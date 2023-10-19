The Big Picture Six Feet Under is an award-winning, profound, and chilling ensemble drama that fearlessly explores themes of violence and the fragility of life.

The episode "That's My Dog" stoked controversy and blurred the lines between drama and horror, leaving viewers uneasy with its disturbing storyline.

"That's My Dog" takes a dramatic U-turn from the usual tone of the show, injecting a captive thriller plot that profoundly impacts the character of David and sets up future conflict and trauma.

Alan Ball’s HBO family saga Six Feet Under belongs to the pantheon of prestige drama from the early aughts like Deadwood and The Sopranos, and deservingly so. Ball’s multi-award-winning (garnering 46, in total) ensemble drama featured adrift characters who find meaning in proximity to death remains a deeply resonating and profound example of elevated television drama. Six Feet Under made many forays into frightening territory during its five-season run, never shying away from fearlessly depicting themes of violence (psychological and physical) and the fragility of life. The show tackled mortality as the central focus, with each episode preceded by a death before it started. Six Feet Under followed The Fisher clan: mother Ruth Fisher (Frances Conroy), the eldest son Nate (Peter Krause), David (Michael C. Hall), and rebellious little sister Claire (Lauren Ambrose). The family is reunited following the death of their father Nathaniel (Richard Jenkins) with the majority of their storylines orbiting the family business — a funeral home. It isn’t as grim as it sounds and despite the darkness, Six Feet Under was ultimately a life-embracing series.

The possibility of violent death becomes a terrifying prospect for the repressed David (Hall) in the harrowing season four episode “That’s My Dog.” When it first aired, the episode stoked controversy, leaving viewers feeling uneasy by how it inhabited a disturbing, blurred space between drama and horror. This was Six Feet Under at its most chilling, in spite of having its usual emphasis on death and the repercussions for the living, the episode stands out as especially haunting, and controversial, delving deeper into edgier, taboo-breaking territory.

What Is “What’s My Dog” About?

This episode sets up several storylines and opens with the obligatory death, which is a post-coital freak accident. The deaths in the show are (usually) unrelated to the subsequent episode arc, and this one is no exception. Ruth plays matchmaker by pairing an acquaintance with her partner George’s (James Cromwell) volatile son, much to his chagrin. Nate is mourning Lisa’s (Lili Taylor) death and attends a group on grieving — which doesn’t work out. Brenda (Rachel Griffiths) enjoys a gossipy lunch with her mother Margaret (Joanna Cassidy) and is shocked by her mother’s decision to have vaginal rejuvenation surgery. David and boyfriend Keith (Mathew St. Patrick) discuss their open relationship and set some boundaries — both are content with having other sexual partners as long as they come back to each other.

Overall, the episode has a light tone and is leaning into light drama for once. Scott Buck accomplishes quite a feat with some narrative sleight-of-hand at the midway point, disarming the viewer in a jaw-dropping and unpredictable way. The episode concentrated on slice-of-life realism and its humorous portrayal of interpersonal drama and characters interacting with life (and death) in their own way. It all changes. David is transporting a body and having a minor argument with Keith about his regression-into-the-closet for work. He hangs up and spots a hitchhiker Jake (Michael Weston) with car trouble and the kidnapping plot completely changes the trajectory of the episode. Harmless flirtation masks Jake’s sinister motives and David, along with the viewers, is taken in by his pathological lies, impulsive shoplifting, and cheeky front. It changes tack with a whiplash-inducing suddenness and the viewer is immersed in the change of direction — and we are as alarmed as David, who is now staring death in the eye.

Before the hitchhiking element takes a certain turn, it has become clear Jake is fundamentally damaged, and we are never 100 percent certain if David will find his way out of this one. Jake proceeds to share stories about his origins, getting genuinely angry and upset by tales he will later admit were fabricated. Assaulting and pulling a gun on David, he demands cash, ties him up, issues homophobic slurs, dumps the body on the street, makes David help him score crack, and bullies the man into smoking it with him. The title of the episode is from a line of dialogue from Jake, delivered with a disturbing flat effect, so creepy in how childlike he sounds. Jake forces David to chase down a stray and catch it, convinced the animal is his dog. It comes to a head with Jake dousing David with gasoline, putting a gun in his mouth, and in his terrifying flat effect telling him it’ll be impossible to identify David’s body. David shuts his eyes and begs Jake to let him live, and we see a montage of David’s life flash before his eyes. Jake steals the van and makes his getaway.

HBO's 'Six Feet Under' Followed a Specific Structure That "What's My Dog" Subverted

“That’s My Dog” differs from other episodes in an explicit way: it is plot-focused, with sharp shades of a horror film and captivity thriller. All other plots, whether we did invest in them or not, are immediately sidelined in an episode that would change the character of David and impact him well into the fifth and final season. Not that Six Feet Under wasn’t plot-focused, but the writing didn’t often navigate within a familiar genre framework, so viewers were left surprised, and shocked when the hostage situation and unhinged Jake appeared out of nowhere and took over. It was a brave, dramatic U-Turn, injecting this one-off dynamic into the show — with David spiraling off in various plot lines in the next episodes and the conflict and trauma he endures because of it. It takes guts for a screenwriter to take a bold risk when developing plots for a hugely successful show — and it paid off here.

Much of the violent scenes in the episode happen at the conclusion, and it's profoundly disturbing and humiliating for David. Hadn’t poor David had enough already? And more heartbreak and pain were only around the corner. On directing duties, Alan Poul works hard to humanize the mysterious Jake without offering any kind of answers for why he takes pleasure in doing what he does. "That's My Dog" is one of the series best, but should be approached with caution by viewers.