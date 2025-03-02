Cliffhangers are a surefire way to get viewers tuning in to see the next episode. Whether it’s a character left in peril or a romantic declaration waiting for a response, the storytelling element of a cliffhanger, when done well, keeps the anticipation high for the return of a show. However, when the show doesn’t return, the unresolved issues can leave fans feeling cheated.

While cliffhangers are typically reserved for dramas like The Sopranos, sitcoms like Friends have used them occasionally, especially in season finales. The following shows wanted their fans ready for the next season, only to be canceled before their storyline could be resolved.

10 'iCarly' (2021-2023)

One of the most popular Nickelodeon shows came back to entertain an older audience when iCarly returned to television in 2021. The revival of the Nickelodeon children’s sitcom saw Miranda Cosgrove return as Carly Shay, the host of an internet comedy show. The series was set nearly a decade later and followed an adult Carly as she moved back to Seattle and decided to start her show again with the help of producer Freddie (Nathan Kress).

Unfortunately for iCarly fans, the revival didn’t last as long as the original series, and its cliffhanger at the end of season three didn’t make things easier. By season three, Carly and Freddie are in a committed relationship, and the talk of marriage is making the two consider their next steps. When they become seriously close to exchanging impromptu vows, Carly’s long-estranged mother shows up. Audiences unfortunately never get to meet her, as that would have been intended for a season four that never came.