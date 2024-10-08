There is nothing quite like a great sitcom. These shows somehow manage to make their viewers laugh while also having interesting characters and entertaining episodes. There are many phenomenal sitcoms airing at the moment, but there are also some really wonderful sitcoms that have since ended. When a sitcom is particularly beloved, it may go on for many seasons, or it may get rebooted sometime after it has aired.

While sitcoms tend to get a lot of love, there are also many fantastic sitcoms that have previously flown under the radar. These tend to be more inventive shows with specific humor, that can have an intense cult following but not as much viewership among the general public. These are shows that may each still have a strong fan base, but are not as generally well-known or remembered. These are the 10 best sitcoms that are now forgotten (by all but their most devoted fans), ranked.

10 'Young & Hungry' (2014-2018)

Created by David Holden

Young & Hungry followed a young chef and food blogger, Gabi Diamond, who was looking for a job where she could showcase her talents. Gabi's luck changed when she became a live-in personal chef for tech millionaire Josh Kaminski. The show followed all of Josh's employees as they slowly warmed up to Gabi, and as everybody dealt with and contributed to each other's many antics.

The show was very funny, with silly plot lines and endearing characters. The highlight of Young & Hungry was definitely the tumultuous romance between Josh and Gabi. After initially sharing a night in the pilot, the two had a will-they-won't-they relationship for a long time, before ultimately getting back together for good. The show had many wild and entertaining plot lines, like when Josh got amnesia after an encounter with a bird.

9 'Baby Daddy' (2012-2017)

Created by Dan Berendsen

ABC has had many hidden gems amongst its collection of sitcoms, including the severely underrated Baby Daddy. The show followed Ben Wheeler, a young bachelor who comes home one day to learn that he was a father. After Ben's ex left his baby on his doorstep, his family and friends stepped up to help him raise her. Baby Daddy was a really sweet and fun show, with lovable characters and funny running gags.

The show's romances were truly fantastic. Baby Daddy initially set up Ben and Riley as the central will-they-won't-they relationship. However, in a wonderful surprise twist, Riley and Danny became the show's central couple instead. The show had some of the better romantic plot lines seen in a sitcom, with memorable romantic moments for Danny and Riley, including an epic kiss at the altar of his mother's wedding.

8 'Alexa & Katie' (2018-2020)

Created by Heather Wordham

Netflix has had some really great and underrated sitcoms. In its Family-Friendly category, there remains a clear standout, Alexa & Katie. The show followed two best friends, Alexa and Katie, starting high school, as Alexa also dealt with a cancer diagnosis. Many TV shows and movies have focused on terminal illness, but Alexa & Katie did something different by having Alexa go into remission after the end of Season 1.

Over the following three seasons, the show saw Alexa rebuilding her life in the aftermath of her illness, and figuring out how that part of her life would fit into the rest of it. Alexa & Katie was a beautiful and surprisingly touching sitcom, covering topics like cancer, panic attacks, and financial struggles. The show also had great romantic plotlines for both Alexa and Katie in its final two seasons. At the center of it all, though, was a beautiful and enduring friendship between the two girls.

7 'The Other Two' (2019-2023)

Created by Chris Kelly and Sarah Schneider

Despite having ended more recently, in 2023, The Other Two continues to be painfully underrated. The show started out as a satirical sitcom about the two unsuccessful older siblings of a teen pop sensation. The first two seasons were very funny and clever, with Brooke trying to make it as a manager, and Cary trying to make it as an actor. Even better was when their mother, Pat, became a massive celebrity.

After two great seasons, The Other Two reached a whole other level in Season 3. The show could have just stuck to its tried and true formula for its final season, but instead it delivered ten episodes that were inventive, format-breaking, and completely different from anything else on television. The show played with some elements of reality, with bits like anyone outside the industry being invisible, and the cast of a procedural seeing everything in black and white.

6 'Faking It' (2014-2016)

Created by Carter Covington, Dana Goodman, and Julia Lea Wolov

At the height of MTV there were some truly fantastic, sharp, and special sitcoms. The best of these was Faking It, a teen comedy that followed a group of teenagers at an extremely progressive high school. When two unpopular best friends, Karma and Amy, got mistaken for a couple, they suddenly skyrocketed to popularity, permanently changing their high school careers for the better.

Faking It was such a fun show, playing up the satire to the extremes in each episode. The show saw Karma and Amy fake dating for popularity, and each of the main characters getting up to different schemes that somehow worked within the wacky world of this high school. Amidst the hilarity was a sincere and sweet storyline of Amy discovering and coming to terms with her sexuality, and each character learning to accept themselves as they were.

5 'Happy Endings' (2011-2013)

Created by David Caspe

One of the most underrated sitcoms of all time is none other than the clever hangout comedy spoof, Happy Endings. The show followed a longtime tight-knit, codependent friend group that faced complications after one of the friends left another at the altar. The show was absolutely hilarious, with the friends truly obsessed with one another, having their own rituals, holidays, and language.

Happy Endings still has a devoted fanbase, but it never gained the popularity of many of its peers. With bold and weird humor, it pushed the boundaries. Some of the highlights included the Season 3 episode, "The Marry Prankster," where Max faked his own death by blowing up his limo in a very expensive prank on his friends. There was also Season 2's "The Butterfly Effect Effect," where the group tried to make Brad and Jane fight so they could reap the benefits.

4 'A.P. Bio' (2018-2021)

Created by Michael Patrick O'Brien

Even some of the most devoted It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia fans may not know that Glenn Howerton once led a severely underrated sitcom about a cynical high school teacher. A.P. Bio followed former Harvard philosophy professor Jack Griffin, who sought revenge against his rival after losing his job and reputation. Cashing in on a favor, Jack got a job as an A.P. Bio teacher, despite having no interest or experience in the subject.

Instead of teaching his class Biology, Jack got his students to help him plan out his revenge, and it was absolutely hilarious. Over the course of four seasons, Jack got up to more antics, while also developing surprisingly sweet relationships with his students and fellow teachers. It was an incredibly entertaining show that is already mostly forgotten in spite of its charm.

3 'Kevin From Work' (2015)

Created by Barbie Adler

With only a single ten-episode season under its belt before it was canceled, Kevin From Work has been almost entirely forgotten by most television fans. The show followed Kevin Daly as he planned to leave a dead-end job for a new opportunity in Italy. The night before he was set to leave, Kevin wrote a letter confessing his love to his work crush, Audrey Piattagorski.

In a phenomenal first episode twist, Kevin lost his job, forcing him to keep working with Audrey after she found out his feelings. The show was incredibly funny and self-aware, playing off of traditional rom-com and fairytale tropes in order to regularly make Kevin the butt of the joke. The characters were all wonderfully quirky, and each episode was more entertaining than the last.

2 'Don't Trust the B in Apartment 23' (2012-2013)

Created by Nahnatchka Khan

When June Colburn's dream job in New York City fell apart, she ended up getting back on her feet with who she thought was the perfect roommate. Thus began Don't Trust the B in Apartment 23, as June realized that her new roommate, Chloe, was a semi-evil, ever-scheming queen bee. The show followed the two women as they gradually became close friends, and June got wrapped up in Chloe's schemes.

Don't Trust the B in Apartment 23 was such a fun show, with vivid and hilarious characters, as well as truly wild episodes. Some of the highlights were episodes that saw Chloe pretend to kill someone, and saw the group take a trip to the Hamptons that turned into a spoof of The Great Gatsby. There was also the time that June accidentally stabbed her work nemesis, to Chloe's delight.

1 'Galavant' (2015-2016)

Created by Dan Fogelman

Galavant was a unique case when it came to underrated shows, because it was always severely self-aware of its own low ratings. The show was a musical fairtytale comedy that followed the once-successful knight, Galavant, who struggled to get back on his feet after a major heartbreak. After initially being tricked into a quest, Galavant ended up on an epic journey that would change the lives of everyone in neighboring kingdoms.

The show was a lot of fun, with hilarious and satirical musical numbers. Galavant played off of typical fairytale tropes and plot points in order to tell a dynamic and interesting story. After a strong first season, Galavant took a bold gamble and entirely shook up the main plot points and character pairings for its second season. The result was absolutely amazing, even though the show never properly got its flowers. It remains an incredible rewatch, with musical numbers that are still very catchy and perfect for singing along.

