child" would be comedy legend Jonathan Winters. Mork & Mindy had been steadily dropping viewers, so, as many sitcoms before, they tried to stop the drop by having the pair get married and have a baby. Of course, Mork (Robin Williams) had the baby, laying an egg that grew and eventually hatched Winters as their son, Mearth (Orkans age backwards, obviously). It didn't work, but at the very least they tried something different.

There are examples of series that started down this slippery slope but were wise enough to pull out before it was too late. In 1990, Who's the Boss? took a time-out from the will-they-won't-they of the leads and brought in five-year-old Billy (Jonathan Halyalkar), an orphan from Tony's (Tony Danza) old neighborhood. It was an experiment that lasted only one season before he would be written out of the series. Married with Children introduced Seven (Shane Sweet) during, appropriately enough, Season 7, the child of Peggy's (Katey Sagal) cousin who is left behind at the Bundy household while the parents "go out for a pack of cigarettes." Producers realized their mistake and unceremoniously dropped Seven after only a handful of appearances. Black-ish may have been going down the road that so many other sitcoms had unsuccessfully traversed with the birth of DeVante (August and Berlin Gross) in Season 5, but when the child actors weren't available for Season 7 due to the Covid pandemic, that show was forced back to storylines that didn't include the Johnson's "Cousin Oliver."

History has not been kind to the Cousin Oliver Syndrome, with most shows that add a kid into the cast failing miserably either as a direct result of doing so or by the act itself being unable to stop the fall. Any attempts to color the act as anything more than desperation is farcical, at best. Yet it won't stop, because someone, somewhere believes that it hasn't worked to date simply because they haven't done it yet. It just goes to prove that the only thing more predictable than adding a new character to a show to resurrect viewership is Hollywood hubris.