The Acolyte takes us to a new part of the Star Wars timeline, introducing new Jedi and Sith as it explores their conflict. Set during the High Republic Era, the series takes place 100 years before the beginning of the Skywalker Saga, giving it distance from the other stories from the galaxy far, far away. The premise of the show is the Jedi Master Sol's (Lee Jung-jae) investigation of a series of murdered Jedi, which brings his former Padawan (Amandla Stenberg) back into his life after she left the Jedi Order. There are still a lot of unknowns, but the series promises one thing in the title – an acolyte. Outside of Star Wars, the word can have a religious connotation, but it can also refer to "one who attends or assists a leader." Yet, in this universe, acolytes are distinctly tied to the Sith.

Though Sith are supposedly extinct during the Republic Era, fans know that is an illusion, considering the havoc they cause more than 100 years later. But more importantly, the title of this new series suggests the Sith will be active in the story. An Acolyte is a position in the Sith ranks, kind of. Though Acolytes are not yet able to claim the title of Sith, they are working towards it, which makes them a threat to the Jedi, but oddly enough, they are just as much of a danger to the current Sith Lords. Certainly, the series will reveal more about the Sith Acolytes, but the expansive Star Wars Universe has already established much to draw from.

The Sith Acolyte's Role in the Rule of Two

To understand the position of a Sith Acolyte, it is important to look at the structure of the Sith as a whole. Luckily, this was clearly defined by the Rule of Two. The most significant rule of the Sith is that there must always be a Master and an Apprentice, and only a Master and Apprentice. The Master is meant to represent the power of the dark side, while the Apprentice craves that power. The Apprentice serves the Master, following their orders until they decide to seize the title of Master for themselves, killing the current Master and taking on their own Apprentice to continue the cycle.

The rule is brought about by in-fighting among the Sith. Though the enemies of the Jedi, conflict between dark side users impeded their ability to destroy the Jedi, causing the Sith to be decimated in the Jedi-Sith wars. This inspired Darth Bane to create the Rule of Two. This rule promises that each Sith will be stronger than the last, so, to become the Master, the Apprentice must kill the person who trained them in the dark side. But for this system to work, someone must be waiting in the wings, willing to take the lesser role of Apprentice for a newly minted Master or, occasionally, help the Master kill the Apprentice before they get too ambitious. Those dark side users are the Acolytes, making them a vital part of the system.

How Strong are Sith Acolytes?

Sith Acolyte are newly fallen Force Users who have not officially become Sith themselves, but they want to. Having not yet even earned the rank of Apprentice, they are in constant danger since gaining a position requires the death of one of the two Sith, but simultaneously, they need guidance from one of those Sith. As they learn the ways of the dark side, these potential Sith play a very similar role to the Apprentices as they move along the process of change. But as they train in the power of the dark side, they need help, usually from the Apprentice, but sometimes from a Master seeking to replace their Apprentice.

The position of Acolyte is something of an exception in the famous Rule of Two. Since they are unofficially Sith, they do not count, allowing there to be more Force Users serving the dark side than two. Perhaps the easiest way to tell them apart is that most Acolytes do not even have the red lightsabers of a Sith...yet. Killing a Jedi and corrupting their lightsaber is part of an Apprentice's training, though there are exceptions to this. As The Acolyte will show, these warriors have a long way to go, but they can be immensely powerful, especially because an Acolyte is a dangerous role to have. One of the Sith always wants you dead, and other Acolytes could be out to get you as well. The Sith are a brutal group, so Acolytes must be capable of protecting themselves, or they won't get very far.

Who Are Sith Acolytes in Star Wars?

Just because the term is not well known doesn't mean there are not familiar examples of Sith Acolytes throughout Star Wars content. The most direct example is Asajj Ventress (Nika Futterman) in the early days of Star Wars: The Clone Wars. Calling herself an assassin, she serves Sith Apprentice Count Dooku (Corey Burton), who hopes to one day become the Sith Master. Though she doesn't operate in secret and carries a lightsaber already, she is an Acolyte. As Dooku's prodigy, she is meant to become the Apprentice when he kills Darth Sidious (Ian McDiarmid), though that never happens, and Ventress eventually rejects the dark side. But as the bloody line of the Sith continues, there are plenty of examples. Arguably, Sidious' interest in Anakin (Hayden Christensen) makes him an Acolyte, especially considering he does become Darth Vader, though Anakin is not exactly aware of the plan.

The Acolyte will certainly explore a new example, providing insight into the life of an unofficial member of a secret group. Coming into conflict with the Jedi in the trailer, Stenberg's Mae is the one we should be watching as she fits all the trademarks of a Sith Acolyte. Though there are still many unknowns about the series, it's clear that, as the titular character goes on their journey in the new series, fans will get a deeper look into the Sith organization than before.

The Acolyte debuts on Disney+ on June 4.

