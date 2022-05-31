Thriller and crime fans rejoice! The UK network ITV has commissioned the new bestseller-inspired four-part crime series Six Four. It's been announced that Grey's Anatomy star Kevin McKidd and BIFA-winner Vinette Robinson (Boiling Point) have been cast in starring roles for the new drama.

Six Four was adapted into a crime series for television by BAFTA-winning screenwriter Gregory Burke, and was inspired by Hideo Yokoyama's bestseller of the same name. The show will take place mostly in Glasgow and follows the story of a police detective, Chris O'Neill, and his wife Michelle, a former undercover officer, when they discover their own teenage daughter is missing. The search for their missing daughter will bring to light a slew of cover-ups which led to errors in previous missing cases, all for the sake of ambition. As Chris is uncovering the corruption of his own team, Michelle is utilizing her own skills to search for their missing daughter. As if the stakes aren't high enough, the justice minister's daughter is kidnapped just before their election victory.

Burke said this in an interview with Variety:

“At its heart, ‘Six Four’ is a human story about two people under incredible amounts of pressure, who both choose to try and address their pasts. It is a story about how chance can define a lifetime, exploring the corruption that runs through institutions, and examining the secrets and monsters that lurk in every family.”

Scottish-born actor McKidd is best known for his long-time role as Dr. Owen Hunt in the multi-nominated and Award-winning ongoing hospital series Grey's Anatomy which stars Ellen Pompeo. McKidd has been in films such as Trainspotting, AfterLife, and Percy Jackson & the Olympians: The Lightning Thief, and has also lent his vocal talents to Disney's Brave, Justice League: The Flashpoint Paradox, and Star Wars: Rebels. On the opportunity to play Detective O'Neill, McKidd says, "I never take for granted the privilege of being an actor and the chance to become characters like Chris O’Neill... Greg Burke’s scripts are real page-turners, as he keeps you guessing with every plot twist and turn."

British actress and winner of the BIFA Award for her role in the fast-paced thriller, Boiling Point, Robinson will star alongside McKidd as Michelle O'Neill, a former undercover police officer who takes matters into her own hands. Robinson has had roles in the British hit show Doctor Who, Black Mirror, and other films such as Imagine Me & You and Frankie. Robinson will be starring in the upcoming film The Pod Generation alongside Emilia Clarke and Chiwetel Eijiofor.

Six Four is directed by Ben A. Williams, co-written by Clare McQuillan, and was commissioned by ITV's head of drama Polly Hill, who says, "Greg Burke’s scripts are brilliant – a compelling police investigation... I’m delighted that ITVX and ITV is the home for this drama." The show will be produced by ITV and BBC's House Productions and is executive produced by Burke, as well as House Productions' Juliette Howell, Tessa Ross and Molly Bolt.

Filming is taking place in Scotland and is currently underway. No release date has been mentioned, but Six Four will be internationally distributed through BBC.

