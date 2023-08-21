The Big Picture Lightsaber color is a major distinction between Jedi and Sith, with Sith wielding red lightsabers exclusively. The color is determined by "bleeding" the kyber crystal, which the Sith corrupt by pouring negative emotions into it.

Kyber crystals are attuned to the Force and are necessary for lightsaber creation. They are connected to the Jedi, with whom they are bonded, and reflect the Jedi's identity through various colors. Finding the right kyber crystal is a rite of passage for Jedi younglings.

Ahsoka Tano's white lightsabers are unique and reflect her journey. She purified the kyber crystals taken from an Inquisitor's lightsaber using the Light Side of the Force after they had been corrupted, resulting in their white color. Her lightsabers symbolize her non-Jedi status but also her mastery.

Among Star Wars lore, the lightsaber is one of the most memorable creations. Appearing from the beginning, the unique Jedi weapon has raised many questions, but the foremost has always been about their color. Lightsaber color is one major distinction between Jedi and Sith. From the classic blue to the Darksaber's rare black blade, there is a wide variety of colors a Jedi's lightsaber can emit. But one hue is strictly off-limits to Jedi. Only Sith have red lightsabers, and the Force wielders of the Dark Side have no other color blade. As the Star Wars universe expands, the explanation for this has become clear, though it has yet to be explored fully in the main content — yet it will likely come into play in the upcoming Disney+ series Ahsoka.

Ahsoka (Rosario Dawson) herself has used lightsabers of different colors, green, yellow, blue, and most recently, white. Though she never had the Sith's red, the infamous color blade does come into her story beyond the easy identification of the enemy. The creation of lightsabers is explored thoroughly in Star Wars: The Clone Wars, but Sith Lords have their own process, which impacts the color of the weapon. The kyber crystal creates the retractable blade, so Sith's interaction with the kyber turns it red. This is known as "bleeding." Unique to the Sith, it sets their lightsabers apart from the Jedi's — but Ahsoka's white lightsabers prove that the bleeding is not permanent.

RELATED: ’Ahsoka’ Should Commit to Making Sabine a Jedi

In Star Wars, Lightsabers Need Kyber Crystals

Image via Disney+

Whatever the blade's color, it all goes back to the lightsaber's kyber. These rare crystals are valuable to traders for the scarcity, but for Jedi, they are more than that. Sometimes called living crystals, kyber is attuned to the Force, making it a necessity for lightsaber creation, but it's not as simple as finding any mineral deposit. These crystals are connected to the Force and need to fit with their wielder. Finding the right kyber crystal is a rite of passage for a Jedi youngling as the Force guides them to kyber that matches them. The Clone Wars Season 5 shows Ahsoka (Ashley Eckstein) accompanying a group of younglings as they harvest kyber and make their first lightsabers. This demonstrates the process of locating a crystal in harmony with a specific Jedi. In the story, the younglings are led to an appropriate piece of kyber in their journey through the Crystal Caves of Ilum.

This story also explains that kyber's color isn't innate but reflects the Jedi with which it is bonded. The kyber reacts to the Jedi, providing a variety of colors. Most often, kyber gives the lightsaber a blue or green color, but occasionally others appear, like Rey's (Daisy Ridley) yellow blade or Mace Windu's (Samuel L. Jackson) purple. A lightsaber is not limited to a single color, as seen when Ahsoka leaves the Jedi, and Anakin (Matt Lanter) keeps her lightsabers, altering the frequency and turning them blue like his own. Without the beam from kyber crystals, lightsabers cannot exist, but the crystals' connection to the Light Side of the Force presents a problem for the Sith.

Sith Lightsabers (and Their Kyber Crystals) Are Different

Image via Disney+

Of course, the Sith use lightsabers as well, but to be able to wield them, they need to kyber that will respond to them. Sith must corrupt the kyber by dominating its will. The process is referred to as bleeding, giving the image of causing the kyber harm, but the name is especially fitting because it turns kyber red. Because they must bleed their kyber, the Sith have limited color choices. The Sith pour negative emotions into the crystal and bend it to their will. The kyber, being a living thing due to its connection with the Force, can resist, but enough hatred and rage can overpower and fundamentally change the crystal until it is no longer aligned with the Light Side of the Force.

The bleeding destabilizes the kyber and some crystals shatter as seen in The Rise of Kylo Ren, where the comic recounts the creation of Kylo Ren's (Adam Driver) crimson lightsaber. His bleeding cracks the kyber, inspiring the crossguard design found in the films. Vader can also be seen bleeding kyber in the 2017 comic Darth Vader. This is the first instance of bleeding occurring on the page and thoroughly explains how the Sith get lightsabers. Rather than the Jedi's ceremonial visit to the Crystal Cave, a Sith must defeat a Jedi and take their kyber crystal. Then they bleed the kyber, corrupting it for their own use. This is a rite of passage for a Dark Side wielder as well, but fittingly, it isn't as innocent as the Jedi's version.

How Does Ahsoka Tano Purify the Kyber?

Image via LucasFilm

The corruption of kyber crystals isn't permanent. Using the Light Side of the Force can heal the bleeding. The clearest example of this can be found in E. K. Johnston's novel Ahsoka. The heroine encounters an inquisitor shortly after the Empire's rise. Though in hiding, Ahsoka confronts the Sixth Brother, resulting in a fight. She breaks the hilt, causing an explosion that kills the Sixth Brother. Yet the two kyber crystals from his lightsaber are unharmed. Ahsoka takes these and meditates with them. In doing so, she purifies the kyber, allowing it to glow bright white. Ahsoka uses these to make herself a new lightsaber, which can be seen when she appears in The Mandalorian and every time since, including her own series.

Like the character herself, the kyber crystals that make Ahsoka's white lightsabers have been through a trauma, but found a balance afterward. Ahsoka is no longer a Jedi, and her weapons reflect that in color and origin. Though she used the Light Side of the Force, she obtained the kyber the way a Sith would. This makes the lightsabers unique and the perfect weapons for Ahsoka. Though not everyone can wield a lightsaber, Ahsoka has earned hers several times over.

Ahsoka premieres August 22 on Disney+.