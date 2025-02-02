It’s not uncommon for famous actors, comedians, or musicians to create or star in their own sitcoms. Oftentimes, these are named after the stars themselves, leaving no mistake as to who the protagonist is. Most of them have gone on to become iconic.

The best sitcoms named after their stars allowed the celebrities to showcase their comedic style. While they usually did not play themselves, or played an exaggerated version of themselves, they captured audiences’ hearts with the funny storylines, fantastic supporting casts, and brilliant writing.

10 'Young Rock' (2021-2023)

Created by Dwayne Johnson, Jeff Chiang, Nahnatchka Khan

Sadly, the least successful of the sitcoms on this list, Young Rock had tremendous promise, but was cancelled after three seasons. While the story was about Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and his life growing up, he took a backseat to allowing three young actors to play him at different periods in his life: when he was 10 years old, in high school, and in college. However, Johnson appears in every episode as a fictional future version of himself, padding the resume that already includes tons of great movie performances.

As the story goes, he is running for president in the future year 2032, and he’s recalling these stories to Randall Park, also playing a fictional version of himself, who now hosts his own news show. From the actors hired to play famous wrestlers, including Johnson’s own father, Rocky Johnson, to the true retellings of things that actually happened to him growing up and in the early days of his career, Young Rock is a must-watch for fans of Johnson and WWE in general.

9 'Everybody Hates Chris' (2005-2009)

Created by Chris Rock, Ali LeRoi

The Chris in question in the title of Everybody Hates Chris is comedian Chris Rock, and the series tells the story of his life as a teenager growing up in a gang-infested neighborhood in Brooklyn, New York. A play on the sitcom Everybody Loves Raymond, the show gives fans a glimpse into Rock’s life growing up with hard-working yet cheap parents, and the awkwardness he felt being sent to a mostly white school across town to give him a better education.

Rock himself provides narration throughout the series (Tyler James Williams plays him) and it’s just as funny as one of his stand-up routines, but much more wholesome for family viewing. At its heart, Everybody Hates Chris is a sitcom about the awkwardness of adolescence and growing up in a working-class Black family. It’s a wonderfully nostalgic show that even those who aren’t fans of Rock would enjoy, and those who are fans would love.