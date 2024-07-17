Sitcoms are a dime a dozen nowadays. So many new ones are being released each year, some with unique concepts and others as prequels, sequels, spin-offs, and continuations of older ones. It’s easy for some to get lost in the mix, especially when they’re available on a linear network and so many people have switched to streaming.

There have been a few sitcoms released over the last decade or so that have been solid options in the genre, yet didn’t make it beyond a season or two, a few slightly longer. In many cases, fans believed they deserved to be continued or there was an expectation that they would.

10 'United States Of Al' (2021-2022)

Created by David Goetsch, Maria Ferrari

Image via CBS

The “king of sitcoms” Chuck Lorre was behind United States of Al, so there was every expectation that it could become the next Two and a Half Men. But United States of Al didn’t make it beyond two seasons. The series is about a combat veteran dealing with addiction and PTSD who welcomes his Afghani interpreter to live with him and his family as he acclimates to American life.

The show focuses on the sweet bond between the two men, Al’s (Adhir Kalyan) culture shock in living with Riley (Parker Young) and getting used to American customs, and the fractured family dynamics. Touching on both serious topics as well as humor, United States of Al had the opportunity to be a powerful sitcom about veterans and the struggles in returning to civilian life, as well as one to squash racism and preconceptions. But it wasn’t strong enough to stay. That’s despite having funny storylines, and even receiving an Emmy nomination for production design for its pilot episode.

United States of Al (2021) United States of Al centers on the friendship between Riley, a Marine combat veteran struggling to readjust to civilian life in Ohio, and Al, the interpreter who served with his unit in Afghanistan. The show blends humor and heart as it explores cultural differences and the challenges of rebuilding lives after war. Release Date April 1, 2021 Cast Parker Young , Adhir Kalyan , Dean Norris , Elizabeth Alderfer , Farrah Mackenzie , Kelli Goss Main Genre Comedy Seasons 2

9 'Home Economics' (2021-2023)

Created by Michael Colton, John Aboud

Image via ABC

Home Economics had a decent run with three seasons, but it felt like the show was cut short. With a fabulous cast of known actors including Topher Grace along with an original concept, Home Economics had potential. The storylines were relatable, following three adult siblings who have all entered different economic levels in their lives. Ironically, the rebellious youngest son is the wealthiest when it comes to money, but he lacks the loving family the others have. Together, the siblings try to support one another through their respective troubles, often to hilarious outcomes.

The backdrop of the show is that eldest child Tom (Grace), a famous writer struggling to create a follow-up book, decides to secretly use his family as the subject for a new novel. The show’s ensemble cast has great chemistry, and the storylines are punchy and funny. The decision to cancel the show may have been because Home Economics had the smallest audience of the five key ABC comedies during the regular season, according to The Hollywood Reporter. It was going up against heavyweights, like Abbott Elementary and The Conners and simply couldn’t compete.

Home Economics Where to Watch *Availability in US stream

rent

buy Not available Home Economics explores the heartwarming and often hilarious dynamics among three adult siblings: one is in the 1%, one is middle-class, and the other is barely getting by. Despite their financial differences, they navigate the ups and downs of life together, proving that family bonds are more important than money. Release Date April 7, 2021 Cast Topher Grace , Caitlin McGee , Jimmy Tatro , Karla Souza , Sasheer Zamata , Shiloh Bearman , Jordyn Starr Curet , JeCobi Swain , Chloe Jo Rountree , Lidia Porto Main Genre Comedy Seasons 3 Creator(s) Michael Colton , John Aboud Writers Michael Colton , John Aboud Network ABC Streaming Service(s) Hulu Showrunner Michael Colton , John Aboud Expand

Watch on Hulu

8 'Happy Endings' (2011-2013)

Created by David Caspe

Image via ABC

The cancellation of this sitcom was dubbed one of the worst TV decisions that year by Vulture. Happy Endings was often compared to Friends and followed a group of friends navigating their lives in Chicago. With failed romances, neuroses, and that one couple that’s so in love, they make you sick, the show was downright funny in every episode.

The cancellation was blamed on a changing schedule that left fans unsure of when the show was on every night. This, in turn, may have led to flailing viewership numbers and a premature cancellation. Happy Endings was arguably a hit show when it was on, so much so that fans even campaigned to bring it back. Nonetheless, the show was given the short end of the stick and didn’t have the opportunity to flourish as well as it could have.

Watch on Hulu

7 'Splitting Up Together' (2018-2019)

Created by Emily Kapnek

Image via ABC

The premise is so relatable in this sitcom: a husband and wife decide that they can no longer stay married. But divorce with three children isn’t easy, so they decide to split up together. How? They will alternate who lives in the matrimonial home from one week to the next. It should run smoothly, and sounds like a genius plan, right? Wrong.

Splitting Up Together had the power of Jenna Fischer and Oliver Hudson behind it as the leads, and it started strong. The series also has an important message as the couple, through trying to move on, realize their shortcomings that may have contributed to the downfall of their marriage. Nonetheless, something just didn’t hit right with viewers. The show should have been relatable to so many. It was entertaining by bringing humor to an otherwise difficult situation. But it also fell short of expectations.

Splitting Up Together Splitting Up Together follows the story of a couple, Lena and Martin, whose marriage is reignited by their divorce. Living in the same house, they take turns sharing parenting duties and living in the home, leading to hilarious and heartwarming moments as they navigate their new, unconventional family dynamic. Release Date March 27, 2018 Cast Jenna Fischer , Oliver Hudson , Bobby Lee , Diane Farr , Lindsay Price , Olivia Keville , Van Crosby , Sander Thomas Main Genre Family Seasons 2 Creator(s) Emily Kapnek

6 'Not Dead Yet' (2023-2024)

Created by Casey Johnson, David Windsor

Image via ABC

Not Dead Yet stars Gina Rodriguez as Nell a young writer who returns to America after a failed engagement to a long-time boyfriend in the U.K. She’s now forced to start over in her career, writing obituaries under a boss she despises who is now friends with her best friend. When Nell starts to see and hear the people she’s writing obituaries about, they help her in her professional career since she’s able write touching obituaries that truly capture the essence of each deceased person. They also help her in her personal life with relationship advice, though some are more intrusive than others, and their presence causes problems at times.

A cute sitcom with fun episodes, a solid supporting cast, and impressive guest appearances that include everyone from Rhea Perlman to Wendie Malick and Marla Gibbs, fans were shocked when Not Dead Yetwas cancelled. Considering Rodriguez’s track record with Jane the Virgin, Hannah Simone with New Girl, and Lauren Ash with Superstore, many thought Not Dead Yet would run just as long as those top series.

Not Dead Yet Release Date February 8, 2023 Cast Gina Rodriguez , Hannah Simone , Lauren Ash , Rick Glassman , Joshua Banday , Angela E. Gibbs , Brad Garrett Main Genre Sitcom Seasons 2

Watch on Hulu

5 'Extended Family' (2023-2024)

Created by Mike O’Malley

Image via NBC

There was just too much competition on television for Extended Family to make it beyond its first season. Jon Cryer returned to the small screen as Jim Kearney Sr., a man dealing with co-parenting while going through a divorce. A wrench is thrown into the situation when his wife begins dating Trey (Donald Faison), the owner of Jim’s favorite sports team.

It sounds like a ridiculously unbelievable premise, but it’s based on the true story of George Geyer, Emilia Fazzalari, and Wyc Grousbuck, the owner of the Boston Celtics. All three served as co-executive producers, ensuring a level of authenticity amidst the scripted humor. Considering Extended Family offered a window into the real lives of these individuals, fans expected that the show would garner viewers. But it didn’t.

Extended Family A brother and sister are at ground zero when a family secret sends shock waves through an already dysfunctional family. Release Date December 23, 2023 Cast Jon Cryer , Donald Faison Abigail Spencer , Sofia Capanna , Finn Sweeney Main Genre Comedy Seasons 1

Watch on Peacock

4 'Don’t Trust The B in Apartment 23' (2012-2014)

Created by Nahnatchka Khan

Image via ABC

Fans were disappointed when Don’t Trust The B in Apartment 23 was abruptly cancelled after being so well received. Krysten Ritter stars as Chloe, a party girl who accepts roommates, takes the rent upfront, then does her best to annoy them until they leave and she can keep the deposit. She meets her match in June (Dreama Walker), a young woman who couldn’t be more different from her, but who happily puts up with the drama. The pair eventually become unlikely friends.

Also starring James Van Der Beek as a fictional version of himself, Don’t Trust The B in Apartment 23 is quirky and unique. It had so much potential to last much longer. The initial premise had to be switched up once Chloe no longer needed to find a roommate. But the dynamic between the very different Chloe and June made the show an odd couple gem.

Don't Trust The B---- in Apartment 23 Release Date April 11, 2012 Cast Krysten Ritter , Dreama Walker , Eric Andre , james van der beek Main Genre Comedy Seasons 2

3 'Single Parents' (2018-2020)

Created by Elizabeth Meriweather, J.J. Philbin

Image via ABC

Single Parents had all the makings of being a hit sitcom, including a fabulous cast that includes Taran Killan, Leighton Meester, Kimrie Lewis, Brad Garrett, and Jake Choi. The premise is a group of adults who are single parents, and it covers the worst parts of parenting. With a story so many would find applicable, and characters played by comedic talents, Single Parents should have done better than it did.

Alas, the series was cancelled after just two seasons. It’s surprising since the show was met with positive reviews, the only criticism pertaining to juvenile jokes. Single Parents was funny and had a likable cast, which makes it puzzling that the sitcom didn’t garner enough viewers or attention to keep it going.

Single Parents Where to Watch *Availability in US stream

rent

buy Not available Single Parents is a comedy about a group of single moms and dads who lean on each other to help raise their 7-year-old kids and maintain some semblance of personal lives outside of parenthood. Their tight-knit community provides both hilarious and touching moments as they juggle dating, careers, and parenting.

Release Date September 26, 2018 Cast Taran Killam , Leighton Meester , Jake Choi , Brad Garrett , Marlow Barkley , Tyler Wladis Main Genre Comedy Seasons 2 Creator(s) Elizabeth Meriwether , J.J. Philbin

Watch on Hulu

2 'The Unicorn' (2019-2021)

Created by Bill Martin, Mike Schiff, Grady Cooper

Image via CBS

It might be a good thing that The Unicorn didn’t take off like many had hoped, since that left room in Walton Goggins’ schedule to play The Ghoul in Amazon Prime Video series Fallout. In this sitcom, he plays a very different character to that terrifying hunter. Wade (Goggins) is a widowed, single father to two daughters. When his friends try to get him back onto the dating scene, they (and he) come to an incredible realization: he’s a “unicorn:” a rare, single man who didn’t cheat on or leave his wife. He’s grieving his wife’s death whom he adored, raising daughters on his own, and making an honest living. For any single woman of his age with kids of her own, Wade is the type of man they yearn to find, and who comes along once in a million.

Thus, Wade suddenly becomes the most eligible bachelor in town, women fawning all over him. But he isn’t quite sure how to manage his personal and professional life with all this new attention. Such a hilarious premise with a great supporting cast that also includes Rob Croddry and Michaela Watkins, The Unicorn was cursed with the dreaded two-season run, despite receiving rave reviews.

1 'The Mick' (2017-2018)

Created by Dave Chernin, John Chernin

Image via Fox

There was a lot of promotion around The Mick, and the sitcom was well received when it premiered. So much so that the show returned for a second season. But it got the axe after that, leaving fans devastated. The series stars Kaitlin Olson as Mackenzie “Mick” Molng, a foul-mouthed, rough-around-the-edges woman whose life is upended when she is forced to move to the affluent community of Greenwich to raise her pampered nieces and nephews. Her wealthy sister has fled the country after questionable business dealings, and it’s up to Mick to care for her family until she can figure things out.

The fish-out-of-water story had heart, hilarity, and social commentary about class and economic differences. The cast and story made fans believe that The Mick could have become a modern day The Nanny. Even though it didn’t last, many name the sitcom among the most underrated Fox shows of all time.

The Mick Release Date January 1, 2017 Cast Kaitlin Olson , Sofia Black-D'Elia , Thomas Barbusca , Carla Jimenez Main Genre Comedy Seasons 2

Watch on Hulu