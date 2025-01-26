Sitcoms have been around for decades and are a beloved part of the primetime TV line-up. While many have moved to streaming nowadays, there are still plenty of network sitcoms to watch. Usually, there’s a solid cast that appears from one season to the next, through to the end of a show’s run. But there have been times when cast changes have occurred. In a few cases, this has been the result of a very public firing of a main cast member.

There are a few sitcom star firings that have made the history books, and that people still talk about to this day. Some are relatively recent, others from decades ago. But in every case, the stories made major headlines.

10 Roseanne Barr

'Roseanne'/'The Conners' (2018-)

Roseanne Barr became a household name after developing the sitcom Roseanne, in which she starred as the matriarch of a struggling lower-class family. At a time when TV shows depicted families with sprawling homes and decent bank accounts, she used Roseanne as a platform to depict the typical struggles of middle Americans. The show was lauded for its realness and rawness, never shying away from difficult topics like money, family infighting, and struggles just to get by.

In 2018, more than 20 years after Roseanne ended, the show was revived and it was a huge success. But one Tweet from Barr that was deemed racist led to her swift firing from the show she created. Adding insult to injury, Roseanne continued without her in the form of The Conners. Her character was killed off via drug overdose, designed to shed light on the opioid epidemic in America.

9 Charlie Sheen

'Two and a Half Men' (2003-2015)

Charlie Sheen’s firing from Two and a Half Men was perhaps the most public, vocal fight among a star and a show’s creator ever in the history of television. Sheen was entering drug rehabilitation, so the show went on hiatus. There was discussion of him deciding to leave the show, then re-signing his contract and returning. But when Sheen, who was the funniest character on the show, did a series of interviews and spoke ill of the show’s creator Chuck Lorre, CBS and Warner Bros. Television announced that they were terminating his contract due to “moral turpitude.”

Sheen continued his tirade, including denouncing his former co-star Jon Cryer for not speaking out in his defense, calling him “a traitor” and “a troll.” He went on to sue both Warner Bros. and Lorre. Meanwhile, Lorre got the last laugh when he brought Two and a Half Men back with Ashton Kutcher as a new character. In poetic fashion, Lorre killed off Sheen’s character in the most heinous way, with a piano falling on him. Sheen has since admitted regret for his actions, telling Yahoo! Entertainment that “there [were] 55 different ways for me to handle that situation and I chose number 56.”

8 Erinn Hayes

'Kevin Can Wait' (2016-2018)

There was no drama with Erinn Hayes on Kevin Can Wait. She simply got the short end of the stick and was treated unfairly on a sitcom that turned into something completely different from what it was supposed to be. The intention was for the show to be about a retired police officer named Kevin (Kevin James) navigating life with his wife Donna (Hayes) and three children. However, deciding to capitalize on the wonderful chemistry between James and Leah Remini from their long-running sitcom The King of Queens, Donna was written out in season two so Remini could join in the role of Vanessa, Kevin’s former rival and new partner at a security company.

What’s worse, Donna was said to have died as the show hoped to pivot completely to one about a retired officer as a single dad and his relationship with an old friend/foe. Whether Kevin Can Wait was good or not, it didn’t matter. The way Hayes was fired didn’t sit well with viewers and the show was cancelled. James, for the record, told Vanity Fair that Hayes was written off simply because they were “literally just running out of ideas.”