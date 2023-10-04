The Big Picture Six Feet Under, a popular HBO series, will be available on Netflix starting November 1, giving viewers the chance to rewatch the intense drama.

The show revolves around the Fisher family, who run a funeral home and face both professional challenges and personal struggles, making for a unique and intriguing storyline.

The dynamics between Nate and David, the two Fisher brothers, play a significant role in the show, as they navigate their responsibilities at the funeral home and their own personal identity crises.

As the streaming landscape continues to change, another HBO production is headed to Netflix, with every season of Six Feet Under coming to the platform on November 1. The Fisher family's story will be available for watching once more, with viewers able to go through their favorite moments from the five seasons of the series again. Running a funeral home isn't an easy task, specially when it gets combined with more mundane struggles that could directly affect a family. But the Fishers could always be counted on for bringing intense drama to the table, as they reflect on the meaning of their own lives.

Peter Krause starred as Nate Fisher, the eldest of his parents' children and the one who struggled the most with notions related to life and death. Fisher & Sons Funeral Home suddenly becomes his responsibility after the death of his father (played by Richard Jenkins), putting him in a position where his concerns about what happens to humans after they die can be explored. Fortunately for him, he wouldn't be alone during this time, as his brother was also tasked with continuing their family's legacy.

Michael C. Hall starred as David, the other Fisher brother who was supposed to work on the funeral home after his father's passing. But while he was trying to help his brother out with the administration of the place their father had left behind, he was also struggling with his identity. The back-and-forth between the two characters was one of the essential dynamics of the entire show, with audiences witnessing how their treatment towards one another changed as the seasons moved forward.

The Fisher Family Legacy

It's understandable for the younger generation to try their hand at keeping the family business working after such a loss, but nothing would be as effective if it wasn't for Ruth Fisher (Frances Conroy). The way she tried to look for a new life for herself was something no one in the family could've predicted, but it's exactly what the character needed at the moment. On the other hand, Claire (Lauren Ambrose) was never like her siblings, which gave her the freedom to venture into more creative endeavors. Without a doubt, the Fisher family is one of the most intriguing families to grace TV in recent history. It is not common for a television family to run such a grim place of work, but the Fishers always knew how to make it interesting.

You can check out the Fisher's official guide to grief below, before Six Feet Under premieres on Netflix on November 1.