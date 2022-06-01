The success of the dramatic reboot of The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air probably has studio executive heads spinning about what other old sitcoms they can reboot into dramas.

Saturday Night Live even parodied the idea with a dramatic reboot of Family Matters. Studio executives should look no further. The following are old sitcoms that could make great dramatic reboots.

Married With Children (1987)

The biggest hindrance to rebooting Married with Children would be the iconic performance of Al Bundy by Ed O'Neill. It might be hard for audiences to accept Married with Children in any other format than a sitcom. It would be like making The Andy Griffith Show as a dramatic reboot. Audiences probably wouldn't accept it. But there are a few ways Married with Children could work. One way would be to make it soapy similar to popular nighttime soaps like Melrose Place or Desperate Housewives.

It would be a serious take on a down on his luck guy trying to make it on a small income and provide for his family. Another way would be making it a drama like Breaking Bad or Better Call Saul. Still, instead of crime, the audience watches Al Bundy's life deteriorate over the series until the final show becomes the grumpy Al Bundy that we all know and love. A crime element could work just focus on a few of the many scams Al was involved with on the original sitcom and stretch those scams out to last a season.

Welcome Back, Kotter (1975)

Welcome Back, Kotter was almost not approved because they thought the Sweat Hogs would be a bad influence on society's youth and cause teenage delinquency. The show proved that the Sweat Hogs were sillier than being delinquents. But now, the public may be ready for a dramatic show about the Sweat Hogs.

It could be a serious look at poverty and gang life with a former Sweat Hog teacher who cares. Sure, movies like Lean on Me, Stand and Deliver, and Freedom Writers have been made on the subject to the point that it is stereotyped and clichéd, but those were movies and not a show. The length of a show may be what is needed to add depth to the gang teacher story.

Alice (1976)

A dramatic movie about Alice has already been made. Alice was a movie before it was a sitcom. It was a movie called Alice Doesn't Live Here Anymore, directed by Martin Scorsese. A dramatic reboot of Alice may look like this a middle-aged woman with a heart to make it in music decides to use social media to do so.

Alice, a middle-aged single woman, works as a waitress by day, but at night she performs music on TikTok, trying to make it as an influencer.

Chico And The Man (1974)

Chico and the Man was an American sitcom series that unfortunately only aired for four seasons because Freddie Prinze (the show's star) committed suicide.

The show was about Ed (Jack Albertson), a grumpy old man who ran an old rundown garage in East LA, and an optimistic young man name Chico (Freddie Prinze) who wants a job. The primary gimmick of the show was the differences between the two generations. A show like this could work with a battle between a Boomer and a Gen Z and their differences in looking at the world.

Facts Of Life (1979)

The Facts of Life was a spinoff from the sitcom Different Strokes. The show is about Mrs. Garrett (Charlotte Rae) being a housemother of an all-girl boarding school.

There are plenty of ways to reboot a show like this. One way would be to make it soapy, think Melrose Place, Desperate Housewives, or Scandal, or make it sexy, think Sex in the City. But, keep the different personalities of the girls Natalie (Mindy Cohn), Blair (Lisa Whelchel), Jo (Nancy McKeon), and Tootie (Kim Fields) that made the original show a hit in the first place.

Small Wonder (1985)

The show Small Wonder is about a robotics engineer (Dick Christie) who creates a robot-like human girl (Tiffany Brissette) and tries to pass the robot off as the family's adopted daughter. Even though Small Wonder was a sitcom, the show's premise always had a creepy feel to it.

With the popularity of AI in movies like Ex Machina and Terminator movies, the creep factor can be explored. It could be rebooted to be a creepy horror or thriller series.

