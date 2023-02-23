Kevin McKidd and Vinette Robinson look mighty hassled in the first images from the upcoming ITV drama series Six Four. And for good reason. McKidd and Robinson play Chris and Michelle O’Neill, a couple whose lives are thrown into disarray when their teenage daughter goes missing. Described as a story of “kidnap, corruption, betrayal and a search for the truth,” the four-part drama is inspired by the bestselling novel by Hideo Yokoyama and is written by BAFTA Scotland-winning Gregory Burke.

According to ITV's official description, Chris is a serving policeman who is provided with secret information about an unsolved case of another missing girl from many years ago. Dealing with his own troubles, Chris discovers that important details were covered-up in the old case. Egged on by a journalist, he subsequently uncovers “a series of errors, corruption, and unbridled ambition.”

In the first image revealed via Variety, Chris appears to be having an intense conversation on his phone, while the second image shows Michelle at the train station, seemingly trying to evade attention. She has a paranoid expression on her face, as she approaches a waiting train wearing a hoodie. In the show, Michelle takes matters into her own hands as she attempts to trace her missing daughter, which leads her back to her old life, and the criminal underworld that she escaped from. The third image shows the couple at another train station, as they run alongside the turnstiles. While Chris and Michelle are doing everything that they can to get to the bottom of their daughter’s disappearance, another teenage girl — the child of a minister — also goes missing.

McKidd is best known for playing Dr. Owen Hunt in Grey’s Anatomy, but he broke out with a supporting role in Danny Boyle’s seminal 90s hit Trainspotting. He has also starred in the HBO series Rome. Robinson has appeared in four episodes of BBC’s Sherlock, and also in the Black Mirror episode "Hated in the Nation." Most recently, she played the tortured sous chef in the intense drama Boiling Point. She will reprise her role from that film in an upcoming television spinoff.

Six Four is directed by Ben A. Williams (Sherwood, Baghdad Central) and also stars Richard Coyle (Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore), James Cosmo (The Bay), Alex Ferns (The Irregulars), Iona Anderson (The Long Call), Andrew Whipp and Nalini Chetty. The series will stream on ITVX from March 30. You can check out the images here, and stay tuned to Collider for more updates.

