The last twenty-five years have been fantastic for television, from antihero-led dramas like The Sopranos and Breaking Bad, to thought-provoking speculative shows like The Leftovers and Midnight Mass. There have also been a number of classic sitcoms that aired during this time, including The Office and Modern Family. Just a quarter of the way through this century so far, it has already been a memorable and defining one for television.

When looking back on the best sitcoms of the 21st century, there are many phenomenal and hilarious ones that never gained the amount of attention that they deserved. Some of these are cult classics with devoted fanbases, while others just flew under the radar completely. These are the 10 most underrated sitcoms of the 21st century, ranked.

10 'Superstore'

(2015-2021)

Although it aired on NBC for six seasons, Superstore never gained as large of an audience as other similar workplace sitcoms. The series follows a group of people who all work at a branch of a superstore chain called Cloud 9. While other workplace comedies tend to show people who are obsessed with their jobs and struggle to have a work-life balance, the characters in Superstore don't love their jobs, and only work there because they have to.

Superstore is an incredibly accurate and realistic workplace comedy that doesn't shy away from topics like striking, low salaries, and, in its last season, what it means to be an essential worker during the Covid-19 pandemic. Superstore is also outrageously funny and smart, with memorable and unique characters. It still hasn't gained the audience or attention that it should have, but Superstore is a fantastic sitcom.

9 'Community'

(2009-2015)

In recent years, after its resurgence on Netflix, Community gained a much larger audience, and now has a movie on the way to completing Abed's (Danny Pudi) prophecy. That being said, it's hard to forget how underrated the show was when it was on air, to the point where it ended multiple seasons on the verge of cancellation, and was even cancelled and then saved in between its fifth and sixth seasons.

Once a sitcom about a fraud of a lawyer (Joel McHale) who was forced to go back and get a real degree at community college, Community became one of the most compelling and inventive sitcoms of all time. It boasts a number of episodes that pay homage to movies and other TV shows, as well as a number of storylines that utilize science fiction components, through the concept of the Darkest Timeline, as well as the Dreamatorium.

8 'What We Do in the Shadows'

(2019-2024)

After six seasons, What We Do in the Shadows officially wrapped up at the end of 2024. While the series has a strong fanbase, it has always been a relatively small one compared to other sitcoms, and it remains underrated following its end. The show is a mockumentary that focuses on the afterlives of a group of vampires and their families living in Staten Island, and it is absolutely hilarious.

What We Do in the Shadows is smart and over-the-top in its comedy, playing up typical vampire stereotypes while also adding new mythology to the preexisting lore. The show is unlike any other sitcom out there, with both intense fight scenes where the vampires and Guillermo (Harvey Guillén) are put at risk, as well as a number of moments where the vampires end up bringing their own flair to the mundane.

7 'Mythic Quest'

(2020-Present)

From the team behind the much more popular It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia is Mythic Quest, a workplace comedy about the clashing of egos and big dreams at a video game company. The series is delightfully weird with its humor, with storylines like the video game's creator, Ian Grimm (Rob McElhenney), challenging a hacker to a virtual duel, under the condition that he'll give up the company if he loses.

Beyond its sharp and wonderfully bizarre comedy, Mythic Quest provides an incredibly thoughtful and nuanced perspective on the topic of turning a creative passion into a profitable career. It also has a standalone flashback episode each season that tells the story of someone who is connected to the company in some way, and these episodes are so beloved that they've inspired an entire spin-off series, Side Quest.