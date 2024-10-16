The 1970s was a revolutionary time for the American sitcom. The 1960s assortment of comfort food programming like The Andy Griffith Show or The Beverly Hillbillies gave way to a more provocative 70s lineup that included The Jeffersons and All in the Family. It was a decade that brought with it innovation, boundary-pushing, and its fair share of odd shows destined to be forgotten.

While the timeless sitcoms from the 70s are rightfully celebrated, what about the lesser-known entries? Greatness can’t exist without failure, so maybe for every Mary Tyler Moore Show there needed to be a sitcom about a robot police detective to balance the scales. So, in the spirit of equity, it’s long overdue that the forgotten sitcoms from the 70s get the spotlight.

10 'Me and the Chimp'

Created by Garry Marshall & Thomas L. Miller

Mike Reynolds’ (Ted Bessell) life is turned upside down by a mischievous ape in Me and the Chimp. For reasons, Mike reluctantly adopts a stray chimp named Buttons that endears itself to Mike’s wife and two children. Me and the Chimp is essentially a standard family sitcom, with a chimp added to the mix to make it stand out from the pack.

"...serviceable performances can’t change the fact that there are only so many chimp-related mishaps to center plots around..."

The laugh track is beaten like a drum, doing heavy lifting to remind the audience the show is indeed a comedy despite there being no jokes. An example of a comedic premise in Me and the Chimp is that Buttons will turn on a blender, Mike will look annoyed, and then canned laughter echoes into the void. The acting isn’t bad, but serviceable performances can’t change the fact that there are only so many chimp-related mishaps to center plots around before the creative well is dry. In the case of Me and the Chimp, there were only 13 stories to tell before the sitcom was canceled.

9 'Hello, Larry' (1979-1980)

Created by Dick Bensfield & Perry Grant

McLean Stevenson trades in the brutality of war on M*A*S*H for the horrors of being a single parent in the NBC sitcom, Hello, Larry. Stevenson plays the titular Larry Alder, a divorced father of two daughters who moves to Portland for a job as a radio talk show host. Hello, Larry was originally split between Larry’s time working at the radio station and his time as an overwhelmed father at home, but the comedy would later refocus to a family-oriented story in hopes of finding an audience.

"The curse of Hello, Larry is that it appears to be a loose collection of ideas without a clear direction to go in."

The curse of Hello, Larry is that it appears to be a loose collection of ideas without a clear direction to go in. One moment, the show wants to drop low-hanging fruit sex jokes, but then a scene later awkwardly shifts into sentimental family fare. Stevenson’s early departure from M*A*S*H as Lt. Colonel Henry Blake didn’t yield the successful solo career the comedic actor hoped for, with Hello, Larry being the actor’s third failed sitcom following his exit from the wartime comedy. Even though NBC made multiple efforts to rework the sitcom, it wouldn’t last beyond two seasons.

8 'Hee Haw Honeys' (1978-1979)

Created by John Aylesworth & Frank Peppiatt

While many viewers of the era will remember Hee Haw, the long-running southern-themed variety show featuring musical performances and comedy sketches, far less will remember the spin-off, Hee Haw Honeys. In Hee Haw, the Honeys were women dressed in revealing “farmer’s daughters” outfits and would regularly appear to set up or be the butt of jokes. For the spin-off, Lulu Honey (Lulu Roman) opens a roadside diner that would see visitors from the world of country music.

"Notable guests like musicians Loretta Lynn and Conway Twitty no doubt secured Hee Haw Honeys timeslot..."

Hee Haw Honeys would get more time on television than many of the other forgotten programming, with a whopping 24 episodes before it was canceled. Notable guests like musicians Loretta Lynn and Conway Twitty no doubt secured Hee Haw Honeys' timeslot, but the interest in the Honeys ultimately didn’t extend past their parent show. The show is most notable for featuring an early on-screen role by Kathie Lee Gifford, who played Kathie Honey.

7 'Makin' It' (1979)

Created by Lowell Ganz, Mark Rothman & Garry Marshall

For some, disco never died, but that stay of execution didn’t apply to the briefly aired sitcom, Makin’ It. Heavily influenced by the John Travolta starring film, Saturday Night Fever, Makin’ It follows Billy Manucci (David Naughton), as he balances work at an ice cream shop and his love for dancing on a brightly colored floor. Makin’ It is a coming-of-age story that – disco theme aside – most closely resembles a 1970s-era Happy Days. Not coincidentally, Happy Days creator Garry Marshall also had a hand in the creation of Makin’ It.

Makin’ It is a victim of the wrong time and wrong place, as America’s love affair with disco was coming to an end, and a sitcom using the craze as a hook to draw viewers backfired. Remove the concept of disco entirely from the premise, and Makin’ It had the potential to work. Naughton had a likable presence perfectly suited for a sitcom, and would later be more closely associated with his turn in An American Werewolf in London. The show itself may not have struck a chord with viewers, only lasting 9 episodes, but the theme song to Makin’ It was a hit, peaking at number 5 on Billboard’s Hot 100 list.

6 'Hot l Baltimore' (1975)

Created by Norman Lear & Rod Parker

A rundown hotel is the unlikely setting for the ABC sitcom, Hot l Baltimore. Based on the Lanford Wilson play of the same name, the comedy examined the lives of the employees and occupants of the Hotel Baltimore (the ‘e’ in the sign had burned out and was in no rush to be repaired.) Hot l Baltimore co-starred a young James Cromwell in a television role decades before audiences knew him as the farmer in Babe.

"Storylines involving sex work and sexually transmitted diseases, generally unheard-of plots in 1975, caused ABC to run a disclaimer before the start of each episode."

Hot l Baltimore was a controversial show for its time, featuring sex workers and a homosexual couple as characters – one of the first shows on broadcast television to do so. Storylines involving sex work and sexually transmitted diseases, generally unheard-of plots in 1975, caused ABC to run a disclaimer before the start of each episode. Fans of Hot l Baltimore consider the sitcom to have been ahead of its time, but it's worth noting that co-creator Norman Lear's controversial All in the Family had debuted years earlier to eventual success. Even though Hot l Baltimore received a warm critical reception, the show was canceled after 13 episodes.

5 'Turnabout' (1979)

Developed by Steven Bochco & Michael Rhodes

Magically swapping bodies has improbably become a genre unto its own, and an early lesser-known example is the extremely short-lived NBC comedy, Turnabout. In Turnabout, husband Sam Alston (John Schuck) and wife Penny (Sharon Gless) are an almost happily married couple. Penny envies Sam’s life as a sports writer and Sam is equally eager to take on a day as Penny, who works as a cosmetics executive. With a little bit of magic from a mysterious statue, Penny and Sam swap bodies and find out their wishes might be better than reality.

Based on the 1931 novel by Thorne Smith, Turnabout follows the couple as they struggle to live in their partner's shoes (among other things.) Most body swap stories resolve after the character learns their lesson about misleading appearances, but for Turnabout to work, Sam and Penny would be perpetually doomed to live in each other’s bodies. Viewers would never find out, because Turnabout would be canceled after 7 episodes. Two years later, the first four episodes would be pieced together to create the TV movie, The Magic Statue.

4 'Holmes & Yoyo' (1976-1977)

Created by Lee Hewitt & Jack Sher

The nation’s tax dollars are being misused when a police department builds a robot police detective in Holmes and Yoyo. Detective Alex Holmes (Richard B. Schull) tends to get his partners injured, so his precinct assigns him Gregory "Yoyo" Yoyonovich (John Schuck), a secret robotic prototype. Holmes soon discovers the truth behind his new partner, and together they fight crime while Holmes guards the secret nature of Yoyo. Typical episodes would have the pair solving a crime of the week while mishaps with Yoyo’s robotics brought the comedic relief.

On paper, Holmes and Yoyo sounds like a children’s show, and watching it doesn’t quite sway the opinion otherwise. The high-concept nature of Holmes and Yoyo leads to the humor being very broad; for instance, if Holmes tells Yoyo to “hop to it,” Yoyo hops to his destination. Holmes and Yoyo failed to establish a tone that would make the science-fiction premise land – it wanted to be both grounded and slightly surreal at the same time. Picking a tonal direction and committing to it might not have saved the show, but it would have at least entered the sitcom into cult classic territory. As it was, Holmes and Yoyo was canceled after 13 episodes.

3 'Quark' (1977-1978)

Created by Buck Henry

In space, no one can hear you pick up trash, or so it would seem for Commander Adam Quark (Richard Benjamin) in the space spoof, Quark. Sharp writing and skillful comedic timing were at the forefront of a story about Commander Quark's adventures working on a United Galaxy Sanitation Patrol Cruiser, picking up one bag of space trash at a time. Quark was created by Buck Henry, who previously co-created the spy parody Get Smart with Mel Brooks, while fans of 30 Rock would know him as Liz Lemon’s (Tina Fey) dad.

Science fiction staples like Star Trek and Buck Rogers were the primary inspirations for parody, but it’s not required viewing to enjoy the offbeat tone of the peculiar sitcom. While modern shows like The Orville carry a similar spirit, a show like Quark would work nicely as a revival on a network like Adult Swim. Quark developed a loyal fanbase despite only producing eight episodes, and unlike the majority of its short-lived peers, the comedy was distributed on DVD in 2008.

2 'McGurk: A Dog's Life' (1979)

Developed by Charlie Hauck, Arthur Julian & Norman Lear

One of the most forgotten pieces of media – 70s or otherwise – is the one episode that aired of McGurk: A Dog’s Life. The sitcom follows elderly dog McGurk (Barney Martin), and his adventures in the backyard of his owner’s house. The set is designed to look like a suburban outdoor location and the actors are all dressed in large dog outfits, giving the entire episode a children’s show vibe, while McGurk: A Dog’s Life is actually an attempt to explore hot-button issues through the perspective of a family dog.

...McGurk: A Dog’s Life is actually an attempt to explore hot-button issues through the perspective of a family dog.

This inclusion of McGurk: A Dog’s Life is a slight cheat, as it was a completed pilot never picked up for a series order, but when legendary creator Norman Lear helps to produce a show about people in dog suits, it’s worth a mention. The pilot aired on NBC the night of June 15, 1979, and was never seen again. The show is the definition of lost media, with almost no evidence the sitcom ever existed at all. Based on McGurk: A Dog’s Life's notorious reputation as a television disaster – its absence most likely pleases all that were involved.

1 'Mary Hartman, Mary Hartman' (1976-1977)

Created by Gail Parent, Ann Marcus, Jerry Adelman & Daniel Gregory Browne

Odd, daring, and fearless, Mary Hartman, Mary Hartman stands as one of the most forgotten shows of its era. Mary Hartman, Mary Hartman, follows the titular Mary Hartman (Louise Lasser) as the comfort of her suburban life is threatened by mass murders, familial flashers, and the ever-irritating yellow waxy buildup on her kitchen floors. A commentary on consumerism as well as a haunting dissection of the pursuit of the American dream, Mary Hartman, Mary Hartman was a biting satire with a clear, realized vision.

Mary Hartman, Mary Hartman was groundbreaking for its time, combining the serialized nature of a soap opera with odd, satirical, set pieces of death or disaster. Years later, shows like Twin Peaks would attempt similar mixtures of the suburban and strange, albeit with a more horror-themed edge, but for two years Mary Hartman, Mary Hartman would air new episodes five nights a week, fully embracing the soap opera method of delivery. Ahead of its time and still unique to modern times, Mary Hartman, Mary Hartman is worth watching – if you’re able to find it.

