Sitcoms are designed to make us laugh. Sadly, it's a dying art today, as the networks lean more heavily into reality TV and game shows. However, from the seventies through the nineties, sitcoms ruled the airwaves. Successful sitcoms featured characters that audiences wanted to return to week after week. Whether they were set at school, home or the workplace, sitcoms usually remained light in tone but occasionally would pivot to more serious content. These became known as "very special" episodes.

While visionaries like Norman Lear created shows that were known for tackling sensitive issues like abortion, racism and rape, most popular sitcoms from back in the day took a much less controversial approach week to week. These were shows that were watched together by families and/or targeted towards a young audience. The "very special" episode became an opportunity to teach valuable life lessons through relatable characters. A great "very special" episode isn't necessarily about being quality, Emmy-worthy television, it's more about educating the audience in a memorable way. These episodes can sometimes be cheesy and cringey at times, but when done right, the "very special" episode can help someone in need and even save lives.

10 'Small Wonder' (1985-1989)

Season 3, Episode 1, "Woodward and Bernstein"

Small Wonder was a syndicated sitcom with one of the most '80s premises ever - a robotics engineer creates a little girl robot and makes it a part of his family. Dick Christie and Marla Pennington starred as the parents, Ted and Joan Lawson. However, the real stars of the show were Jerry Supiran as 10-year-old Jamie Lawson and Tiffany Brissette as the robot girl, Vicki. She talked exactly like a robot, but nobody outside the family really seemed to notice or find this the least bit strange.

The ridiculous premise and low budget look and feel of the show did not stop the writers from occasionally getting serious. Topics of very special Small Wonder episodes included leukemia, homelessness and drugs. But perhaps the most notable episode was the season three premiere "Woodward and Bernstein", referred to by some as "The Girl On The Milk Carton". As the episode unfolds, Jamie and his friend Reggie (Paul C. Scott) want to enter a journalism contest. Along with Vicki, they befriend Chrissy (Tiffany Ashley), the new girl in school, Chrissy. Jamie and Reggie submit a false story about the cafeteria serving horse meat and get in trouble with the principal for submitting a story without checking the facts.

The episode takes a turn when Chrissy comes over to the Lawson house at snack time and is surprised to see her face on a milk carton, identified as a missing child. She's confused and goes home to ask her father about it. Mr. Lawson calls the police and Jamie and Reggie make this their new story - with the milk carton as their proof! Chrissy isn't at school the next day because her dad took her on the run again. Eventually, they are caught and Chrissy is returned to her mother.

The cheesy freeze-frame ending of smashed cake on the faces of Jamie and Reggie confirms that everything is back to normal. While no Small Wonder episode is particularly well written or acted, this one definitely made anyone who was watching think twice about those faces on the back of the milk carton and encouraged kids and parents to get involved and help whenever they can.

Small Wonder Release Date September 7, 1985 Cast Tiffany Brissette , Dick Christie , Marla Pennington , Jerry Supiran , Emily Schulman Main Genre Comedy Seasons 4 Creator(s) Howard Leeds

9 'Family Matters' (1989-1998)

Season 2, Episode 18, "Life of the Party"

Family Matters initially focused on the lives of the Winslow family. However, it was the introduction of nerdy neighbor Steve Urkel (Jaleel White) that led to the show really taking off and becoming a staple of ABC's TGIF lineup. While the show often had silly premises, it also tackled issues like racism, gun violence and teenage sex. It's safe to say that all Family Matters fans fondly remember the season 2 episode "Life of the Party", in which the show took the opportunity to combine the popularity and ridiculousness of the Urkel character to teach a valuable lesson about the dangers of alcohol.

At a rooftop party, two guys, Willie (Larenz Tate) and Waldo (Shawn Harrison), want to spike the punch. Waldo has a jacket full of small liquor bottles. Laura claims that drinking is for losers, but her friend Maxine (Cherie Johnson) tells her to chill, so the boys don't leave the party. When Urkel shows up, Willie starts to make fun of him. Urkel plays it cool and makes a few jokes at Willie's expense, and then proceeds to get the party started. The radio inexplicably plays a track complete with backup singers repeating "Do The Urkel", while Steve raps and half the party performs a perfectly choreographed dance that they somehow all know. Willie feels humiliated by Urkel and spikes his punch.

Urkel is soon wasted and slurring his words. He decides he should walk on the ledge of the building. This goes about as well as imagined and Urkel falls off the roof, barely managing to hang on to a ledge down below. Luckily for him, Aunt Rachel (Telma Hopkins) is there and displays her never-before mentioned tightrope skills, as she manages to walk across a clothesline and save Urkel from plummeting to his death (which would have surely resulted in another very special episode). The police arrive and arrest Willie and Waldo, although there's no more evidence of alcohol.

The next day, Urkel drinks a hangover remedy and is right back to his annoying self. While the tightrope walk and Urkel dance are both credibility strainers, there's no doubt kids watching at home learned that drinking can lead to dangerous situations and trouble with the police.

Family Matters

rent

Release Date September 22, 1989 Cast Reginald VelJohnson , Darius McCrary , Jaleel White Main Genre Sitcom Seasons 9 Creator William Bickley, Michael Warren

8 'Full House' (1987-1995)

Season 4, Episode 8, "Shape Up"

Full House was another staple of ABC's TGIF lineup. The series centered on the widowed Danny Tanner (Bob Saget) and his efforts to raise his three daughters, with the help of his brother-in-law Jesse (John Stamos) and childhood best-friend Joey (Dave Coulier).

Over the course of 8 seasons, Full House explored its share of serious topics, like child abuse, teen drinking and sex. The episode "Shape Up" focused on the body image and eating issues experienced by the oldest Tanner daughter, D.J. (Candace Cameron). She feels pressure because she'll have to wear a bathing suit to her best friend Kimmy's pool party. D.J. doesn't like the way she looks and decides she has to get skinny in the two weeks before the party. She hangs pictures of swimsuit models on the fridge for inspiration and stops eating. However, she still doesn't think she's losing enough weight.

Later at the gym, D.J. overdoes it on the exercise bike. She nearly passes out and the family soon finds out she's been starving herself. As the episode comes to a close, Saget and Cameron share a nice scene where she tells him she doesn't think she's beautiful. He tells her that not only is she beautiful, but stresses that it's on the inside that counts and how much her friends respect her. D.J. feels better and decides that she is going to go on a healthy diet. With a target audience of young girls that could no doubt relate to D.J., this episode did a great job of exploring a serious issue for many teens.

Full House (US) Release Date September 18, 1987 Cast John Stamos , Bob Saget , Dave Coulier , Candace Cameron Bure , Jodie Sweetin , Lori Loughlin , Mary-Kate Olsen , Ashley Olsen Main Genre Comedy Seasons 8 Creator Jeff Franklin

7 'Silver Spoons' (1982-1987)

Season 2, Episode 20, "Spare The Rod"

Silver Spoons was about Ricky Stratton (Ricky Schroder) a boy who goes to live with an eccentric father (Joel Higgins) he never knew. Mr. Stratton runs a toy company and lives in one of the greatest houses in sitcom history - a mansion complete with video games and a train running through the living room. Ricky and his dad quickly make up for lost time and soon become very close. Mr. Stratton also dates and later marries his secretary Kate (Erin Gray), completing the happy family.

Like many 80's sitcoms, there was plenty of room for special episodes on teen pregnancy, drinking and drugs; but the best of the bunch is "Spare The Rod", in which Ricky's new friend Toby (Meeno Peluce) explains that his broken arm is due to having fallen out of a tree when he was trying to save a cat. Later, when Toby and Ricky play ball in the house, and Kate's birthday present breaks, Mr. Stratton yells at Ricky. Ricky is bummed out, but Toby thinks he got off easy. Toby opens up and tells Ricky that he is often beaten by his dad. As a matter of fact, he didn't break his arm attempting to save a cat. The injury was a result of his dad's reaction to Toby forgetting to take out the trash. Toby swears Ricky to secrecy, threatening to "pull out his nose hairs one by one" should Ricky ever tell anyone. Ricky is conflicted.

The next day, Toby shows up at Stratton's house with a scarf covering his face. Ricky pulls it off and Toby's face is covered with bruises. Toby tells a story about falling off of a fence, but Ricky calls him out and the truth about Toby's dad is revealed. Toby is adamant that it's his fault. He's a screw-up and his dad has to be tough on him so he can learn how to behave. Toby doesn't want his dad to get in trouble. Unfortunately, this is a reality that's all too common and Peluce nails the part.

Mr. Stratton invites Toby's dad (Allen Williams) over for a chat. The abuse allegations are denied but not before we catch a glimpse of his violent temper as he swats a drink to the floor. When Mr. Startton tells him a story about a kid who was beaten to death by his dad. The point is received and Toby's dad breaks down and admits he has a problem, and while they probably should call the police or Child Protective Services, they don't. Instead, it's decided that Toby's dad is going to a group called Parents Anonymous to get help for his anger/abuse problem while Toby will go live with his aunt. Although I'm pretty sure Toby was hoping he could get to stay at Stratton's cool mansion.

"Spare The Rod" is a well-rounded episode that did a great job of letting kids know that it's OK to report abuse and that there are always people who are willing to help. It gets extra points for trying to humanize Toby's dad by having him be remorseful and willing to get help, rather than just have him being hauled off to jail.

Silver Spoons

rent

Release Date September 25, 1982 Cast Ricky Schroder , Erin Gray , Leonard Lightfoot , Joel Higgins , Franklyn Seales , alfonso ribeiro Main Genre Comedy Seasons 5

6 'The Facts Of Life' (1979-1988)

Season 2, Episode 10, "Breaking Point"

You take the good, you take the bad, you take them both and there you have The Facts Of Life. The series centered on students at Eastland, an all-girls private school in upstate New York. The Diff'rent Strokes spinoff, starred Charlotte Rae as Mrs. Garrett, a dormitory housemother. She was primarily involved in the lives of Blair (Lisa Whelchel), Jo (Nancy McKeon), Tootie (Kim Fields) and Natalie (Mindy Cohn). The show saw the girls go from high school into their young adult years. With a strong, mostly young, female cast, The Facts Of Life succeeded at exploring a lot of the issues facing young people, especially young women. Notable episodes featured topics like drugs, teen prostitution, child porn and the pressure of sex. "Breaking Point", perhaps the most serious episode, put a spotlight on teen suicide.

It opens with Blair awaiting the results of the election for student council president. As the most popular girl in school, she seems like a sure thing to beat the new girl, Cynthia (Denise Halma). Cynthia's dad is some kind of big deal diplomat, and she moves around a lot. Her dad wants her to settle in at Eastland and be a teenager. She surprisingly wins the election, which does not sit well with Blair, who acts standoffish. Natalie is eager to interview Cynthia for the school paper. Tootie tags along and all is well until they find Cynthia unconscious next to an empty bottle of pills.

Mrs. Garrett and the girls bake in the kitchen while they wait to hear if Cynthia is OK. They wonder why Cynthia would try to kill herself. Things briefly take a strange turn when Jo reveals one of her friends killed herself by jumping off of the school between classes, which for some reason gets a laugh from the audience. But the scene contains good information on teen suicide, including the fact that it happens every day. Sadly, a call comes in revealing the news that Cynthia has not survived.

Mrs. Garrett and the girls clean out Cynthia's room and continue to discuss what may have triggered Cynthia's suicide. Mrs Garrett tells them it's OK to feel confused, frightened and insecure as part of the pressures of being a teen. She encourages the girls to talk about their problems. Blair takes over as the president of Student council and decides to use her new clout to set up a hotline for troubled teens. As they all leave, Mrs. Garrett shuts out the lights and the camera lingers on Cynthia's dorm room full of packed up boxes of her belongings.

Despite some poorly timed jokes, this is a powerful episode. The girls all have realistic, emotional reactions to the situation and excellent true-life wisdom is dispensed by Mrs. Garrett. "Breaking Point" probably saved a few lives.

The Facts of Life

rent

Release Date August 24, 1979 Cast Cloris Leachman , Kim Fields , Mindy Cohn , Nancy McKeon , Mackenzie Astin Main Genre Comedy Seasons 9

5 'Mr. Belvedere' (1985-1990)

Season 2, Episode 16, "Wesley's Friend"

Mr. Belvedere was about an English butler (Christopher Hewitt) who comes to work for an American family. Not only can Mr. Belvedere cook and clean, but man, can he teach the Owens family lessons about life? The series also starred Bob Uecker as George Owens and Ilene Graff as his wife, Marsha. They had three children; young Wesley (Brice Beckham) and teenagers Kevin (Rob Stone) and Heather (Tracy Wells).

Mr. Belvedere was no stranger to serious subject-matter. There were episodes that dealt with molestation, drinking and driving and Alzheimer's. However, Mr. Belvedere broke some serious ground with the season 2 episode "Wesley's Friend." As the show opens, Wesley is bummed that he is stuck playing William Howard Taft in the school's President's Day pageant. He wishes he had a better part, and fortunately he's got a chance to pay Lincoln. Unfortunately, it's because his friend Danny "caught something called AIDS" and his parents have removed him from school. Cue the opening theme song!

Despite the awkward transition from the cold open, the episode quickly gets back on track. It seems Danny is a hemopheliac and contracted AIDS as the result of receiving infected blood. Everyone in town is misinformed about AIDS, as was the case back in 1985. The kids at school think they can get AIDS just by going to Danny's house, touching him, or by drinking out of the same glass. They even heard Danny's body parts would start to fall off. Making things worse, a lot of this info comes from their parents.

When Danny (Ina Fried) comes over to the Owens home to give Wesley his Lincoln costume, George asks how he's doing, to which Danny replies "Well, I've got AIDS but other than that, I'm doing pretty good." Sadly, with all the misinformation he's heard, Wesley doesn't want to wear the Lincoln costume and wants Danny to stay away from him. The family has a discussion through which viewers learn that AIDS is contracted through sexual contact, infected needles and contaminated blood. Still, Belvedere and Mr. and Mrs. Owens are concerned, knowing that Wesley and Danny shared ice cream, roughhouse all the time and sometimes even getting scraped up. The ice cream thing is weird, but it's cool that they are compelled to do more research. In the process, there is informative information about pediatric AIDS. Mr. Belvedere even contacted the CDC. What a butler!

Wesley has a change of heart and invites Danny to do the Lincoln part with him in the pageant. The kids and parents are nervous when Danny takes the stage. One parent even shouts for their kid to "get away" from Danny. While Danny doesn't remember the Gettysburg address, he does remember this quote from Lincoln: "If the good people in their wisdom shall see fit to keep me in the background, I have been too familiar with disappointments to be very much chagrined." Wow. Mic drop. Danny for the win! The parents applaud. It's a legit teaching moment.

Mr. Belvedere Release Date March 15, 1985 Cast Christopher Hewett , Bob Uecker , Ilene Graff , Rob Stone , Tracy Wells , Brice Beckham , Michele Matheson , Casey Ellison Main Genre Comedy Seasons 6 Creator(s) Frank Dungan , Jeff Stein

4 'Growing Pains' (1985-1992)

Season 2, Episode 15, "Thank God It's Friday"

Growing Pains followed the lives of the Seaver's, a middle-class family on Long Island. Parents Jason (Alan Thicke) and Maggie (Joanna Kerns) had their hands full with their kids Mike (Kirk Cameron), Carol (Tracey Gold) and Ben (Jeremy Miller). In later seasons, a fourth child, Chrissy (Ashley Johnson) came along and the Seaver's even took in a homeless kid named Luke (Leonardo DiCaprio).

Growing Pains had episodes that dealt with racism, drunk driving and death. Their drug episode "Thank God It's Friday" was particularly memorable. MIke and his two best friends, Eddie (K.C.Martel) and Boner (Andrew Koenig), are looking for something to do on a Friday night when they score an invitation to a college party. When they arrive, they can't believe some of the notable Dewey HIgh School alumni who are in attendance, including two girls that they are all attracted to. There's something else going on - people keep going to the bathroom in groups because it turns out there's a ton of cocaine at this party... and apparently the bathroom is the only place to do it.

MIke hits on one of the girls, and his cheesy lines do the trick because she wants to do coke with him. Her friend wants to party too and the girls invite Mike, Eddie and Boner to do coke with them and then go into the hot tub. Eddie and Boner can't believe their luck, they don't see the harm in doing coke just this once. Mike wants nothing to do with the situation because that's how drug problems can start. When he turns down the coke, people laugh at him. MIke wants to leave but Eddie and Boner stay, fearing what will happen to their reputations if they leave. To quote Eddie, "Everyone will think we're weenies if we go."

MIke leaves and gets home late, breaking his curfew. His dad is waiting, expecting to hear another one of MIke's ridiculous excuses. Mike is clearly bummed out and tells his dad what happened at the party and that he's worried about what people are going to think about him. Mr. Seaver praises Mike's courage and assures him that he did the right thing. Mike starts to head upstairs but turns around to give his dad a big, dramatic hug. It's then revealed that Eddie and Boner stopped by and said "they didn't go to the bathroom." Mr. Seaver is confused, but Mike is thrilled.

Just when you think the episode is over, there's another scene at the party. But this time, Cameron comes out as himself with a PSA. He tells the audience that drugs aren't cool and that your friends should not try and make you do things that you don't want to do. He assures us that he's not being paid to say this. It's how he really feels.

Growing Pains Release Date September 24, 1985 Cast Alan Thicke , Joanna Kerns , Kirk Cameron , Jeremy Miller , Tracey Gold , Ashley Johnson , Leonardo DiCaprio Main Genre Comedy Seasons 7 Creator Neal Marlens

3 'Webster' (1983-1989)

Season 2, Episode 16 "The Uh-Oh Feeling"

Webster took a page out of the Diff'rent Strokes playbook, by having a white family adopt an adorable black child. The child was Webster (Emmanuel Lewis) whose parents pass away and leave him in the care of George and Katherine Papadapolis, portrayed by real life couple Alex Karras and Susan Clark.

Webster was a pretty cheesy show and when it comes to very special episodes, they really went for it. They explored topics like custody battles, bed-wetting, miscarriages and depression to name a few. Yet none of those episodes can compare to "The Uh-Oh Feeling". As the show begins, an unseen teacher named Mr. Toddson, dismisses the class. Webster seems to like this new math tutor, but his friend Beth doesn't seem to share the same view. Mr. Toddson wants Beth to stay after class again. Webster is sent away and told he can come by after class tomorrow. Beth hesitantly goes back into the classroom. "Close the door, Honey." says Mr. Toddson.

Moments later, Webster realizes he still has Beth's books and heads back to the classroom. He overhears Beth object to the way Mr. Toddson is touching and tickling her. Mr. Toddson tells her that she's being difficult. Webster thinks quickly and yells through the door that his parents are there to take them home. Mr. Toddson makes sure Beth knows not to discuss their "little secret". If she does, her parents won't like her anymore, and she'll get in big trouble.

That night at dinner, Webster didn't want to discuss Mr. Toddson. He fakes being sick to avoid going to school the next day, eventually hiding in the closet instead. When his parents find him, Webster admits that he's scared to go to school and informs them about Mr. Toddson. George wants to kick his ass but settles down. Webster is worried that he's going to be in trouble for telling on Mr. Toddson, but his parents assure them he's done the right thing.

Beth's mom comes over but isn't buying the story. She tells George and Katherine to stay out of it. Nevertheless, they've contacted the authorities, the Center For Child Abuse and a therapist. The therapist comes to school the next day and teaches the class about good, bad and confusing touches. Beth arrives with her mom, who is now grateful to Webster and his parents. When discussing how a child will know when something is wrong, the therapist describes "The Uh-Oh Feeling". The kids learn that their bodies belong to them as well as the power of the word NO!

As the episode ends, the National Child Abuse hotline number is displayed. Lewis also went on to appear in child abuse prevention commercials. While certainly cheesy, the episode was informative. Having the therapist pass on such important info in an easy to digest manner, served as a free lesson to those watching at home as well.

Webster (1983) Release Date September 16, 1983 Cast Susan Clark , Alex Karras , Emmanuel Lewis , Henry Polic II , Heather O'Rourke , Bumper Robinson , Ben Vereen , Billy Sands Main Genre Comedy Seasons 6 Creator(s) Stu Silver

2 'Punky Brewster' (1984-1988)

Season 2, Episode 8, "Just Say No"

Punky Brewster was another entry in the '80s trend of centering sitcoms around a cute kid. Soleil Moone Frye starred as Penelope "Punky" Brewster, an energetic, fun child who gets abandoned by her mother. She soon bonds with a grouchy, widowed photographer, Henry Warnimomnt (George Gaynes), who becomes her foster parent. They live in an apartment building that he manages, along with her dog, Brandon. Punky teaches Henry to love again and has a positive effect on everyone around her. She became a role model, as little girls everywhere started to dress in Punky's style of colorful, mismatched clothes. Her popularity even spawned a cartoon.

Sure, there was the time Punky and her friends battled evil spirits in a cave, but Punky Brewster was certainly not afraid to touch on more serious topics. There were episodes covering the adoption process, bullying, CPR and the Space Shuttle Challenger disaster. However, "Just Say No" was the episode with the most juice behind it. Punky and her best friend Cherie (Cherie Johnson) are invited to join an exclusive club of 6th graders, known as "the Chicklets," four 6th graders who speak like '80s Valley girls. The Chicklets are intrigued by Punky's cool backyard treehouse (the whole school is talking about it). In fact, it would make the perfect clubhouse, so Punky and Cherie are invited to join the club of popular girls. They just need to pass the initiation.

The first step in the process is chugging a concoction of eggs, ketchup and mustard. Then the Chicklets take things up a notch, producing a stash of drugs that would make Hunter S. Thompson proud. If Punky and Cherie aren't ready to partake in the joints, pills and "nose candy", they won't be allowed to join the club! After all, everyone does drugs because they make you feel happy and relaxed, according to the Chicklets (who seem to be misinformed on the effects of cocaine).

Punky and Cherie ultimately decide not to do the drugs, and start their own "Just Say No" club instead, even getting one of the Chicklets to join. The episode did a good job of depicting peer pressure and, more importantly, the stars took their message to the streets. The last few minutes of the episode has footage showing both Moon Frye and Johnson participating in nationwide marches for the "Just Say No" campaign. Moon Frye even speaks at a rally, cementing her place as a role model.

Punky Brewster

rent

Release Date September 16, 1984 Cast Soleil Moon Frye , George Gaynes , Susie Garrett Main Genre Comedy Seasons 4

1 'Diff'rent Strokes' (1978-1986)

Season 5, Episode 16 & 17, "The Bicycle Man"

Diff'rent Strokes was a breakout hit for NBC. Conrad Bain starred as Phillip Drummond, a millionaire, who adopts two black children, wise-cracking Arnold (Gary Coleman) and his older brother Wllis (Todd Bridges). They live in the Drummond's Park Avenue penthouse, along with his biological daughter Kimberly (Dana Plato) and a revolving door of housekeepers.

Diff'rent Strokes racked up an impressive number of very special episodes. Over the years, the show explored topics like drugs, drinking, teen pregnancy, eating disorders, epilepsy and kidnapping (twice!). But nothing compares to "The Bicycle Man", an absolutely bonkers two-part episode that has to be seen to be believed. And if you have seen it, you've never forgotten it. The audience knows it's in for a ride when Conrad Bain appears as himself in a rare cold open to let us know that this two-part episode will cover a sensitive and important subject. He encourages parents and kids to watch together and have a discussion afterward.

Things begin innocently enough when the Drummond family visits Mr. Horton's Bike Shop. Mr. Horton (Gordon Jump) enters juggling oranges and making jokes. Everybody loves this guy. Thanks to some crafty salesmanship from Mr. Horton and some begging from Arnold, Drummond decides to buy Arnold a bike for his birthday. Arnold is thrilled. He hugs his dad... and Mr. Horton. Mr. Horton tells Arnold if he passes around flyers at school for a bike sale, he'll throw in a handlebar radio for free. Arnold is all in, and eventually his friend Dudley (Shavar Ross) wants to help.

One day, right before Arnold returns to the shop, we see Mr. Horton came out of a back room with a little boy. He gives the boy some candy and reminds him that it's their "little secret." Arnold is then invited to the back room for some ice cream. It's actually Mr. Hortons apartment - and he's got a cool set up, including toys, a telescope, video games... and a peephole behind a picture by the door. Mr. Horton agrees to let Dudley help pass out the flyers and tells Arnold to take him the next day. Of course, ice cream is their "little secret." Mr. Horton tells Arnold that he "really likes him" and that they are "going to have a lot of fun together."

Arnold returns to the shop with Dudley and Horton lures them to his back room with pizza. Soon they are looking at nudie magazines, drinking wine and doing a Tarzan-themed photo shoot. Mr. Horton has Dudley remove his shirt for authenticity. It's not long before Dudley rides on the back of Mr. Horton.

Part 2 picks up with another PSA from Conrad Bain. It's a new day and the grooming continues at the bike shop. There's Boston cream pie and X-Rated cartoons. Arnold gets uncomfortable and leaves. Dudley stays and Mr. Horton thinks they can have even more fun, including filling up the bath for a game of Neptune King of the Sea. Back at the Drummond's, Arnold comes clean about what's been happening. The police, Drummond and Dudley's dad (Le Tari) show up at the bike shop and bust Mr. Horton. They got there just in time, as Dudley is feeling woozy from the pills he's been given.

The episode wraps up with the police talking to the Drummond family about pedophiles and how they operate. They discuss the difference between pedophiles and homosexuals and how when this happens it's never the kids' fault. Jump, a sitcom veteran known best for WKRP In Cincinnati, plays against type and is super creepy and very convincing in this episode. The content gets pretty dark, while still managing to slip in some humor, mostly through the naivety of Arnold and Dudley. There's no doubt "The Bicycle Man" sparked conversations all around the country and still does today.

Diff'rent Strokes Release Date November 3, 1978 Cast Conrad Bain , Gary Coleman , Todd Bridges , Dana Plato , Mary Jo Catlett , Charlotte Rae , Danny Cooksey , Shavar Ross Main Genre Comedy Seasons 8 Creator(s) Bernie Kukoff , Jeff Harris

