There is perhaps no greater feeling than curling up and binge-watching a great show. Sitcoms are a great choice to bingewatch because they leave fans laughing and rooting for the characters. The nice thing about not having to wait a week for each episode is that viewers can get attached to the characters faster as they watch their stories unfold.

Sitcoms typically do not leave viewers stressed on the edge of their seats waiting to see what happens next, but a great sitcom can leave viewers desperate to see more of their favorite characters onscreen after each episode. The most bingeworthy sitcoms are ones that are funny, sometimes fast-paced, and easy to get attached to even after just one episode. A great bingeworthy sitcom will often have an overarching storyline for each season and will always make fans want to watch the next episode. These are the most binge-worthy sitcoms.

10 'Sex and the City' (1998-2004)

Created by Darren Star

To this day, Sex and the City is still an incredibly bingeworthy sitcom that is easy to get sucked into watching all at once. The show followed the sex and love lives of sex columnist Carrie Bradshaw (Sarah Jessica Parker) and her three best friends as they all dated in New York City. It was a very fun, entertaining, and glamorous watch that made viewers want to keep going at the end of each episode to see the next bad date that each woman would be going on.

What made Sex and the City so bingeworthy was primarily the drama and quick-witted writing. It was laugh-out-loud funny, and Carrie, Samantha, Miranda, and Charlotte's lives were incredibly interesting. The swoonworthy romantic moments, numerous bad dates, friend fights and makeups, and beautiful New York City backdrop made this show worth binging.

9 'Abbott Elementary' (2021-)

Created by Quinta Brunson

Image via ABC

With three seasons out now and more on the way, it is the perfect time to bingewatch Abbott Elementary and catch up before Season 4. The show follows elementary school teacher Janine Teagues (Quinta Brunson) and her colleagues working at Abbott Elementary School. It has introduced overarching seasonal arcs for each season that show the teachers fighting back against the school board and the system in some way that is entertaining and easy to root for them.

Once viewers start watching this show, they will simply have to keep going. It is incredibly funny and clever, with hilarious students and teachers. There have been many great bits, like Ava's secret bathroom, Tariq's unusual anti-drug song for the kids, and Gregory tending to the garden behind Barbara and Jacob's backs. The characters are all interesting, and they have rich inner lives, making fans want to keep watching to see how they and their relationships turn out.

Abbott Elementary Where to Watch *Availability in US stream

rent

buy Not available Release Date December 7, 2021 Cast Quinta Brunson , Tyler James Williams , Janelle James , Lisa Ann Walter , Sheryl Lee Ralph , Chris Perfetti , William Stanford Davis , Courtney Taylor Main Genre Comedy Seasons 3

8 'The Office' (2005-2013)

Developed by Craig Daniels

Image via NBC

The Office is perhaps the most quintessential example used when referring to binge-watching sitcoms. It is a true classic as a workplace comedy, a mockumentary, and a sitcom. It is an easy show to keep watching, for the quirky characters, the hilarious shenanigans happening at Dunder Mifflin, and the characters' plotlines. From the will-they-won't-they romance between Jim and Pam in the early seasons to the mysterious Scranton Strangler, fans could not look away.

The show always found a way to take ordinary workplace life and make it extraordinary, with The Dundies, Dwight's fire drill, Jim's pranks, and a number of strange things happening around the office. It found a way to put humor and thrills into everyday life while getting fans to come back for each episode to see how their favorite characters were holding up.

7 'Arrested Development' (2003-2019)

Created by Mitchell Hurtwitz

Image via Netflix

There is no sitcom family out there quite like the Bluths, which is what made Arrested Development such a funny and entertaining watch. The show utilized its elements incredibly well, from the wordplay to the narrator to the almost admirable lack of self-awareness amongst the central family. Just when it looked like Arrested Development had hit its peak, it would top itself with another wild joke, running bit, or huge reveal.

Arrested Development was such a bingeworthy show because it was always cramming a lot of clever jokes into each season and episode. There was the too-literal doctor, Buster getting his hand bitten off by a loose seal (but not running away because he thought it was Lucille), and Tobias trying to join the Blue Men Group. It is the show that viewers just had to keep watching to see what outlandish things the Bluths would do next.

6 'Happy Endings' (2011-2013)

Created by David Caspe

Image via ABC

When it comes to a sitcom to binge for a boatload of laughs, Happy Endings is the perfect one. The severely underrated show followed a codependent friend group that hit an obstacle after one of the friends left another at the altar. The show was absolutely hilarious, due to the intensity and codependency of the group at its center. They had made-up rules, words, traditions, and even holidays that they followed.

Happy Endings is an absolutely bingeworthy show because each episode explored something incredibly specific and outrageously funny that made viewers want to keep watching. There was the time that Penny dated a man who only spoke Italian, and she could only speak Italian while drunk. There was also the iconic "The Butterfly Effect Effect," when everyone tried to make Jane and Brad fight in order to usher in Spring.

5 'What We Do in the Shadows' (2019-)

Created by Jemaine Clement

Image via FX

From the moment you play the first episode of What We Do in the Shadows, the vampire mockemuntary will draw viewers in and make them want to keep watching. It takes a lot of talent to make such a strange premise work, in which a group of vampires and their familiar all live together in Staten Island while filming a documentary about their afterlives. However, What We Do in the Shadows always keeps the humor sharp and experiments with more extravagant episode premises each season.

The show is perfect for bingewatching because, beyond its humor, it has evolved into a show with very compelling and high-stakes plot lines. The show has taken many risks in the past few years, like having Colin Robinson die and be reborn as a baby. There was also the crossing of the line where Guillermo was made into a vampire, but the change would not take, and he also had to hide it from Nandor so that he would not be killed.

4 'The Good Place' (2016-2020)

Created by Michael Schur

Image via NBC

While sitcoms can be known for restarting fresh at the end of each episode, The Good Place only restarted its characters memories, on occasion, when the show called for it. After Eleanor Shellstrop (Kristen Bell) died and was mistakenly sent to the Good Place, she had to hide her true identity in order to avoid getting sent to the Bad Place. From there, an incredible and intricate storyline enfolded, slowly building up over the course of four seasons.

The Good Place is a great binge watch, because it sucked viewers in with its compelling plot and frequent cliffhangers, getting them to keep watching. There was also its legendary plot twist that went down in sitcom history, as well as the constant twists and turns that the characters had to deal with in order to protect themselves from a fate worse than death... literally.

3 'It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia' (2005-)

Created by Rob McElhenney