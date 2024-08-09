There are many great sitcoms out there, but the best sitcoms are the ones who know how to get weird. Sitcoms can certainly provide a great deal of comfort and laughs. However, the best thing is when sitcoms truly take things up on the weirdness level, leaving the audience truly baffled as to what they have just watched.

The best weird sitcom episodes are the ones that take things as far as they can go while also staying true to the rules of this world, and making it so that the show can go back to the status quo after each episode. These are the 10 most over-the-top sitcom episodes, ranked.

10 "Everlight"

'Mythic Quest' Season 1, Episode 11

Close

At Mythic Quest's titular company, there is always something elaborate going on. The best example of this was when the company celebrated their favorite made-up holiday in Season 1, Episode 11, "Everlight." The celebration of Everlight is elaborate in and of itself. It involves over-the-top costumes and props, along with ceremonies.

This instance of Everlight was especially over the top, as Brad took on an antagonistic role, threatening to end Everlight forever if he won the battle. This was wonderfully over-the-top, with everybody taking the holiday completely seriously, and all of them acting like the stakes were very high.

Mythic Quest Where to Watch stream

rent

buy Not available Not available *Availability in US Release Date February 7, 2020 Creator Charlie Day, Megan Ganz, Rob McElhenney Cast Rob McElhenney , Charlotte Nicdao , Ashly Burch , Jessie Ennis , David Hornsby Main Genre Comedy Seasons 3 Distributor Apple TV+ Expand

9 "Underground"

'BoJack Horseman' Season 4, Episode 7

Image via Netflix

How does a show like BoJack Horseman get any more over the top? The answer is a combination of fracking, a dinner party full of celebrities, and a cannibal cult that bowed only to fire. Season 4, Episode 7, "Underground" was an especially bizarre and over-the-top episode of television. While hosting a gala in his run for Mayor, Mr. Peanutbutter's fracking caught up with him, leading his and Diane's house to sink into the ground.

This led to some celebrities taking charge and turning the underground into a cult, while others became casualties. It was BoJack Horseman at its weirdest, and it really worked, particularly for the touching and long overdue emotional conversation between BoJack and Diane. There was also a wild subplot of Princess Carolyn and Todd helping a colony of bees with negotiations.

8 "A Weekend in the Hamptons"

'Don't Trust the B in Apartment 23' Season 2, Episode 7

Image via ABC

Due to Chloe's unpredictability and penchant for schemes, Don't Trust the B in Apartment 23 was always pretty over the top and elaborate. Viewers never really knew what to expect from any given episode. One such episode was the impromptu trip to the Hamptons in Season 2, Episode 7, "A Weekend in the Hamptons."

When June woke up to Chloe declaring an emergency, she ended up on a memorable trip to the Hamptons. There was a Gatsby spoof called Willoughby who threw elaborate parties but kept his identity a secret. Of course, he took a liking to June, and then it turned out that Chloe had actually been briefly married to him a long time ago. This episode was very over-the-top, but it felt very fitting for the show, especially with the characters in a new setting.

Don't Trust The B---- in Apartment 23 Where to Watch stream

rent

buy Not available Not available *Availability in US Release Date April 11, 2012 Cast Krysten Ritter , Dreama Walker , Eric Andre , james van der beek Main Genre Comedy Seasons 2

7 "The Marry Prankster"

'Happy Endings' Season 3, Episode 12