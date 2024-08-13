The Big Picture Mark Wahlberg still hopeful for long-awaited Six Billion Dollar Man reboot, promising updates soon.

The reboot, based on 1973 sci-fi TV series starring Lee Majors, will feature modern bionics and technology.

Wahlberg is determined to see the project through despite delays, aiming to fast-track production.

It appears that Mark Wahlberg has not given up on the long-awaited reboot of The Six Million Dollar Man despite it being about a decade since the project was officially confirmed. Announced in 2014, the reboot titled The Six Billion Dollar Man went through development hell for years, during which it lost director Pete Berg, who was shortly replaced by Argentinian director Damián Szifron. Later in 2023, Wahlberg assured fans that there was still hope for the movie, a declaration he still maintains as he recently shared more news about the project.

Speaking with ComicBook at the red carpet premiere of Netflix's upcoming movie The Union, Wahlberg dished on The Six Billion Dollar Man, saying the film has "gone up due to inflation" before adding, "It's grounded, and it's plausible, real. You know, there is lots of bionics, technology, and science happening right now. So this is something that has all the wish fulfillment of a superhero, incredible things. But I don't have to wear one of those suits. I don't have the confidence to walk around in one of those suits.”

Mark Wahlberg Will See 'The Six Billion Dollar Man' To The End

As revealed years ago, The Six Billion Dollar Man will be an adaptation of the 1973 sci-fi original TV series that ran on ABC until 1978. The show was based on Martin Caidin's 1972 novel Cyborg and starred Lee Majors in the lead role along with Richard Anderson and Martin E. Brooks. More details are yet to be unveiled about the reboot, but Wahlberg gave a promising update last year during an interview with Collider’s Steve Weintraub, saying:

"I think there is finally hope for that to happen. And I think it’s kind of actually a lot to do with this movie, because hopefully, Skydance will have the rights, if not fully buttoned up now, very soon, and we’ll fast-track that movie to get made. So, I’m still not out of the fight, I’m still grinding every day to get it made. You know, it's tough to get certain things made. It’s very difficult, it was an uphill battle, but I think certain ones are worth just seeing through to the end."

In 2020, The Family Plan actor commented on why The Six Billion Dollar Man was taking so long to be developed:

“I think we’re about to call it…by the time it comes out, we’re going to call it Sixty-year-old Six Billion Dollar Man. We’ll have to change the title then, at least then you’ll know why. You know it’s one of those things we just have to get right. I think we have an amazing idea; we’ll have an amazing screenplay. We’re supposed to get it this Friday, so I’m thinking this week, and hopefully, we’ll then, you know, pick a start date and a release date and go make the movie.”

The Six Million Dollar Man is currently streaming on Peacock.

