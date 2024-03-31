Laugh tracks have long been a staple of sitcoms, adding a sense of audience participation and cueing viewers when to laugh. Some people love them, some don't, but laugh tracks have been around for ages and are here to stay. However, while some TV shows benefit from this comedic device, there are others that could have thrived without it. In fact, for certain sitcoms, the incessant laughter from the TV audience can detract from the humor and make the jokes feel forced or stale. These laugh tracks have the unfortunate effect of undercutting the natural comedic timing and wit of the characters, leaving viewers feeling like they're being spoon-fed the punchlines rather than organically enjoying the humor.

While it's true that some TV shows may benefit from the added emphasis that laugh tracks provide, others would have been far more enjoyable without them. These sitcoms had a certain charm to them that was unfortunately destroyed by the canned laughter, but their comedic brilliance still shines through from time to time. From clever writing to brilliant performances, these sitcoms have proved that laughter is best when it's genuine and unscripted, making them must-watch shows for anyone craving authentic comedy, no laugh track required.

10 'Two and a Half Men'

12 Seasons (2003 - 2015)

Following the antics of the Harper brothers, Two and A Half Men is a cult classic with a hilarious laugh track. Charlie Harper (Charlie Sheen) is a carefree jingle writer who lives alone at his beach house in Malibu and lives a rather promiscuous lifestyle. When his brother, Alan (Jon Cryer) is kicked out by his wife, Alan and his son, Jake (Angus T. Jones), move into Charlie's house for a few weeks (read: 12 years). While their personalities are starkly contrasting, they eventually find common ground, and their love-hate relationship beautifully carries the series.

The exit of Charlie Sheen in Season 9 marked the end of an era, with Ashton Kutcher joining the cast as Walden Schmidt. But over the span of the twelve seasons, the characters keep the humor afloat. While the humor in Two and a Half Men was severely off-color, the laughability of the jokes cannot be questioned. While the show relied on its laugh track for some cues to laughter, it wasn't pivotal to their impact. Even without the canned laughter, the show could have inevitably landed its punchlines.

9 'Cheers'

11 Seasons (1982 - 1993)

"Cheers was filmed in front of a live studio audience." Such simple words have seeped their way into the hearts of fans worldwide. Cheers isn't just a random TV show about a group of lonely people who hang out together in a bar in downtown Boston, it's a sentiment of togetherness, that has made people feel less lonely. Set in the titular bar, Cheers is the story of Sam Malone (Ted Danson) and the employees and visitors at his bar. Coming from all walks of life, this diverse cast converges at the bar and shares their experiences while working and drinking at the bar.

Cheers was loved by people across the globe. One of the characters, Frasier Crane (Kelsey Grammer), even went on to have his own spin-off, Fraiser, which, arguably, was loved by fans more than the original. Despite the genuine laughs and authentic performances Cheers brought to life, it was not immune to the pitfalls of laugh tracks. Some jokes aimed at niche audiences were watered down with laugh tracks, which ultimately led to the impression that the jokes were phony.

Cheers Release Date September 30, 1982 Creator James Burrows, Glen Charles, and Les Charles Cast Ted Danson , Kirstie Alley , Rhea Perlman , John Ratzenberger , George Wendt , Kelsey Grammer Woody Harrelson , Bebe Neuwirth Seasons 11

8 'iCarly'

5 Seasons (2007 - 2012)

When tech-savvy Freddie Benson (Nathan Kress) uploads Carly (Miranda Cosgrove) and Sam's (Jennette McCurdy) improv on social media without their permission, he doesn't expect it to become the next viral sensation. But boy, does it reach people worldwide. Following in the footsteps of their newfound popularity, the trio starts iCarly, a web series featuring comedy sketches, problem-solving segments, and random dancing. As their videos get traction and become an internet sensation, Freddie, Carly, and Sam struggle to juggle hilarious situations, all the while trying to maintain a sense of normalcy in their school.

iCarly was rebooted in 2021 but was canceled after three terrific seasons. iCarly featured some hilarious anecdotes, especially with dialogues like "Wet and sticky is very icky, sticky and wet makes mommy upset." that kept the audience hooked. But a huge fraction of the fandom believes the show could've done much better without the laugh track. Users on Reddit even mention that watching it with the laugh track turned off is still funnier with all its awkward breaks than the original.

iCarly Release Date September 8, 2007 Cast Miranda Cosgrove , Jennette McCurdy , Nathan Kress , Jerry Trainor Seasons 6

7 'How I Met Your Mother'

9 Seasons (2005 - 2014)

In the year 2030, Ted Mosby (voiced by Bob Saget) is narrating to his kids, Penny (Lyndsy Fonseca) and Luke (David Henrie), the tale of how he met their mother. Often abbreviated as HIMYM, How I Met Your Mother follows flashbacks into Ted Mosby's (Josh Radnor) life as a 27-year-old. Surrounded by his best friends, the forever-couple Marshall (Jason Segel) and Lily (Alyson Hannigan), serial womanizer Barney Stinson (Neil Patrick Harris), and Canadian News Reporter Robin Scherbatsky (Cobie Smulders), Ted navigates the trials and tribulations of life and love in New York City. The entire series builds up to the finale, where the mother, Tracy McConnell (Cristin Milioti), is revealed.

The finale of the show ended in disappointment for a lot of fans, but the overall seasons are a hoot to watch. The series delivered plenty of laughs and an immense amount of heartwarming moments, but the artificial laughter left much to be desired. The laughter was not only distracting but also detracted from the authenticity of the characters' wits. But with or without the laugh track, How I Met Your Mother remains to be a beloved classic, celebrated for its clever humor and memorable catchphrases.

6 'The IT Crowd'

4 Seasons (2006 - 2013)

In the dingy basement of Reynholm Industries, based are two socially inept tech geeks, Maurice Moss (Richard Ayoade) and Roy Trenneman (Chris O'Dowd), and their hotheaded boss, Jen Barber (Katherine Parkinson). In stark contrast to the stunning modern architecture the rest of the organization is privy to, Maurice and Roy prefer to stay in their own little world downstairs. Their "relationship manager" is completely oblivious to computers, as opposed to what she mentions on her CV. Her misguided attempts at challenging technology often land the trio in absurd and outrageous situations. The IT Crowd is centered on the everyday struggles of the IT support team and can, at times, be an accurate representation of corporate life's absurdity.

While the show caters to larger crowds than just its titular rep, what it struggles with is being genuine in its laughter. Despite claiming to be a live audience, the show's comedic timings often feel detracted due to the laughter in the background. Some netizens talk about how a remake of The IT Crowd in the US would turn out to be a better show, much like The Office.

The IT Crowd Release Date February 3, 2006 Creator Graham Linehan Cast Chris O'Dowd , Richard Ayoade , Katherine Parkinson Seasons 4

5 'Mr. Bean'

1 Season (1990 - 1995)

At the peak of British comedy, Mr. Bean is a timeless cult classic about an "alien" who struggles with everyday tasks and finds incredulous ways to accomplish the littlest of things. Portrayed by Rowan Atkinson, Mr. Bean has a knack for getting into trouble. It is most shocking to note that this beloved classic was actually just one big season that ran from 1990 to 1995 for a mere 15 episodes. Following its immense success, an animated series and a few spin-offs were also made. This comic genius is actually an alien entity, as observed in one of the episodes, where he's taken in a spacecraft with aliens who look exactly like him and even have their own plushy toys like he has his own.

Due to the silent nature of the show, it has transcended linguistic boundaries and become an international fan favorite. What has remained a point of contention across many viewers is its use of a laugh track. Atkinson's physical comedy and facial expressions alone are enough to evoke laughter, but the additional laughter sometimes feels intrusive and unnecessary.

Mr. Bean Release Date January 1, 1990 Creator Rowan Atkinson, Richard Curtis Cast Rowan Atkinson Seasons 1

4 'The Big Bang Theory'

12 Seasons (2007 - 2019)

"Our whole universe was in a hot, dense state, then nearly fourteen billion years ago, expansion started, wait!" If the lyrics to this popular theme song by Barenaked Ladies are already playing in your mind, you understand exactly the kind of massive impact The Big Bang Theory left on its fans. This experience was so far spread that its spin-off, Young Sheldon, based on Sheldon "I'm not crazy, my mother had me tested" Cooper's (Jim Parsons) childhood is equally celebrated as the original. In fact, years after their releases, both shows have gained even more traction than their early days.

The Big Bang Theory brought forward an interesting humor palette, which merged scientific topics into everyday jokes, which was quickly accepted by fans. Despite all its achievements, what stood out as a sore spot for TBBT was its laugh track. Rushed jokes and forced laughter dimmed the light in what could've been an even funnier series. With newer generations looking for authentic comedy, the laugh track is becoming obsolete, and with it, gradually, the show.

3 'That ’70s Show'

12 Seasons (2003 - 2015)

The story of six teenage students as they struggle to lead purposeful lives, That '70s Show follows the escapades of high school student Eric Forman (Topher Grace) and his friends, as they navigate the trials and tribulations of adolescence in the 1970s. Set in the fictional town of Point Place, Wisconsin, That '70s Show explores sex, drugs, and the quintessential teenage experience. With a star-studded cast including Danny Masterson, Mila Kunis, Ashton Kutcher, and Laura Prepon, That '70s Show is a coming-of-age story and is one of the better sitcoms ever made that has such a large cast. It launched many careers and didn’t have anyone who would have been considered a big star when the pilot was launched.

The show is a cult classic, but with laugh tracks now being considered an attempt to brainwash you into laughing, That '70s Show could potentially face backlash. The show's undeniable wit would've made it much funnier without the laugh track, especially because of the inclusion of physical comedy into the mix.

That '70s Show Release Date August 23, 1998 Creator Mark Brazill, Bonnie Turner, Terry Turner Cast Mila Kunis , Mark Brazill , Laura Prepon Wilmer Valderrama , Debra Jo Rupp , Kurtwood Smith , Don Stark , Tommy Chong Seasons 8

2 'Friends'

10 Seasons (1994 - 2004)

Thirty years ago, David Crane and Marta Kauffman created a TV show that has now become one of the most popular comedies worldwide. Following six friends leading ordinary lives in Manhattan, FRIENDS explores the joy and challenges that define your life during early adulthood. One of the best qualities of the show is its relatability; all the characters are in their mid to late 20s at the beginning of the show and are only truly at a stage where they're remotely "settled" as they reach their 30s. The show alleviates the generalized pressure of "having it all" in your 20s and celebrates adulthood in its realest form.

The show has lent the world some incredible catchphrases, including Ross's (David Schwimmer) infamous "We Were On A Break!" and Joey's (Matt LeBlanc) signature "How You Doin'?" The comedic timing and jokes in FRIENDS are incredibly sharp, but they are often softened by the use of laugh tracks. The artificial push to laugh can be off-putting for some fans, who feel like laugh tracks are inauthentic, especially with modern representations coming to light.

1 'Mr. Iglesias'

3 Parts (2019 - 2020)

Gabriel "The Fluffy" Iglesias is known far and wide for his humor and wit. What is lesser known is his own TV show, Mr. Iglesias, where he plays Gabe Iglesias, a good-natured high school history teacher who goes above and beyond to support his gifted yet overlooked students at Woodrow Wilson High School in Long Beach, California. The inclusive series tackles a plethora of pertinent social issues with humor and sensitivity, offering valuable insights into the challenges faced by students in public schools. Featuring some incredible characters like Marisol Fuentes (Cree Cicchino), a Latina student who is committed to working on all socially stigmatized issues and bringing them to light.

This masterpiece has evolved to an extent most shows only dream of achieving, but the use of a live audience can be seen distracting the show from its actual motive. Mr. Iglesias is undeniably one for the ages, but the presence of the background laughter interrupts the natural flow of humor, without which, the show would've been flawless.

Mr. Iglesias Release Date June 21, 2019 Creator Kevin Hench Cast Gabriel Iglesias , Jacob Vargas , Sherri Shepherd , Richard Gant , Tucker Albrizzi Seasons 1

