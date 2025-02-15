No matter the genre of a television show, from drama, to horror, to sitcoms, strong and well-written characters are what carry a television series. Whether it be shows with low-key storylines where the characters go to work and spend time with their friends, or more intense ones where the characters are risking their lives and trying to survive, nuanced and complex characters can make a series go a long way.

In an intense and dangerous drama series, the characters need to be ones that viewers can root for, and that would make the viewers sad if something happened to them. In a sitcom, these characters need to be entertaining and funny enough that they are interesting to watch in even the most mundane situations. Sometimes, a show will hit gold with a character, but not know what to do with them, and never utilize them to their full potential. These are the 10 most wasted sitcom characters, ranked.

10 Derrick

'Happy Endings'

Among its six main characters, Happy Endings had enough hilarious and unique personalities to keep the show funny and entertaining all on its own, but its side characters were always a lot of fun as well. The most entertaining of this show's recurring characters was Derrick (Stephen Guarino), who was first introduced when Penny voiced her feelings of being unsatisfied with Max as her "gay best friend."

Derrick became the show's funniest side character, for his strong personality, love of being messy, and penchant for singing, "Drama!" What started out as a satire of outdated tropes became a wonderful character on his own. Happy Endings brought Derrick back a few times after that, for some of the show's best episodes, like to get married, and to participate in Penny's play. That being said, as Derrick was the only person who fit in naturally with the central friend group, the show could have brought him back even more and done much more with him.

9 Kathy

'Friends'