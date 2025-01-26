By 2005, television stood at a cultural crossroads; it required contemporary storylines to usher in the new millennium. This era can be considered The Golden Age of Television (or second age, depending on who you ask). These shows were unafraid of taking risks and experimenting with style, comedy, and controversial themes.

The humor of shows from 2005 is unmatched and would go on to inspire sitcoms that came after. Whether short-lived (The Comeback) or long-running (It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia), these shows act as a time capsule to 2005 with an impact that can still be seen twenty years later.

10 'The Comeback' (2005-2014)

Created by Lisa Kudrow and Michael Patrick King

Image via HBO

For Lisa Kudrow, her comeback came just one year after Friends ended. Kudrow portrays former sitcom actress Valerie Cherish, whose attempts at reviving her career result in desperation. To revitalize her significance in Hollywood, she allows a film crew to follow her around in her efforts to stay relevant.

Kudrow herself is a former sitcom star, playing a character from the same background who hopes for a “comeback” via starring in a new show - it’s all very clever and ahead of its time. Additionally, the series satirizes the reality TV genre that reigned over cable throughout the 2000s. Needless to say, The Comeback is a meta-exploration of fame and the struggles of an actress trying to move forward with her career in Hollywood.

9 'The Boondocks' (2005-2014)

Created by Aaron McGruder

Image via Adult Swim

When the Freemans move from a big city to a wealthy, mostly White suburb, they are met with cultural differences, which are explored in depth throughout the series. With this, racial, political, and social themes can be explored more critically (rather than censored).

In the early 2000s, Cartoon Network could reach wider audiences with more mature shows under the programming block, Adult Swim. They were still developing a reputation, but The Boondocks is a great example of reflecting the period. The show’s success, in part, can be attributed to the expanding anime fanbase in the 2000s - though The Boondocks is not officially of the genre, it was inspired by a manga comic strip that ran from 1996-2006.