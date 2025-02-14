Sitcoms are the types of shows families love to gather around the television and watch together. Sure, some aren’t the greatest for young kids, but many are appropriate for all ages. Some sitcoms have gone down in history as being iconic, like Seinfeld and Friends. Others, however, not so much.

When it comes to sitcoms that have made their way to air over the last 25 years, there have been some fantastic ones, like Modern Family, Curb Your Enthusiasm, and How I Met Your Mother. But there have also admittedly been some really bad ones.

10 'Freddie' (2005-2006)

Created by Conrad Jackson, Freddie Prinze Jr., Et al.

Freddie Prinze Jr. was a teen heartthrob in the ‘90s who mostly appeared in movies like I Know What You Did Last Summer and She’s All That. But when he tried his hand at the sitcom world, it fell flat. Freddie is inspired by his real life, which involved him growing up in a house with all women.

It was clearly a passion project for Prinze Jr., but the stories didn’t really appeal to viewers. The show has a dismal 6% Rotten Tomatoes critics score, with critics praising Prinze Jr.’s likeability but finding that his character didn’t do him justice and the storylines were sophomoric.

9 'Joey' (2004-2006)

Created by Scott Silveri, Shana Goldberg-Meehan

Joey Tribbiani (Matt LeBlanc) was so endearing, so beloved on Friends that it made sense to try and spin-off the character into his own sitcom, called Joey. The idea was to showcase the character’s life after that show ended. He moves to Los Angeles and tries to pursue his dream of being an actor.

But it appeared to be the ensemble cast and how they riffed off one another that was the secret sauce of Friends, one of the best ‘90s sitcoms. Any of the characters on their own arguably wouldn’t have worked. The dynamic between Joey and his sister Gina (Drea de Matteo), nephew Michael (Paulo Costanzo), and superintendent and romantic partner Alexis (Andrea Anders) just made fans miss Friends even more. There is no Joey without Chandler (Matthew Perry). The shining light in Joey was Jennifer Coolidge as his agent Bobbie.

8 'My Big Fat Greek Life' (2003)

Created by Nia Vardalos, Marsh McCall

Sometimes, a popular movie should just remain a popular movie. My Big Fat Greek Wedding was a huge success, garnering great reviews and fans who loved the hilarity and relatability, not just with Greek culture, but with any cultural family. But the concept didn’t lend itself well to the small screen. It follows Nia’s (Nia Vardalos) life after getting married to her non-Greek husband, Thomas (Steven Eckholdt), who still has trouble fitting in with the overbearing family.

The fact that the characters were changed, with Eckholdt taking over the role played by John Corbett in the movies, even with a different name, meant there was too much of a disconnect. Had the show come out before the movie, it might have done well. But fans had trouble reconciling this version with what they saw on the big screen and drawing comparisons to it.