One of the best ways to celebrate the holiday season is with a great holiday-themed television episode. There are some really special Christmas episodes, ranging from some more serious ones, to some more humorous ones. One of the most intense Christmas episodes is The Bear's "Fishes," which saw a flashback to an especially painful and difficult dinner for the Berzatto family.

Christmas episodes can be the right vehicle to bring out tension in a drama show, but they are also a fantastic way to ramp up the comedy in sitcoms. Christmas sitcom episodes can show the characters celebrating the holiday together, with settings anywhere from an office Christmas party to the living room of the characters' apartments. These can often lead to some funny antics. These are the 10 most hilarious Christmas mishaps in sitcoms, ranked.

10 Ross dressed as the Holiday Armadillo in "The One With the Holiday Armadillo"

'Friends' Season 7, Episode 10

Friends was best at Thanksgiving episodes, but it had some very funny and memorable Christmas-themed installments as well. In "The One with the Holiday Armadillo," Ross finally got to have Ben for the holidays. Ben was used to celebrating Christmas with his moms, complete with Susan dressed up in a Santa costume. Ross wanted to teach Ben about Hanukkah, but Ben was not receptive to this.

Ben was so upset about not having Santa there for Christmas, that Ross decided to rent a Santa costume. Of course, he couldn't get one that last-minute, so Ross showed up as The Holiday Armadillo. It was a hilarious and random costume for the holiday, and it is one of the more memorable holiday-themed bits from Friends. Even better was the final scene of the episode, where Ben sits down with The Holiday Armadillo, Santa Claus, and Superman.

9 Lily stealing the Christmas decorations in "How Lily Stole Christmas"

'How I Met Your Mother' Season 2, Episode 11

How I Met Your Mother always used its Christmas episodes to take some of the underlying tension going on in the characters' lives around that time, and bring it to the surface. After Lily left Marshall in the Season 1 finale, it was a major plot point for the beginning of Season 2, before they finally got back together. This seemed to be behind them for good, until Lily found an old voicemail that Ted had left for Marshall during that time.

While decorating the apartment for Christmas, Lily finds the voicemail where Ted insulted her. Lily's way of getting revenge was always to use "Alrin Justice," where she would take something from someone who had wronged her, in order to teach them a lesson. In this case, Lily took all the decorations from the apartment, and hid them in her own apartment. It was a hilariously random act of revenge.

8 David's misguided quest for holiday cheer in "The 12 Hours of Christmas"

'Mythic Quest' Season 3, Episode 6

Many sitcoms use its Christmas episodes to play on a classic trope of one character wanting to spread holiday cheer, while the others are less enthusiastic. Mythic Quest spoofs this trope in its own Christmas episode in a hilarious way, by having David try to spread Christmas cheer to all the less holiday-happy people in the office. It might have been sweet if David weren't forcing them all to work on Christmas day.

David's misguided and intense methods were hilarious to watch, as he became more and more cynical and scrooge-like in an attempt to force his employees to celebrate the holiday his way. In classic Mythic Quest style, it was a funny spin on workplace comedy shows that pair the characters together for holidays. Instead, Mythic Quest acknowledged that most of them would rather not be there, and poked fun at David.

7 Nick tells Paul that Jess doesn't love him in "The 23rd"

'New Girl' Season 1, Episode 9

New Girl's Christmas episodes were always a lot of fun. In its Season 1 Christmas episode, the 23rd, Jess exchanged Christmas presents with her boyfriend, Paul. Jess was thrown off after Paul told her that he loved her, leading her to confide in Nick at the Christmas party later that night. Jess prepared to just rip off the band-aid and tell Paul that she doesn't love him, but Nick accidentally beat her to the punch.

This was an absolutely hilarious storyline, especially for a Christmas episode. Every part of it was so funny, from Nick's accidental confession, to him trying to comfort Paul with a hug, to Jess getting angry with him when she found out. To make things even more over-the-top, the three of them then got temporarily stuck outside on a balcony together. Nick had to witness their breakup, and even got involved in a funny and deeply uncomfortable scene.

6 Jake handcuffing himself to Captain Holt in "Christmas"

'Brooklyn Nine-Nine' Season 1, Episode 11

Brooklyn Nine-Nine's specialty was Halloween, but it had some hilarious and clever Christmas episodes as well. In its first Christmas episode, "Christmas," Captain Holt had to be assigned a bodyguard after he received a death threat. Holt chose Jake because he thought Jake wouldn't take it seriously. When Jake realized that he would get to boss Holt around, though, he got a bit carried away with protecting him.

After taking Holt to a makeshift safe house under false pretenses, Jake handcuffed the two of them together. It was a ridiculous and hilarious move, and absolutely the wrong thing to do if he were actually taking the job seriously. As Holt pointed out, Jake couldn't even keep Holt in a separate room when opening the door to the outside, because they were handcuffed together. It got even better when Charles later handcuffed himself to Captain Holt as well in a truly disastrous but well-meaning gesture.

5 Mr. Rad infecting everyone with glee in "Regional Holiday Music"

'Community' Season 3, Episode 10

Community's very best Christmas episode, "Abed's Uncontrollable Christmas," was a heartbreakingly sad and poignant look inside Abed's mind as he processed a painful truth. Its other Christmas episodes leaned more on the comedic elements, with "Comparative Religion" being more goofy, and "Regional Holiday Music" being more darkly funny. "Regional Holiday Music" was a playful, memorable, and hilarious spoof on Glee.

In the episode, the whole Glee club quits because of a prank from Jeff, so Mr. Rad asked the study group to fill in for the Christmas pageant. It followed up the brief mention of a storyline from "Paradigms of Human Memory," detailing an off-screen story where the study group had previously filled in for the glee club after the entire club died in a bus crash. In this Christmas episode, Mr. Rad slowly infected each of the study group members with glee, until they were all eagerly lining up to fill in at the Christmas pageant.