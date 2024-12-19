Los Angeles. La La Land. Tinsel Town. Ever since the early 20th century, the City of Dreams has been closely linked to filmmaking and the transportive nature of cinema. Unfortunately, this same connection has never been afforded to film's smaller screen sibling. Television, perhaps due to its ability to simultaneously reach a wider range of demographics and locations, has never really been associated with LA the way film has. In truth, LA has played a large part in the development and popularity of television shows, especially sitcoms.

Thanks to the success of shows like Friends and Seinfeld, television sitcoms are often connected to New York. However, several sitcoms are based in LA. Many of these sitcoms use the city as a larger backdrop for their stories and directly interact with the film and television industry. More commonly though, like the New York-based sitcoms, these shows deal with everyday situations involving friends and family. From family comedies to prickly curmudgeons, these are some of the city's best sitcom exports.

10 'Black-ish' (2014–2022)

Created by Kenya Barris

Kenya Barris' family sitcom ran for eight laugh-filled seasons on ABC. The series focused on the Johnsons, an upper-class Black family living in a suburban, mostly white neighborhood. Anthony Anderson and Tracee Ellis Ross, as Andre and Rainbow Johnson, were joined by Laurence Fishburne and Jenifer Lewis as Andre's divorced parents. The show was also the launching pad for the careers of Yara Shahidi, Marcus Scribner, Marsai Martin, and Miles Brown.

Black-ish took inspiration from the Norman Lear sitcoms of the 70s and 80s by embracing the more difficult conversations in society. While predominantly focused on both casual and overt racism, the show also tacked topics like identity, feminism, marital troubles, addiction and police brutality. The show always approached these topics with a "comedy first" mindset and, despite dealing with such heavy topics, Black-ish remained a feel-good comfort show.

9 'Saved by the Bell' (1989–1993)

Created by Sam Bobrick

Aimed at teens and young adults, NBC's Saved by the Bell followed a group of high school friends and their principal at a fictional LA school. The show focused on humorous and lighthearted scenarios involving its core friendship group but took its educational role very seriously. With its "very special" episodes, Saved by the Bell taught its young audiences several life lessons. These lessons included, but were not limited to, friendship, drug use, women's rights, death, driving under the influence and more.

Saved by the Bell featured early performances from Mark-Paul Gosselaar, Tiffani-Amber Thiessen and Mario Lopez. A highly successful show, Saved by the Bell spawned several sequels, spinoffs and even a short-lived 2020 revival. However, three decades later the show's original incarnation is still capturing the hearts and minds of teens across the country.

8 'Girlfriends' (2000–2008)

Created by Mara Brock Akil

Another show fronted by Tracee Ellis Ross, Girlfriends was about the lives of four Black women living and working in Los Angeles. Along with Tracee Ellis Ross, the show also featured Golden Brooks, Persia White and Jill Marie Jones as the titular girlfriends. It was created by Mara Brock Akil and executive-produced by Kelsey Grammer.

Throughout its 8-year run, Girlfriends was known for having honest conversations about the issues that faced most women, especially Black women, in their day-to-day lives. The show discussed topics revolving around careers, dating, and divorce. It was consistently hilarious and, thanks to its immense rewatchability, has found a new audience in the streaming age.

7 'The Bernie Mac Show' (2001–2006)

Created by Larry Wilmore

Created by Larry Wilmore, The Bernie Mac Show was loosely based on some of Bernie Mac's stand-up material. The show's fictionalized version of the stand-up comic was tasked with taking care of his sister's three children after she goes into rehab for drug addiction.

An early breaker of the network sitcom form, The Bernie Mac Show often featured captions on screen that pointed out things that were not explicitly mentioned by the characters. The show also featured segments where the character, Bernie Mac, would break the fourth wall and directly address the audience, referring to them as "America."

6 'The Big Bang Theory' (2007–2019)

Created by Chuck Lorre & Bill Prady

Arguably the biggest and most successful comedy of the 2010s, The Big Bang Theory is perhaps, along with the MCU, the biggest factor in popularizing nerd culture. The show originally focused on five characters: roommates and Caltech physicists, Leonard (Johnny Galecki) and Sheldon (Jim Parsons), their new neighbor, Penny (Kaley Cuoco) and their friends Howard (Simon Helberg) and Raj (Kunal Nayyar).

The series depicted the reciprocal relationship between the four men and Penny. Through their interactions with Penny, and later on with Bernadette (Melissa Rauch) and Amy (Mayim Bialik), the four men developed emotionally and outgrew their social awkwardness. In return, Penny formed deeper personal relationships and outgrew her own shallow focus on surface pleasures. The Chuck Lorre and Bill Prady show ran for 12 seasons and 279 episodes and has so far produced two spin-offs (and counting).

5 'The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air' (1990–1996)

Created by Andy Borowitz & Susan Borowitz

The sitcom that launched a massive movie star's career. After three successful rap albums with DJ Jazzy Jeff, Will Smith transitioned to acting– with some help from Quincy Jones– with The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air. In the NBC sitco