The Big Picture Fright Fest Extreme at Six Flags features iconic horror franchises like SAW, The Conjuring, and Stranger Things for a pulse-pounding experience.

Visitors will face ghastly puzzles and terrifying trials in immersive experiences based on popular horror movies and TV series.

Six Flags promises extreme frights, surprises, and unforgettable memories at Fright Fest Extreme starting September 7. Grab your tickets now!

Six Flags is back with a spine-chilling announcement: "Fright Fest Extreme — Presented By SNICKERS" is set to be the biggest, most terrifying event in the brand's history. Beginning September 7, prepare to dive into a world of nightmares as Fright Fest delivers pulse-pounding excitement and terror like never before in its largest investment and expansion yet. At Six Flags Magic Mountain in Los Angeles, Fright Fest Extreme will operate on select Thursdays through Sundays, from September 7 to November 3, while in New Jersey at Six Flags Great Adventure, Fright Fest Extreme will operate on 32 terror-filled nights on select Wednesdays through Sundays, from September 7 to November 3.

Visitors to Six Flags Great Adventure in New Jersey and Six Flags Magic Mountain in Los Angeles will find themselves face-to-face with nightmarish creatures from some of the most legendary horror franchises. Brace yourselves for immersive experiences inspired by Lionsgate’s SAW, Netflix’s Stranger Things and Army of the Dead, Warner Bros. Discovery’s The Conjuring, Annabelle, and The Nun, and Legendary Entertainment’s Trick ‘r Treat. As an added bonus, guests at Great Adventure will also experience a brand-new maze based on Legendary Entertainment’s Texas Chainsaw Massacre.

“For over 30 years, Fright Fest has been haunting the thrills-and-chills season like no other, and this year we are turning things upside down with an array of amazing horror franchises,” says Edithann Ramey, “Chief Fright Officer” of Six Flags. “We take pride in offering the best experiences and are committed to innovating our parks every year to provide the most frightful memories for our guests. Our themed-haunted experiences, scare zones, and harrowing creatures lurking around every corner are sure to deliver extreme frights and unexpected surprises.”

Which Franchises Are Coming to Fright Fest Extreme?

Close

Welcome to the ultimate test of survival. This new experience plunges guests into the depraved depths of Jigsaw’s twisted realm. Visitors must rely on each other to confront ghastly puzzles and endure torturous trials before time runs out.

Strap in for a tour of the Warrens’ most hair-raising and gruesome cases, including those that inspired The Conjuring, Annabelle, and The Nun. In each realm, encounters with cursed artifacts make you the target of the conjuring.

The students of the Hawkins School District decide to team up to create a little innocent Halloween fun for their community – but things quickly flip upside down and morph into something far darker.

The City of Las Vegas is under lockdown following a recent viral outbreak, and survivors must look for an escape while battling the undead.

Enter a dark and twisted Candy Trail nightmare on a jack-o-lantern-lit path of supernatural encounters which tap into your deepest fears. With only a blood-stained candy bag, learn the laws of Halloween before entering a world where tricks dominate treats.

Guests are “cast” as visitors to Harlow on the heels of the influencers set on revitalizing the town – but their arrival leads to a stunning and deadly secret being revealed. Get ready to face your fears and create unforgettable memories at this year's Fright Fest Extreme.

Based on the #1 best-selling comic series, fans enter through the Hall of Justice to find that the DC Universe has succumbed to Darkseid's Anti-Life Equation! See the Justice League like never before, as they fight to save the Earth or end it themselves. Will you be one of the few to survive these new scares of the DC Universe?

Make sure to mark your calendars for September 7, and prepare yourself for the fright of your life! Stay tuned for more updates as the event approaches.

Stranger Things When a young boy vanishes, a small town uncovers a mystery involving secret experiments, terrifying supernatural forces and one strange little girl. Release Date July 15, 2016 Creator Matt Duffer, Ross Duffer Cast Cara Buono , Finn Wolfhard Winona Ryder , David Harbour Seasons 5 Studio Netflix

Get Tickets