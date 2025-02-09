There is perhaps no genre of television show more rewatchable than the sitcom. While drama shows are often best the first time around due to the impact of plot twists and suspenseful moments, great sitcoms are often even more enjoyable with each rewatch. They are perfect for people looking for a great laugh, the comfort of beloved characters and a cozy sitcom setting, and the ease of slipping back into those worlds.

Sometimes, when rewatching a beloved show, viewers can catch things that they missed the first time around, from Easter eggs, to additional jokes, to little hidden pieces of the plot. From sitcoms that are more enjoyable to enter each time around for their world and characters, to sitcoms that help viewers notice something new and fun every time they watch again, these are the 10 best sitcoms that get better with every rewatch.

10 'Curb Your Enthusiasm'

12 seasons

After 12 seasons, Curb Your Enthusiasm aired its finale just last year, and now it's available to rewatch in its entirety. Curb Your Enthusiasm is one of those shows that fans can rewatch at random, picking any episode and just jumping in. Due to its lack of typical linearity, it makes for an easy rewatch to just slip into and enjoy. When looking for a good laugh, any episode of Curb Your Enthusiasm will do.

With each rewatch, Curb Your Enthusiasm gets even funnier. Each episode is packed with joke after joke, so it is easy to miss some the first time around. There is a certain sort of joy about going back and rewatching Larry David get hung up on the littlest things over and over again, and get himself into the most unfortunate and mortifying situations. Whether it's watching Larry kill a prized black swan on a golf course or seeing him forget his lines onstage while performing The Producers, fans are always in for a good laugh.

9 'How I Met Your Mother'

9 seasons

After the incredibly disappointing finale of How I Met Your Mother first aired, it initially felt like the show had been entirely ruined, and like it wouldn't even be possible to ever rewatch it. With the passage of time and the added ability to compartmentalize much of the show from the end of it, How I Met Your Mother actually makes a great rewatch. It's fun to be back in that world and with those characters again, as well as with the unique storytelling structure.

Most of all, though, How I Met Your Mother gets better after rewatching because it is full of so many little details that are intentionally hidden and are easy to miss. There are a number of hints and clues scattered throughout, from rules that turn out to be true, to ways that the colors purple and yellow were used to hint at the romantic dynamics in the show, and even little details that were casually revealed earlier, like Tracy's (Cristin Milioti) name.