If 'Six Feet Under' proved everything ends, HBO is saying maybe that isn't so.

The HBO series Six Feet Under is getting a second chance at life, as a follow-up series is in very early development, according to Variety. As of now, no writer has been selected for the project and a plotline has yet to be decided. This means that the follow-up could be a reboot or even a sequel series following the current lives of existing characters from the show. no details have been decided.

Six Feet Under followed the lives of the Fisher Family and their associates while running their funeral home business in Los Angeles. The drama series aired from 2001 to 2005 and gave us five seasons and 63 episodes. The cast and creative team reunited for a PaleyFest panel earlier this year to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the release of the show.

The cast included Michael C. Hall, Peter Krause, Lauren Ambrose, Frances Conroy, Mathew St. Patrick, Freddy Rodriguez, and Rachel Griffiths. Richard Jenkins was a recurring guest on the show whose character died in the opening episode but appeared in flashbacks throughout the series. Six Feet Under didn’t only feature well-known actors, it also helped to kick-start careers for people like Rainn Wilson and Justina Machado.

The original series is considered by many to be one of the best television shows of all time, as it received huge praise throughout its time on screen. Six Feet Under received a total of 53 Emmy nominations during its time on the air and won 9. The series also managed to pick up an award for best drama series in 2002, as well as multiple other Golden Globe wins. The creator of the original series Alan Ball and the executive producers David Janollari and Bob Greenblatt are set to executive produce the upcoming project.

After the finale of Six Feet Under, Ball went on to create several other HBO projects, including the series True Blood and Here and Now, and also executive produced the HBO film adaptation of The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks. As a reward for all of his great work on the Six Feet Under pilot, Ball won an Emmy for best directing for a drama series. He also won an Academy Award for best original screenplay for American Beauty prior to Six Feet Under.

Since the Six Feet Under follow-up is still in its early stages, there is currently no release date for the upcoming HBO project.

