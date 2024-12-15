The '90s ushered in some of the greatest sitcoms of all time, that’s in large part due to iconic characters who still serve as examples of perfect protagonists. It’s rare to have the right script put into the hands of the ideal performer at the exact right moment, but the '90s made these strokes of luck look commonplace, turning into a seminal decade for the sitcom subgenre.

With most of these sitcoms still trending high on streamers and cable, the stars of the '90s are still celebrated today as younger viewers discover them for the first time. Funny, original, and timeless, these are the greatest '90s sitcom protagonists. This list will rank them based on their importance to their respective series, comedic sensibilities, and how impactful they have been in popular culture.

10 Daria Morgendorffer - 'Daria' (1997-2002)

Voiced by Tracy Grandstaff

Originally appearing on Beavis and Butt-Head, Daria (Tracy Grandstaff) was a surprising choice to star in a spinoff that proved to be one of MTV’s best shows. Living in the town of Lawndale with her family, Daria attended school, hung out with her friend Jane (Wendy Hoopes), and patiently waited to be old enough to move out. Although she frequently embarrassed her sister Quinn, Daria’s social life was fairly busy for the five seasons the show was on the air.

Daria was anti-conformist by nature, but she also saw the value in groups enjoying common interests—her only request was not to participate. Daria represented the many young individuals growing up who didn’t feel like they fit into a particular group or were outcasts for liking unconventional things. Daria normalized being different, and that’s why she still resonates with new viewers today.

9 Fran Fine - ‘The Nanny’ (1993-1999)

Played by Fran Drescher

Fran Fine (Fran Drescher) was the centerpiece of the CBS sitcom The Nanny, which saw a down-on-her-luck woman fall into a job opportunity as a live-in nanny for a wealthy family. Fran was confident, sassy, and immensely watchable to viewers who fell in love with Drescher’s presence. Fans of the series found Fran to be a fashion icon of sorts, with elaborate and brightly colored outfits showcased in each episode of the sitcom.

As a vehicle for Drescher, the success of The Nanny rested almost solely on her shoulders, especially at the beginning. With a character as broad as Fran, there was the possibility of her personality being too abrasive for audiences to enjoy, but Drescher balanced the over-the-top sensibilities with enough heart to make the character endearing instead of off-putting. Her charm and likability would take The Nanny to six seasons and be one of CBS’ biggest comedy hits of the decade.

8 Dan Conner - ‘Roseanne’ (1988-2018)

Played by John Goodman

While Roseanne (Roseanne Barr) was undoubtedly the star of the ABC sitcom Roseanne, her on-screen husband, Dan Conner (John Goodman), added a particular finishing touch of gravitas to make the show special. Roseanne was a popular stand-up comedian coming into the show, so she could nail the comic timing needed for the format, but it was Goodman who grounded the comedy with an equally authentic and hilarious performance.

Roseanne struggled for fresh ideas before Goodman took a reduced role on the show, but his absence left a gaping hole in the sitcom that showed how important he was to its success. When controversy ended Barr’s time with the revival series The Conners, Goodman stepped into the lead of the spinoff, which would go on for six seasons. The ever-reliable John Goodman has enjoyed a fantastic and varied film career, but none of it would have been possible without his endearing turn as the Conner patriarch.

7 Monica Geller - ‘Friends’ (1994-2004)

Played by Courteney Cox

All the characters on Friends serve a different purpose. Chandler (Matthew Perry) was the humor, Rachel (Jennifer Aniston) was the glamour, Ross (David Schwimmer) was… well, Ross was there, but the point is, Monica (Courteney Cox) was the heart. Monica played the role of mother hen to her group of friends, offering them a brightly colored place to hang out and usually something freshly made to eat.

Monica was a nurturer in the show's fiction, but as a performer, Cox played opposite the different colorful personalities of the cast and gave them perfect opportunities to shine. Monica made everyone around her look better, appear funnier, and all while still getting laughs for herself. Remove Monica, and Friends loses the glue that bonds them all together. When Monica and Chandler become a couple, it becomes a highlight of the show because the audience can identify Monica deserves a happy ending.

6 Murphy Brown ‘Murphy Brown’ (1998-2018)

Played by Candice Bergen

A funny but powerful voice for feminism on television, Murphy Brown was a landmark show for its time. Candice Bergen played the titular character, Murphy Brown, a news anchor returning to work after a stint in rehab to treat her alcoholism. Throughout the series, Bergen’s performance as the tough but hard-working Murphy Brown would earn her five Emmys for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series.

Murphy was a groundbreaking character who dealt with real problems uncommon for a sitcom. In the tenth season, Murphy battled breast cancer, a move that received praise from the American Cancer Society for raising public awareness of the topic. After the series ended in its tenth season, Murphy returned for a revival series in 2018 that lasted for one year. While Murphy Brown is not a fixture on streamers, the character’s legacy continues in the following wave of career-minded women on TV it inspired.

5 Will Smith - ‘The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air’ (1990-1996)

Played by Will Smith

Will Smith (Will Smith) may have had trouble adjusting to the world of Bel-Air, but the rapper-turned-actor seemingly had no problem adjusting to being a TV star. The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air turned Smith into a household name with his career-making performance as the charming and playfully mischievous Will. His exuberant friendliness and general excitement came through in his performance and were infectious to viewers at home, who wanted to see more of the young actor.

It was clear very early on in the show’s run that a movie star was doing a TV show, and the world hadn’t caught up with his talent yet. Smith benefited from having experienced actors like James Avery as Uncle Phil and Alfonso Ribeiro as Carlton to learn from in his early acting role. Still, Smith's charisma and presence made him shine even when The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air was very new and rough.

4 Dr. Frasier Crane - ‘Frasier’ (1993-2004)

Played by Kelsey Grammer