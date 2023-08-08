The Big Picture Prime Video's upcoming film, Sitting in Bars With Cake, is a heartfelt comedy that explores the themes of friendship and perseverance.

Starring Yara Shahidi and Odessa A'Zion, the movie follows a baker named Jane who finds confidence and self-esteem through baking cakes and building new relationships.

Director Trish Sie describes the film as a "bait and switch," with a shift in tone that explores womanhood and friendship, rather than focusing on romance.

Amazon have been cooking up a heartfelt treat with the upcoming film Sitting in Bars With Cake, a story of friendship, heartache, and perseverance starring Yara Shahidi and Odessa A'Zion. Adapted from the novel of the same name by Audrey Shulman and based upon true events, director Trish Sie promises there is much more to this comedy than meets the eye. With a trailer for the movie having now been released, the Pitch Perfect 3 filmmaker has opened up about the inspirational message behind the new project.

Shahidi stars as Jane, a down on her luck baker in search of a boost in confidence. This is where best friend Corinne (A'zion) steps in to lend a helping hand, as she encourages Jane to commit to a full year of "cakebarring" - baking cakes to bring to bars, as a means of meeting new people and building her self-esteem. Though this isn't your average girl-meets-boy romcom, as a life changing medical diagnosis soon throws Jane's plans into disarray, with the film taking a sharp pivot into a exploration and celebration of womanhood and friendship.

This bait and switch in the film's tone is part of what drew Sie to the project, as she told Entertainment Weekly "when I first read the script, I thought I was reading one movie, and then about 20 pages in, I realized it's so much more than that." She explained "I really liked that rug being pulled out from under me. It's a risky move to lure people into what looks like a really frothy comedy about young people getting laid, essentially, and turn it into something pretty heavy, and then try to turn it back around and give people a sense of joy and optimism at the end, as well. I realize that we have bitten off a giant mouthful." Female friendship is the prevailing theme of Sitting in Bars with Cake, which Sie called "bold, unstoppable, unflinching." The director clarified that while she's "all for romance and love," that wasn't the film she wanted to make, saying "I wasn't particularly interested in making a romantic movie. I was pleasantly surprised that that's really not the theme. Besides the friendship, it's the tenacity and the courage and overall collaborating with life to the fullest while we're here and helping each other do that."

Image via Prime Video

Who is Behind Sitting in Bars with Cake?

Joining Shahidi and A'zion in the cast are Bette Midler, Ron Livingston, Martha Kelly, Maia Mitchell, Adina Porter, Navid Negahban, Aaron Dominguez, Charlie Morgan Patton, and Rish Shah. Shulman adapted the story for the screen, with Susan Cartsonis, Brent Emery, and Suzanne Farwell serving as the film's producers for Resonate Entertainment. Nick Moceri and Shahidi serve as executive producers alongside Teri Simpson.

Sitting in Bars with Cake is available to stream exclusively on Prime Video from September 8. Watch the trailer below: