Sitcoms are some of the most beloved shows for a reason. It is an unbeatable formula, making fans laugh with goofy things happening in each half-hour-long episode. Somehow, all the characters' problems always seem to be resolved by the end of the episode, and then the characters go back to their usual lives. Sitcoms are a comfort and a joy, and they are perfect for both watching and rewatching.

There are many phenomenal sitcoms out there, from traditional hangout comedies to more experimental ones. The best sitcoms honor the typical, traditional structure of the genre, while also doing something a bit new and inventive. They have characters that fans get to see grow and change, and relationships that evolve over time. These are 10 essential sitcoms that everyone should see at least once.

10 'The Office' (2005-2013)

Created by Greg Daniels, Ricky Gervais, and Stephen Merchant

The Office is a classic and one of the most popular sitcoms of all time for a reason. It is a true workplace comedy, showing a group of people working at a boring day job while dealing with the antics of their unusual boss, Michael Scott (Steve Carell). The Office shows the employees of Dunder Mifflin trying to do their jobs, and always somehow getting distracted by everything from office rumors to bizarre safety drills.

What makes The Office such an essential sitcom is how well it captures the classic workplace setting. It takes the ordinary aspect of working at a boring job in an office, and it makes it extraordinary through sharp humor, hilarious running jokes, and a surprisingly sweet found family dynamic. The Office has some of the most iconic sitcom scenes, like Michael's uncomfortable dinner party, and Dwight's destruction of the CPR dummy.

9 'Sex and the City' (1998-2004)

Created by Darren Star

One of the most essential personality category questions is this: are you a Carrie, a Charlotte, a Miranda, or a Samantha? Sex and the City's legacy is powerful and far-reaching, and it has been, even before the show was rebooted. The show follows sex columnist Carrie Bradshaw (Sarah Jessica Parker) and her three best friends as they experience all the nuances of sex and dating in New York City.

Sex and the City is a classic sitcom. It expertly balances sharp comedy with touching bits of emotion, exploring the women's lives through their friendships, their heartbreaks, and each one of their continued attempts at finding love. Sex and the City is so memorable, because even though a lot of it is exaggerated for comedy, it is also very realistic. At the center of it all is the bond between the four women.

8 'Friends' (1994-2004)

Created by David Crane and Marta Kauffman

There are so many iconic aspects of Friends that have since become embedded in pop culture. Some examples include the "Rachel" haircut, the concept of "lobsters" to refer to soulmates, and the phrase, "We were on a break!" The show follows six friends over the course of ten years, focusing on their romantic relationships, their jobs, and every little aspect of each of their lives.

Friends is a true comfort sitcom. Through all the weird things that happen in the friends' lives, they all have each other at the end of the day, and they prioritize their friendships. They also give each other a lot of grief, and it is always hilarious to watch. Friends is one of those iconic sitcoms that is still very funny. It also has great romantic arcs and some really emotional and meaningful friendship scenes.

7 'Arrested Development' (2003-2019)

Created by Mitchell Hurwitz

Arrested Development is genuinely one of the smartest and funniest sitcoms of all time. The show follows the delightfully bizarre Bluth family, after their patriarch is arrested for using the family business to commit crime. It shows the weird and complicated dynamics of the Bluths as they constantly scheme, get at each other's throats, and cause chaos for everyone in their lives.

What makes Arrested Development special are its self-centered central family, as well as its extremely clever jokes that play with language and words in the way no other sitcom does. For example, Buster (Tony Hale) loses a hand in Season 2 when a seal bites it off. Witnesses try to warn him of a "loose seal," but Buster stays in the water, thinking that they are referring to his mother, "Lucille." It is a must-see show for sitcom fans who appreciate wordplay.

6 'The Good Place' (2016-2020)

Created by Michael Schur

Among the classic sitcoms that everyone should see is an especially unusual one that takes place in the afterlife and tackles moral philosophy. The Good Place initially follows Eleanor Shellstrop (Kristen Bell), a self-declared "medium person" who ends up in The Good Place by mistake. In an effort to get to stay without destroying the neighborhood, Eleanor gets moral philosophy tutoring from her accidentally-assigned soulmate, Chidi Anagonye (William Jackson Harper).

The Good Place should be mandatory viewing for all sitcom fans. It is incredibly inventive and full of massive plot twists, cliffhangers, and unexpected turns. It never gets too comfortable or repetitive, and instead is always changing things up and moving the plot forward at an incredibly fast pace. It follows the four humans through a variety of settings, as they all slowly become better people.

5 'How I Met Your Mother' (2005-2014)

Created by Carter Bays and Craig Thomas

What makes How I Met Your Mother stand out from other sitcoms, even after its disappointing ending, is its incredibly inventive and clever format. The show follows Ted Mosby (Josh Radnor) as he tells his kids the story of how he met their mother decades earlier. It takes the premise of a hangout comedy, and adds emotional depth through Ted's nuanced and thoughtful narrations from the future.

How I Met Your Mother uitilizes this narrative device for incredibly beautiful and smart storytelling, dropping clues and pieces of the story throughout the way as Ted gets closer to meeting Tracy (Cristin Milioti). It reveals massive pieces of the story long before they happen, like Ted being the Best Man at a wedding in Season 7's flash-forwards. It hangs over the entire season before revealing that it is Barney's (Neil Patrick Harris) wedding, and eventually that it is his wedding to Robin (Cobie Smulders).

4 '30 Rock' (2006-2013)

Created by Tina Fey

As sitcoms go, 30 Rock is easily one of the most essential ones for viewing. The show follows Liz Lemon (Tina Fey), creator and head writer of TGS with Tracy Jordan. It regularly shows Liz trying to make the show work, while usually getting distracted by whatever is going on in the lives of herself and her boss, Jack Donaghy (Alec Baldwin). 30 Rock is truly one of the greats, and it is the epitome of a witty sitcom.

30 Rock has sharp and wacky humor that gets even weirder and over-the-top as its seasons go on. In Season 1, Jenna (Jane Krakowski) almost marries a prince, who then dies that very night after drinking champagne. In Season 3, Liz is nervous about going to her high school reunion after having been picked on back then, but it turns out that she was the bully all along. The show has incredible humor both inside and outside its show-within-a-show, as well as the wonderfully codependent friendship between Liz and Jack.

3 'It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia' (2005-)

Created by Rob McElhenney and Glenn Howerton