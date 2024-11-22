Every sitcom, even the greatest ones ever made, has flaws. They won’t be noticeable on the first viewing or maybe even the tenth viewing, but time has a way of exposing all flaws eventually. Often, the flaw doesn’t ruin the quality of the show, but it’s an irregularity hard to ignore when revisiting years later.

Take, for example, the 90s, which was an incredible decade for sitcoms that included hits like Friends or Frasier. At the time, these comedies were considered bullet-proof and an example of perfection to strive for, but on closer inspection, there are a few loose threads that get harder to ignore once noticed. While all the following sitcoms are indisputable classics, there are some flaws worth pointing out.

10 Characters Living Outside of Means

'Frasier' (1993-2004)

Image via Paramount

A lot of attention is drawn to Monica’s apartment in Friends, and how Monica (Courtney Cox) and Rachel (Jennifer Aniston) couldn’t afford it on their salaries, but the two friends can’t compare to the opulent lifestyle of one Dr. Frasier Crane (Kelsey Grammer). Frasier is a man of refined taste, priding himself on the finest wines, the trendiest art, and the most fashionable suits. One small problem – he works in radio. Specifically, he works as an on-air talent doing a therapy call-in show – guaranteeing he wasn’t the number one show in Seattle.

It would be a different story if Dr. Crane was still working in private practice with rich clients he could overcharge, but the average radio host's salary, according to ZipRecruiter, is roughly $56,000. And that’s current day rates, so if you adjust for 1993, that means Frasier’s security guard at his building was probably making more money than him in holiday tips. There were many seasons of Frasier, but there wasn’t one episode delving into his crippling credit card debt, which would be the only way Dr. Crane was paying for his extravagant way of life.

5 10 Frasier Where to Watch stream

rent

buy Not available *Availability in US Release Date September 16, 1993 Cast Kelsey Grammer , Jane Leeves , David Hyde Pierce , Peri Gilpin , John Mahoney , Jack Cutmore-Scott , Anders Keith , Jess Salgueiro , Toks Olagundoye , Nicholas Lyndhurst Main Genre Comedy Seasons 11 Story By David Angell, Peter Casey, David Lee, Glen Charles, Les Charles Writers David Angell , Peter Casey , David Lee Network NBC Streaming Service(s) Paramount+ Directors David Lee , Kelsey Grammer , James Burrows , Pamela Fryman Showrunner Christopher Lloyd , Chris Harris , Joe Cristalli Expand

9 Drastic Character Changes

'Boy Meets World' (1993-2000)

Image via ABC

Many sitcoms feature characters who lean into dumb stereotypes and don’t understand basic facts for comedic effect. However, while most comedies have this character established from the beginning, in the case of Boy Meets World, they changed the personality of a main character midway through the show’s run. The show centered around Cory Matthews (Ben Savage), but his older brother, Eric (Will Friedle) shared plenty of screen time as a charming and savvy source of real-world wisdom.

As the series progressed, Eric gradually lost his cool and became more airheaded, failing to grasp basic concepts. If there had been a subplot about Eric huffing paint in the garage, the character progression would have made sense, and ABC could have done a special episode about it. Instead, a funny and likable character became a one-dimensional gag with diminishing returns. Friedle still did the best with his material, but his natural charisma seemed suppressed by the new character direction.

Boy Meets World Where to Watch stream

rent

buy Not available *Availability in US Release Date September 24, 1993 Cast Rider Strong , Danielle Fishel , Maitland Ward , Ben Savage , William Daniels , Will Friedle , Matthew Lawrence , Lindsay Ridgeway Main Genre Comedy Seasons 7

8 Weight Shaming

'Friends' (1994-2004)

Image via NBC

All the Friends cast are attractive and young, but Friends took special care to revisit that in her youth Monica was once overweight and how it was the most hilarious thing ever. There’s not much more depth to it than Courtney Cox in a fat suit and the audience laughing at her appearance. The joke has the same level of thought to it as when a show flashes back to the 70s and all the characters have big hair, but in the case of Monica, there’s an implication that she was once deeply flawed, but has since fixed herself.

It would be rare to see a character's weight used as essentially a prop joke now, but even if it were, the topic would likely be handled with more care. At best, Monica’s weight is a lazy joke, and at worst, it punches down on a character with self-esteem issues. There are edgier sitcoms such as It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia, where the joke would fit more at home, but because Friends projected a warm family dynamic between the core characters, it seems more glaring and out of place.

7 Loveless Marriages

'Everybody Loves Raymond' (1996-2005)

Image via CBS

Everybody Loves Raymond is still considered one of the finest examples of family sitcom writing, bolstered by fantastic performances from cast members like Peter Boyle and Doris Roberts. What the sitcom wasn’t a great example of was what a happy marriage looked like. There are multiple moments per episode where Debra (Patricia Heaton) looks like she despises Ray (Ray Romano). The primary source of the frustration for Debra is living across the street from her invasive in-laws, but the dynamic between the married couple seems overly strained.

It speaks to a larger trope in sitcoms that marriages are grim stretches of darkness with the occasional bright moment, which feel more at home in more outlandish sitcoms like Married With Children. Obviously, long-term relationships will have their peaks and valleys, and those ups and downs are great sources of material to mine for comedy gold. Unfortunately for many sitcoms, including Everybody Loves Raymond, the humor tended to stick to the idea that marriages are things to endure, not enjoy.

Everybody Loves Raymond Where to Watch stream

rent

buy Not available *Availability in US Release Date September 13, 1996 Creator Philip Rosenthal Cast Ray Romano , Patricia Heaton , Doris Roberts , Peter Boyle , Brad Garrett Main Genre Comedy Seasons 9 Network CBS Expand

6 Magical Architecture

'Fresh Prince of Bel-Air' (1990-1996)

Image via Warner Bros. Domestic Television Distribution

Yes, the set changes for The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air from season one to two, but that’s not the focus in this particular case. The Banks family in The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air are said to be living in a large mansion. The outside of the house seems massive in establishing shots, but when the camera moves indoors, it seems less… expansive. Now, this isn’t a major flaw that destroys the viewing experience, but it is noticeable that the house belonging to this disgustingly wealthy family kind of looks like the house set used for most family sitcoms.

There’s a reason why Geoffrey the butler (Joseph Marcell) has so much free time to crack jokes – he only has four rooms in the house to clean. Later seasons have Carlton (Alfonso Ribeiro) and Will (Will Smith) living in the pool house, which made sense for two young adults wanting a baby step toward independence, but from the outside, it seems there’s an open wing of the house they could have used as well. It’s a very nice-looking house, just maybe not a mansion in Bel-Air.

5 Tacked on Characters

'Step by Step' (1991-1998)

Image via ABC

Even though Step by Step boasted two television legends, Patrick Duffy and Suzanne Somers, leading the cast, the breakout star of the show was fan-favorite Cody Lambert (Sasha Mitchell). Cody debuted in the fourth episode of season one as Frank Lambert’s (Duffy) nephew, a free-spirited young man who spoke like a surfer dude and lived out of his van parked in the driveway.

Cody became the Steve Urkel (Jaleel White) of Step by Step, a larger-than-life character that plots began to revolve around heavily. The character of Cody was entertaining and probably extended the life of the series, but it’s still odd how quickly the show felt the need to have the character at all. With Urkel actually making an appearance in the second episode of Step by Step, it forecasted the idea that these types of over-the-top characters prone to catchphrases were required for a show's success.

Step by Step Where to Watch stream

rent

buy Not available *Availability in US Release Date September 20, 1991 Creator Cast Patrick Duffy , Suzanne Somers , Staci Keanan , Brandon Call , Angela Watson , Christine Lakin , Patrika Darbo , Christopher Castile , Josh Byrne , Jason Marsden , Bronson Pinchot , Sasha Mitchell Seasons 7 Creator(s) William Bickley , Robert L. Boyett Network ABC Directors Patrick Duffy , Rich Correll , Joel Zwick , John Tracy , Mark Linn-Baker Producers Bob Rosenfarb Expand

​​​​​​​

4 Punching Bag for a Friend

'Home Improvement' (1991-1999)

Image via ABC

For the entire run of the ABC hit comedy Home Improvement, Tim Taylor (Tim Allen) could always rely on assistance, whether professional or medical, from his “Tool Time” co-host Al Borland (Richard Karn). And how did Tim repay him? By making fun of Al’s weight, love life, or the relationship he had with his mother. Al will occasionally get a few jabs of his own, but he’s usually content with waiting for Tim to hurt himself again, which usually happens every 20 minutes.

What helps, in this case, is that, much like Peter Griffin (Seth MacFarlane) in Family Guy, Tim is the fool in the story structure, so his behavior is immediately explained as being the incorrect way to treat co-workers and friends. But even with that explanation, Tim lands a constant barrage of body blows on a friend who virtually never fights back. Tim’s karmic comeuppance is usually handled swiftly at the end of some power tool, but Al’s too nice of a guy to shoulder that much abuse per episode.