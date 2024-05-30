Sitcoms are some of the most beloved television shows out there. There is something about them that is inherently comforting and dependable, and that brings fans coming back for more laughs. They are some of the most rewatchable shows, and fans continue to love the characters and root for the relationships, even long after the shows have ended.

Sitcoms have a typical structure that fans of these shows love, and that varies depending on each show. Typically, they show the main characters reacting to specific situations, per the name of the genre. However, occasionally, sitcoms will break their structure with episodes that are bold and experimental. From bottle episodes to departure episodes, and everything in between, these are the best experimental sitcom episodes.

10 "How Your Mother Met Me"

'How I Met Your Mother,' Season 9, Episode 16

For nine seasons, How I Met Your Mother followed Ted Mosby (Josh Radnor) in his journey to meet his future wife, interspersed with flash-forwards and present-day narrations. The show was always centered on Ted and his four best friends, complete with goofy schemes and silly in-group jokes. Season 9, Episode 16, "How Your Mother Met Me" broke that structure by centering on the titular mother, Tracy McConnell (Cristin Milioti), and her life before she met Ted.

This episode was a welcome change in structure, as it allowed viewers to get to know more about Tracy, outside of her relationships with the five main characters. The episode showed Tracy's boyfriend, Max, dying the same night that Ted met Robin. Additionally, it showed her and Ted constantly being in the same place and missing each other over the years. It was the perfect departure from the series.

9 "No Weddings and a Funeral"

'Ted Lasso,' Season 2, Episode 10

Ted Lasso may have been loved for its fun and silly structure, but the show was also very bold in diverting from this structure on occasion. Except for the dreadful "Beard After Hours," the show was great at breaking its structure with different types of episodes. The best of these was Season 2, Episode 10, "No Weddings and a Funeral," which showed the entire AFC Richmond family attending the funeral of Rebecca Welton's (Hannah Waddingham) father.

This episode was a departure from the show's usual structure and tone, and it worked really well as a way to reveal crucial pieces of backstory for Ted Lasso (Jason Sudeikis) and Rebecca Welton. Bringing these characters out of their usual environments and forcing them to think about death led to some very silly and very emotional moments, ending with Ted rallying for Rebecca and showing up.

8 "Dinner Party"

'The Office,' Season 4, Episode 13

For a workplace comedy, it says a lot about how versatile The Office was, that the show's funniest episode took place primarily outside of the actual office. After trying to get them to come over for a long time, Michael Scott (Steve Carell) finally traps Jim and Pam into attending an extremely uncomfortable last-minute dinner party at his and Jan's house. It was different from the show's usual structure of the characters in the office dealing with workplace antics, and it was absolutely hilarious.

This episode was a roller coaster from start to finish, putting an unlikely group of couples all under one roof, to reveal the building tension and animosity within Michael and Jan's relationship. There was Jan's bizarre relationship with her assistant, Hunter, and her love of his music. Additionally, Pam had reason to worry that Jan would actually poison her food. This episode took all of the silliest parts of The Office and condensed them into one hilarious and uncomfortable dinner party.

7 "Background Check"

'New Girl' Season 4, Episode 6

New Girl was the ultimate comfort show, with constant silliness and sweet moments between the core group of loftmates. The show occasionally experimented with bottle episodes, like Season 4, Episode 17, "Spiderhunt," which hilariously showed the group hunting for a spider and dealing with a lot of miscommunication. Season 4, Episode 6, "Background Check" was not the show's only bottle episode, but it diverted from the structure with unexpectedly high stakes.

With Winston Bishop (Lamorne Morris) about to have his out-home background check before joining the force, Jess Day (Zooey Deschanel) revealed to the other loftmates that she was in possession of crystal meth. It was much higher stakes than New Girl's usual episodes, and the payoff was absolutely fantastic, with all of the loftmates in a panic trying to cover for her and spare Winston's job. Best of all, the "meth" in question turned out to be aquarium rocks.

6 "Janet(s)"

'The Good Place,' Season 3, Episode 9

The Good Place was generally one of the more experimental sitcoms out there, with a lot of room to mix things up due to its unique setting and world. Thus, it is saying a lot that its most experimental episode was Season 3, Episode 9, "Janet(s)." The episode broke the show's structure in a completely mind-bending and incredible way, as it showed the four humans being stuffed into Janet's void and temporarily turned into Janets.

"Janet(s)" was a major departure in structure for The Good Place, because it had all of its main characters being played by D'Arcy Carden for the majority of the episode, while they dealt with important emotional conflicts that had been building up over the course of the season. It made for an incredible, funny, and moving episode that was unlike anything else on The Good Place or on any other sitcom.

5 "The Box"

Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Season 5, Episode 14

Brooklyn Nine-Nine was known and loved for its high-concept episodes and all-around silliness, from the Halloween Heists to Jake Peralta's (Andy Samberg) back-and-forth dance with Doug Judy. The show had some seriously hilarious episodes, as well as some more painfully serious ones, that all tended to be very big with a lot of moving parts. Season 5, Episode 14, "The Box" was a drastic and phenomenal departure from the rest of the show.

"The Box" was the ultimate challenge for Brooklyn Nine-Nine, stripping away all of the side characters and goofy antics for a simple interrogation. Jake and Captain Holt (Andre Braugher) went in a room one-on-one with a dentist named Philip Davidson (Sterling K. Brown) whom they believed had committed murder. They needed to get a confession in a short amount of time, which led to a bottle episode that was both serious and funny. The episode ultimately brought out Jake's insecurities while having an amazing plot twist at the end.

4 "Remedial Chaos Theory"

'Community,' Season 3, Episode 4

Community had many experimental episodes, with television and movie homages, a whole episode in Abed's Dreamatorium, and an episode in 8-bit. Season 3, Episode 4, "Remedial Chaos Theory" started off with a simple premise of the Study Group all attending a housewarming party at Troy Barnes (Donald Glover) and Abed Nadir's (Danny Pudi) apartment. It then took a sci-fi turn, through Abed's insight into the possibility of multiple timelines.

When Jeff Winger (Joel McHale) rolled a die to determine who would go downstairs to get the pizza, he inadvertently created six different timelines, one for each person that got the pizza. The timelines showed different things that could go wrong and right in each timeline, and even the Darkest Timeline, where Pierce died and Jeff lost his arm, among other things. It was a deep sci-fi twist on Community, with a new structure that split the episode into six different potential versions. It was a huge risk with a massive payoff, and it played into the later episodes, primarily through Abed's mind.

3 "Mac Finds His Pride"

'It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia,' Season 13, Episode 10

Over the course of its sixteen seasons, It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia has built a reputation for its outrageous main characters and their hilarious schemes. It is the show that famously leaves no topic off the table for jokes, and that seemingly takes nothing seriously. Thus, when It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia does take things seriously on the rare occasion, it always leaves a huge impact.

"Mac Finds His Pride" was a major departure from It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia's typical episodes, with Frank Reynolds (Danny DeVito) helping Mac McDonald (Rob McElhenney) find pride in his identity as a gay man. The episode ultimately ended with Mac performing a touching and beautiful coming out dance at the prison where his father was incarcerated. This episode was more serious than any of the show's other installments, with a long dance sequence that was particularly emotional, specifically because it centered Mac in a new way and subverted viewers' expectations.

2 "Free Churro"

'BoJack Horseman,' Season 5, Episode 6

BoJack Horseman had so many different elements to work with, from the animal comedy to the Hollywoo satire, that it would have been easy for the show to always coast off of that. However, instead, the show was constantly experimenting with different structural elements, which led to emotional depth and great results. Season 5, Episode 6, "Free Churro" was spent the entire episode following BoJack Horseman (Will Arnett) as he gave a eulogy at his mother, Beatrice's, funeral.

"But in real life, the big gesture isn't enough. You need to be consistent; you need to be dependably good." This episode was a major departure for BoJack Horseman, and it was a true masterpiece, giving viewers the deepest look yet into BoJack's complicated feelings about his mother, and also, to a lesser extent, his father. It showed BoJack reflecting on everything that he had learned in recent years, as well as dealing with his complicated grief, and it was absolutely breathtaking.

1 "A Dark Quiet Death"

'Mythic Quest,' Season 1, Episode 5