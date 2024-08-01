Sitcoms are the ultimate comfort watch: they make fans laugh, and viewers can get attached to the characters, knowing that they are usually not going anywhere. No matter what happens in the plot, they can usually get back to the status quo by the end of each episode.

Sitcoms are known for being fun and dependable. However, some TV fans hate sitcoms due to their predictability, lack of continuity, and sometimes surface-level care of certain storylines. Nevertheless, there are sitcoms out there that can appeal to even those types of viewers. These are the 10 best sitcoms for people who hate sitcoms.

10 'Only Murders in the Building'

Created by Steve Martin and John Hoffman

Image via Hulu

Only Murders in the Building is a cozy murder mystery sitcom that started with the murder of a resident of a New York City apartment building called The Arconia. Three people living there then started a podcast that led to them solving other murders of people they knew. The show has since moved out of the building for murder-solving, and it continues to have the podcast, sharp jokes, and clever murder mysteries.

For people who hate when sitcoms sweep things under the rug at the end of each episode, they will love Only Murders in the Building. Each murder mystery has clues that build and can lead to fans guessing by the end of the season. Additionally, the victims get beautiful flashback episodes to reveal more about them, allowing the show to have an emotional through-line.

9 'What We Do in the Shadows'

Created by Jemaine Clement

Image via FX

With its sixth and final season on the way, What We Do in the Shadows has cemented itself as one of the best paranormal comedies of all time. The show follows a group of vampires, plus their families, living in Staten Island as a mockumentary crew makes a film about their lives. The show has continued to introduce new aspects of mythology and lore each season.

What We Do in the Shadows is not a typical sitcom. The vampires and Guillermo regularly kill people, and the humor is sharp and morbid. Additionally, the show has had a meta acknowledgment of how it returns to the status quo at the end of each season, which led Guillermo to take extreme measures. The vampires are also not touchy-feely like in a typical sitcom, and are regularly at each other's throats.

8 'Arrested Development'

Created by Mitchell Hurwitz

Image via 20th Century Fox Television

With the hilarious and out-of-touch Bluth family at its center, Arrested Development was always a barrel of laughs. The show was hilarious and clever, with a phenomenal narrator, many silly recurring bits, and a penchant for topping itself each episode. The show had especially great plays on words, and layered jokes that needed to be processed in order to be fully appreciated.

Arrested Development is the perfect show for people who want comedy without the typical feel-good aspects of traditional sitcoms. The Bluth family was not all sentimental and loving; they were mean and ruthless, and they were constantly pranking each other and tearing each other down. The show was also great at establishing continuity after more extreme jokes, such as the bit with Buster's hand.

7 'Don't Trust the B---- in Apartment 23'

Created by Nahnatchka Khan

Image via ABC

Don't Trust the B in Apartment 23 followed the innocent and optimistic June Colburn, as she moved in with party girl and scammer Chloe. The show had roommate hijinks, many a scheme, and an extremely compelling and enjoyable cast of characters. The show was very witty and fun, and fans never really knew what to expect, or how far Chloe would take each scheme.

Unlike a traditional sitcom in the style of this one, Don't Trust the B in Apartment 23 was not a feel-good sitcom where Chloe became a good person after living with June. Instead, Chloe made June worse, and it was hilarious to watch. The characters were selfish and petty, and they were always serving their best interests.

Don't Trust The B---- in Apartment 23 Where to Watch stream

rent

buy Not available Not available *Availability in US Release Date April 11, 2012 Cast Krysten Ritter , Dreama Walker , Eric Andre , james van der beek Main Genre Comedy Seasons 2

6 'How I Met Your Mother'

Created by Carter Bays and Craig Thomas

Image via CBS

In a lot of ways, How I Met Your Mother changed the concept of sitcoms forever with its inventive format that jumped around between the past, present, and future. The show followed Ted Mosby's journey to meet his future wife, while also jumping around in its timeline, hinting at what was to come, and showing the journeys of his friends and the other people around him.

While How I Met Your Mother was a classic sitcom in a lot of ways, its structure is perfect for people who hate sitcoms. It committed to continuity, and rewarded viewers who paid close attention to detail. Additionally, it marked changes in its characters and their relationships in ways that were realistic and had lasting consequences for the central friend group.

5 'The Good Place'

Created by Michael Schur

Close

The Good Place was a sitcom like no other, primarily due to the fact that it took place in the afterlife. A comedy about dead people in The Good Place easily could have gone stale quickly, but it was always inventive and hilarious, with constant twists and turns. The show had compelling main characters and a wonderful setting, as well as the most iconic sitcom plot twist of all time.

Unlike many sitcoms, The Good Place did not turn its character gimmicks into the ground or let plot points go stale. Instead, it committed to character development, showing all four of the humans overcoming their fatal flaws and becoming better people by the end. It also was not afraid to change things permanently and to make characters deal with these changes onscreen.

4 'Community'

Created by Dan Harmon