The best sitcom theme songs have viewers singing along when they come on. Some of the most iconic TV show theme songs come from the ‘90s, but there are ones from every decade, including the 2000s. These tunes are engaging, topical, some fun, others inspirational. Each is, of course, representative of the show for which it appears.

The songs are forever tied with the series in which they are played, some even made specifically for them. Usually, all that’s needed is a single note for fans to instantly connect the tune with the show on which it appears. After all, these tunes were played at the beginning of every single episode of these series, some for many, many seasons.

10 “The Best of Both Worlds” by Miley Cyrus

'Hannah Montana' (2006-2011)

The Disney Channel teen sitcom that made Miley Cyrus a household name, Hannah Montana follows her title character, a seemingly average high schooler named Miley Stewart who lives a secret double life as a famous pop singer of the title name. It’s like a modern-day, gender-swapped, teen Clark Kent story.

Given that Cyrus is a singer as well as an actor, it comes as no surprise that she belts out the show’s theme song. It captures the character’s exciting but stressful life along with her playful personality by mixing everything from dance to rock and country into one. The lyrics make a lot of sense, too, written to describe Stewart’s balance of living as both a regular teen and a massive star. “When you’re famous, it can be kinda fun. It’ really you but no one ever discovers,” read the lyrics. “Chill out, take it slow, then you rock out the show.” The song became a sensation on its own, too.

9 “I’m A Survivor” by Reba McEntire

'Reba' (2001-2007)

It makes sense that country legend Reba McEntire would sing the tune that appears at the beginning of every episode of her own sitcom. Reba is about a middle-aged mom named Reba Hart (McEntire) whose life is upended when she discovers that her husband has been cheating on her. Not only that, he’s also expecting a baby with his mistress. Now trying to manage her life as a single mom, another wrench is thrown into the mix when Reba’s teenage daughter gets pregnant.

The lyrics of the song, written by Shelby Kennedy and Phillip White, have words that are so fitting to the story. “My roots are planted in my past though my life is changing fast. Who I am is who I wanna be, a single mom who works too hard, who loves her kids and never stops. With gentle hands and the heart of a fighter.” It’s the perfect precursor to uplift spirits while watching a strong, independent woman navigate unexpected challenges later in life with humor and strength.

8 “Boss Of Me” by They Might Be Giants

'Malcolm in the Middle' (2000-2006)

Malcolm in the Middle tells the story of a quirky family including a stressed-out mom, goofy dad and four (later five) kids. The protagonist is the middle child Malcolm (Frankie Muniz), a child prodigy who doesn’t quite fit in. Thus, the theme song “Boss of Me” that repeatedly declares “you’re not the boss of me” fits nicely. In many instances of the best episodes of Malcolm in the Middle, Malcolm is the most mature and level-headed of the family. They really aren’t the boss of him.

The perfect ending line to the alternative rock song is “life is unfair,” exactly the way Malcolm often felt having to deal with his crazy family. Only a shortened version of the Grammy winning tune is used for the show, but the repetitive lyrics are beautifully indicative of Malcolm’s constant frustration.

7 “The Office Theme” by Jay Ferguson

'The Office' (2005-2013)

The Office is a mockumentary sitcom based on the BBC series of the same name that starred Ricky Gervais. Starring Steve Carrell as the oddball boss of a group of workers at a small paper company office in Scranton, Pennsylvania, the series follows their mundane day-to-day doings, but in the most hilarious way in all the funniest episodes. Each episode begins with the catchy theme song, written specifically for the show.

According to NBC, the tune, which includes a mix of piano keys, melodica, drums, and guitar, was not the first choice as a theme for the series. Other options were “Better Things” by The Kinks, “Float On” by Modest Mouse, and “Mr. Blue Sky” by Electric Light Orchestra. Thankfully, producers stuck with this instrumental song, which subtly reflects the eccentricities of the workers and the playful banter among them through its highs, lows, and overall fun melody.

6 “This Is It” by Gloria Estefan

'One Day At A Time' (2017-2020)

One Day At A Time is based on the 1975 series of the same name, and shares some similarities. But this modern-day version centers around a very different family led by Cuban American Penelope Alvarez (Justina Machado), a single mother, nurse, and veteran suffering from PTSD who is raising two kids on her own. She gets some help, however, from her effervescent mother Lydia (Rita Moreno) as well as the building’s landlord Pat Schneider (Todd Grinnell), a wealthy but lonely single man.

The theme song “This Is It” is sung by Gloria Estefan and appears in the opening of the first three seasons that streamed on Netflix, with a shorter version included in the intro once the show moved to Pop TV for its fourth and final season. The Latin flavor of the song fits with the ethnicity of the family while the words describe Penelope’s journey to a tee. “So, while you’re here, enjoy the view. Keep on doing what you do. Hold on tight, we’ll muddle through. One day at a time.” From financial struggles to encountering challenges like racism, gender identity, mental illness, and addiction, the lyrics ring true.

5 “Superman” by Lazlo Bane

‘Scrubs’ (2001-2010)

“Superman” was written by the band Lazlo Bane for its album, but the song is most associated with being used as the theme for Scrubs, a hilarious medical sitcom that follows the lives of doctors, nurses, and other staff at a fictional hospital. The song purportedly got on the radar of the show’s star, Zach Braff, who suggested it to executive producer Bill Lawrence as a good option, according to Hollywood.com.

The lyrics are fitting, making it easy to imagine a doctor frantically trying to balance long hours and stressful situations with a personal life while listening to it. That’s exactly what’s at the center of all the best episodes of Scrubs. “I can’t do this all on my own,” the lyrics go. “No, I know I’m no Superman.” Indeed, people often view medical professionals as superheroes, and they are in many respects. So, it’s a sweet and fitting song.

4 “30 Rock Theme Song” by Jeff Richmond

'30 Rock' (2006-2013)

This satirical sitcom shows the goings-on behind the scenes of a fictional live sketch comedy show that bears striking similarities to Saturday Night Live. Created by Tina Fey, who was a head writer and cast member on SNL, 30 Rock offers hilarious parodies of situations that were likely inspired by real ones. There’s a frantic nature to the theme song, which sounds like the music that might play when a bunch of people are running around like chickens with their heads cut off, as is likely typical for a live TV show like this one.

Jeff Richmond, who created the song, is Fey’s husband, and also serves as co-producer and musical director of the show. There are no lyrics, but the baritone saxophone, trumpet, French horn, trombone, clarinet, and flute all give it a marching band. The song is in a lower key but strangely seems to pay homage to SNL, though it’s less jazz, more marching band.

3 “In The Street” by Chris Bell and Alex Chilton

'That ‘70s Show' (1998-2006)

“Hangin’ out down the street, the same old thing we did last week.” These are lyrics in the song “In The Street,” the theme to That ‘70s Show, which is largely about exactly this. The teenage friends gather in Eric Forman’s (Topher Grace) basement all summer and after school to chill, talk, plan hijinks, and, of course, relax in their special smoke-filled circles.

The song was recorded by Todd Griffin and originally sung by the rock band Big Star, but for the show’s second season, it was re-recorded by Cheap Trick. The catchy tune as the kids drive down the street in the intro scene is fitting, along with the final line “Hello Wisconsin!” It makes viewers feel like they’re about to walk into that basement with everyone, too, and enjoy what’s about to happen next like a fly on the wall.

2 “Frolic” by Luciano Michelini

'Curb Your Enthusiasm' (2000-2024)

Curb Your Enthusiasm follows Larry David playing a fictional version of himself constantly getting into situations where he feels compelled to voice his opinion and distaste for typical social conventions. Given the tone of the show, it’s not surprising that David paradoxically selected a song inspired, in part, by circus music.

The tune was composed way back in 1974 by the Italian composer Luciano Michelini and has been used in everything from bank ads to Snoop Dogg songs. The instrumental piece marks a nice respite from the exaggerated themes of the show’s episodes.

1 “Big Bang Theory Theme” by Barenaked Ladies

'The Big Bang Theory' (2007-2019)

