Released at a time when HBO could seemingly do no wrong, as far as dramas were concerned, Six Feet Under might not be quite as revered as say The Sopranos, The Wire, or Deadwood, but it deserves the same kind of attention. It's a less flashy show than many others of its time, considering it's a character-focused drama that, while sometimes being a little comedic or surreal, is generally grounded and focused on broad themes like love, family, and death... especially death.

Six Feet Under centers on the Fisher family, and their attempts to continue running their funeral home following the sudden death of the family patriarch (not a spoiler, considering this happens within minutes in the very first episode). Across five seasons and a total of 63 episodes, there were 10 actors credited as being in the main cast at some point in the series... though not Richard Jenkins as the deceased patriarch appearing in dream sequences and flashbacks (that's the reason he's not below). Every main character was endearing and relatable at certain points while also being frustrating and flawed at other times, which makes them hard to rank in any sort of objective way. But, nevertheless, that's what the following aims to do, starting with the most flawed and ending with those who were likable more often than not.

10 Billy Chenowith

Played by Jeremy Sisto

Image via HBO

It's surprising that Billy Chenowith was at one point considered a main character in Six Feet Under, as this was only the case for season 1, with Billy being a recurring character throughout the remaining four seasons. He’s tied to the Fisher family mostly because of the relationship of his older sister, Brenda, and proves himself to be one of the more chaotic and dysfunctional characters in the entire show, which is really saying something.

The Chenowith siblings didn’t have the easiest of upbringings, which does explain some of Billy’s odd behavior and prevents him from being totally unlikable. He still feels like a human being, and Jeremy Sisto does pretty good work with a difficult character to play, though Billy ends up being best in small doses, and it checks out that he had the biggest role in the first season, when Six Feet Underoverall leaned a little more towards comedy than later, oftentimes heavier seasons did.

9 Vanessa Diaz

Played by Justina Machado

Image via HBO

The complete inverse of Billy, the character of Vanessa Diaz was recurring throughout seasons 1 to 4 of Six Feet Under before effectively graduating to main cast status in the monumentally emotional season 5. She ends up being in exactly two-thirds of the show overall, appearing in 42 out of 63 episodes and being a relatively significant supporting character, even if she doesn’t get as many chances to shine as the others.

Vanessa is mostly defined by her relationship with Federico, her long-time partner who himself stands out as the most prominent staff member of the Fisher’s funeral home who isn’t a Fisher. As a side character who’s only in the main cast right near the end, Vanessa isn’t given as much depth and can be a little harder to sympathize with as a result, but she’s certainly not a bad character by any means; perhaps just one of the less memorable characters in the show with significant screen time.

8 Ruth Fisher

Played by Frances Conroy

Image via HBO

Okay, here’s where things begin to get a little difficult. Ruth is the wife of the aforementioned Fisher family patriarch Nathaniel, and the mother of three other main characters on the show. She’s certainly not villainous or love-to-hate in the way that say Tony Soprano’s mother was, but she can have certain quirks that make her frustrating at times, and also deeply sympathetic and tragic at other times.

She’s the rare sort of fictional character who goes through a lot and elicits many emotions from the viewer, none of them easy to define or summarize within just a few words. She’s one of the older characters in the main cast, and perhaps has the most emotional baggage/trauma to deal with throughout as a result. She’s definitely a core part of Six Feet Under’s main cast, but it’s unlikely many viewers would call her their personal favorite character.

7 Federico Diaz

Played by Freddy Rodriguez

Image via HBO

Like Ruth, Federico Diaz (or Rico to those close to him) is a member of Six Feet Under’s main cast throughout all five seasons of the show. He was close to Nathaniel Sr. before his passing, and then continued to work at the Fisher’s funeral home in the years that followed, eventually coming into some wealth and managing to buy a quarter of the business, at which point it’s renamed Fisher & Diaz Funeral Home.

Rico is something of an underdog or outsider, given his prominent spot within an otherwise family-exclusive business. He faces various stressful situations throughout the series, some of these suffering because they feel removed from the oftentimes more compelling Fisher family drama… though despite some writing rough spots, Rico remains a strong and more often likable than not character within the show’s main cast.

6 Brenda Chenowith

Played by Rachel Griffiths

Image via HBO

For better or worse, Brenda Chenowith injects a good deal of drama into Six Feet Under, especially when it comes to her on-and-off-again relationship with Nate Fisher. It’s not her fault entirely, though; neither is perfect for the other, but they clearly have some kind of bond and keep finding themselves returning to the other’s side throughout five up-and-down seasons.

Brenda could have been a complete caricature or a potentially problematic villain-type character if the writing had been inferior or if Rachel Griffiths hadn’t been up to the task, but thankfully, Brenda’s fully realized and feels real. She does some incredibly questionable things throughout the show, but so does just about everyone else, and for Brenda, some of it stems from her history (as can be seen with her brother, Billy; however, unlike Billy, Brenda has become quite mature and grown considerably as a person, even with the less-than-great hand she’d been dealt).

5 Nate Fisher

Played by Peter Krause

Image via HBO

Though Six Feet Under is a show with an ensemble cast that balances screen time between its main characters fairly well, if you had to single out someone as a protagonist, it would probably be Nate Fisher. He’s the oldest of the three Fisher children, his actor, Peter Krause, is billed first in the credits, and much of the show does contribute a lot of time to his personal struggles and ultimately tragic story, with his final episodes being difficult to watch, but remarkably well-made.

Nate does make more mistakes than his still-flawed siblings throughout the show, and to the point where it’s sometimes possible to get quite frustrated at his actions. Yet the fact Nate has it particularly rough throughout the entire show makes it hard to get too angry at him outside his very worst moments, especially once you know where his story ultimately ends up.

4 George Sibley

Played by James Cromwell

Image via HBO

George Sibley was the only main character in Six Feet Under who didn’t appear in some capacity in every season, given he was introduced as a recurring character in season 3 and became a main cast member in seasons 4 and 5. Funnily enough, that meant he was defined by being a main cast member throughout the show’s weakest season (season 4) and its strongest (the fifth and final season).

Played by the legendary James Cromwell, George ends up becoming Ruth Fisher’s second wife, having a rocky relationship with her throughout, though ultimately finding that both are capable of bringing out the best in each other. His backstory, like many characters on the show, is one defined by tragedies, though he’s adjusted well, all things considered, and gives the show an extra dose of energy when he’s introduced during season 3, and further developed throughout the next two seasons.

3 Keith Charles

Played by Mathew St. Patrick

Image via HBO

In Six Feet Under, if a main character wasn’t a direct member of the Fisher family, there’s a good chance they achieved main cast status because of their proximity to a Fisher family member. This is the case for Keith Charles, whose relationship with David Fisher proved to be one of the most heartfelt and compelling parts of the entire show, and one key reason why Six Feet Under was such a great drama series.

Like Brenda and Nate, Keith and David would clash frequently throughout the show’s run (perhaps like most couples in real life, too, tend to do), but the pair nevertheless fit together better. Both were very different people, but were written in such a way that those differences could be seen as things that also made them love the other. It just felt authentic and well-written/acted, and though he wasn’t perfect, Keith, as one half of that pairing, felt like one of the show’s better main characters.

2 Claire Fisher

Played by Lauren Ambrose

Image via HBO

The youngest main character of Six Feet Under, still being in her teenage years when her father passes away in the show’s opening episode, Claire Fisher perhaps grows the most out of any main character on the show. This makes sense, considering she’s a teenager at the start and a young adult by the time the very emotional series finale comes around, making her arc in Six Feet Undersomething of a coming-of-age story.

Her youth can explain some of her poor decision-making at times, but even then, she feels more well-adjusted and less prone to causing disasters compared to many of the other dysfunctional characters around her. Claire feels real and is compelling throughout the show, eventually revealing herself to perhaps be the heart of Six Feet Under as a whole; certainly in the finale, too, which is justifiably the most well-remembered episode of the entire show.

1 David Fisher

Played by Michael C. Hall

Image via HBO

Emerging out from under the shadow of his older brother, Nate, it’s arguably David Fisher who’s the greatest main character in Six Feet Under, or at least the most consistently compelling and multi-faceted. Michael C. Hall brings a great deal of humanity to a very emotional character, which really demonstrates Hall’s range as an actor, considering how anxious and unsure David can be and how cold/cunning his next TV character, the title character in Dexter, was.

David endures a similar amount of trauma to his older brother, but always seems to hang on and ultimately survives everything that’s thrown at him, even though life beats him up pretty frequently throughout the years viewers see of his life. He doesn’t handle everything perfectly, and, like any main character in Six Feet Under, David’s prone to making things worse at times and occasionally even seems unsympathetic. Yet, at the end of the day, he is human, and his character arc is a powerful one, with the writing and Hall’s acting working in tandem to make David the most fleshed-out and overall best character in the show.

Six Feet Under can be streamed on Max in the U.S.

Watch on Max

NEXT: Every 'Firefly' Main Character, Ranked