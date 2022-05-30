Relax and let it all go with these chill comedy series.

You’ve been there: You just finished up a long hard day, and all you want to do is chill. You don’t want to think anymore - but you also don’t want to sit in silence. Fear not, streaming platforms have got you: There’s a sitcom for that.

RELATED: Calming Movies to Watch When You Need to Relax

For those times when you just want to let your brain and body melt into the couch, tune into one of these tried-and-true feelgood sitcoms. Funny, easy to follow, and calming enough to soothe the nerves, these shows are perfect for recharging. From workplace to friendship to family focused, there’s a show for every interest.

Modern Family (2009-2020)

Modern Family (available on Hulu) is all about the multi-generational Dunphy-Pritchett clan, a close-knit group who argues hard and loves even harder. This mockumentary-style show gets its laughs through the ever-shifting tide of family dynamics, ranging from dad jokes slung by Phil (Ty Burrell,) to Mitch (Jesse Tyler Ferguson) and Cam’s (Eric Stonestreet) misunderstandings, to Manny’s (Rico Rodriguez) overly-grown-up mannerisms.

RELATED: ‘Modern Family' Funniest Episodes, Ranked By Reddit

With a multi-award-winning eleven seasons to watch, Modern Family is a go-to when you want to be close to family without the social effort.

Community (2009-2015)

Community (available on Amazon Prime) is a college-based sitcom set at Greendale Community College, a less-than-prestigious school known for its bizarre courses and wild campus misadventures.Celebrated for its abundance of pop culture references and meta-humor, Community gained a cult following throughout its six-season run.

With a hilarious ensemble cast including Donald Glover, Gillian Jacobs, and polarizing actor Chevy Chase, every episode takes viewers on an unpredictable rollercoaster of offbeat adventures. If you’re looking for a show with plenty of“WTF?” moments, look no further.

Kim’s Convenience (2016-2021)

Kim’s Convenience (streaming on Netflix) follows the Korean-Canadian Kim family, owners of a family-run convenience store in downtown Toronto. Consisting of parents Sang-il (“Appa”; Paul Sun-Hyung Lee) and Yong-mi (“Umma “; Jean Yoon) and adult children Janet (Andrea Bang) and Jung (Simu Liu), this gently paced sitcom details the day-to-day of the mom-and-pop shop.

Ranging from customer interactions to family conflict, Kim’s Convenience serves soft laughs alongside city sights and sounds, making it engaging enough to binge and just the right level of soothing for your nap-background-noise needs.

New Girl (2011-2018)

New Girl (streaming on Netflix) follows eternal optimist and lovable weirdo Jessica Day (Zooey Deschanel) after she moves into a gorgeous LA loft with three roommates: Type-A go-getter Schmidt (Max Greenfield), underrated and overly hilarious Winston (Lamorne Morris), and roomie-later-turned-boyfriend Nick (Jake Johnson).

RELATED: Zooey Deschanel, Hannah Simone, Lamorne Morris to Host ‘New Girl’ Rewatch Podcast

New Girl keeps spirits high with a mix of laughs coming from relationship drama, career mishaps, and general day-to-day nonsense, making it perfect fodder for those low-energy days.

Bob’s Burgers (2011- )

Bob’s Burgers (on Hulu) is a wildly popular adult animated sitcom that focuses on the follies of the Belcher family and their burger restaurant. The premise is simple: Bob (H. John Benjamin) and Linda (John Roberts), have three kids: Tina (Dan Mintz), Eugene (Eugene Mirman), and Louise (Kristen Schaal). Though Bob has a passion for cooking, that’s nearly beside the point for the show, which spends much of its time detailing the hilarious exploits of the other family members.

RELATED: Bob’s Burgers Renewed For Season 13

With 12 seasons and a feature length film under its belt, there’s plenty of burger-related content to binge whatever your appetite.

Corner Gas (2004-2009)

If you’re looking for small-town laid-back comedy, Corner Gas (streaming on Amazon Prime) is the show for you. Set in the prairie town of Dog River, Saskatchewan, Corner Gas follows the happenings - or, more aptly, non-happenings - of local gas station owner Brent (Brent Butt) and his neighbors including restaurant owner Lacey (Gabrielle Miller), eternally unemployed best friend Hank (Fred Ewaniuck), and gas station attendant Wanda (Nancy Robertson).

With all the excitement you’d expect for a show whose theme song is titled “Not a Lot Goin’ On,” Corner Gas is just the antidote for those days when you want to slow down your racing mind.

The Office (2005-2013)

The Office (or rather, the American remake of a British sitcom by the same name, available on Peacock) is a mockumentary-style sitcom chronicling the work lives of the Dunder Mifflin Paper Company crew.

With overzealous Michael Scott (Steve Carrell) at the helm and a host of office characters, the Scranton-based team is always looking for ways to make the 9-to-5 a little less dull. Featuring a multitude of iconic episodes to watch, The Office is the perfect show for taking your mind off of your workplace woes.

Superstore (2015-2021)

Superstore (streaming on Hulu and Peacock) is a six-season series following the employees of big-box store Cloud 9 through all of their workplace antics. The show is chock full of “people-of-Walmart” moments and mild to major workplace drama (ahem, finding a body inside of a wall), keeping it entertaining and just offbeat enough.

Featuring a host of personalities including sarcastic yet responsible Amy (America Ferrera), gay and undocumented associate Mateo (Nico Santos), and excessively positive manager Glenn (Mark McKinney), Superstore is perfect for Office fanatics looking to add a new show to their repertoire.

NEXT: Feel Good TV to Watch When You’re Feeling Anxious

'Ahsoka': Star Wars Celebration Footage Teases Hera Syndulla and the Search for Ezra

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Share Email

About The Author Jodie Baer (6 Articles Published) Jodie Baer is a Toronto-based writer with a love for lighthearted animation, a passion for queer representation, and a hidden lust for reality TV. When she's not catching up on the latest in the Drag Race franchise, Jodie can be found cooking, hanging with her rescue dog Susan, or penning content for her blog. More From Jodie Baer

Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up for Collider's newsletter for exclusive news, features, streaming recommendations and more Click here to subscribe