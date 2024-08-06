The Big Picture The iconic twist in The Sixth Sense is not the scariest moment — that honor goes to the jump scare of Cole seeing the ghost of Kyra vommitting in his fort.

M. Night Shyamalan humanizes the apparitions, shifting the audience's perspective with Cole's in a pivotal, emotional scene with Kyra.

The subtle setup throughout the movie, including Cole attending Kyra's funeral, makes the final twist sensical and heartbreaking.

When most people think of The Sixth Sense, their mind immediately goes to the movie’s big twist. The moment it is revealed that Bruce Willis has been dead all along is one of the greatest twists in the history of cinema. However, 25 years later, the movie proves it is way more than its twist — it is an intricately crafted piece of horror history. Nowhere is this more clear than in a scene that takes place about halfway through the movie, where Cole (Haley Joel Osment) is startled by the ghost of a young girl. Although initially terrified, the scene is intentionally subversive and M. Night Shyamalan shows that the real monsters aren’t the ghosts the movie has conditioned you to fear. This moment is essential in humanizing the apparitions, showcasing Cole’s character growth, and most importantly, making that final twist sensical and believable.

The Scariest Moment of 'The Sixth Sense' Is the Vomitting Girl Ghost Moment

The moments Cole catches glimpses of ghosts are the most anxiety-inducing of the movie. The most impactful is when Cole meets a little girl called Kyra (Mischa Barton years before her star-making role in The OC). The scene begins in the dead of night, Cole sitting over his mother’s bed before retreating to the safety of his homemade cloth den. The tent is red — a symbol that attentive viewers might pick up on as indicating the appearance of a ghost — and everything is eerily quiet. The initial shot is a wide angle placed off-center in the corridor, the unnaturalness of the angle building a sense of apprehension that gives the impression that Cole is being watched.

Once inside the tent, the darkness is only broken by Cole’s torch, with the stream of light filled with his cold breath. The atmosphere created is chilling and is shot so close to Osment’s face. The claustrophobia makes the audience feel that they are trapped in with Cole. The camera doesn’t cut, the dread is continuous and feels palpable. It pans up slowly, interjected with the sound of pegs being undone, and pans slowly down to the reveal of little Kyra vomiting. She is pale and feeble and looks terrified as vomit pours out of her mouth. The imagery is so visceral and sudden. The camera movements are gradual but the crescendo in the music makes it one of the scariest jump scares in the movie. Cole is initially terrified and suddenly everything comes crashing down around him, covering the girl in the cloth of the tent.

M. Night Shyamalan Subverts Horror Tropes in 'The Sixth Sense'

Close

This scene is not just a vital moment in the movie for its shock value — it represents a major turning point in the film. The jump scare is intentionally subversive and reflects how the audience has been viewing the apparitions. Up until this moment, the ghosts have been purposefully unnerving, as it allows the audience to feel Cole’s fear. However, when the cloth is removed from Kyra, she is not an object to fear at all. Instead, what is presented to the audience is a young distressed girl who is attempting to hold back her sobbing. It is the most obvious example of the theme of imagination vs reality within the movie.

By framing Kyra as sympathetic, Shyamalan shows the audience that their fear is misguided and she doesn’t belong to the horror trope the movie frames her in. It intentionally tricks the audience and allows the way the spirits are viewed within the movie to shift. Cole puts his fear aside and realizes for the first time that the ghosts he sees aren’t necessarily harmful. Osment shows Cole is still scared with his shaky line delivery, but he is trying to be brave — and the audience is shifting their perspective with him. The acting is impressive from such a young performer, Osment was only 11 at the time of filming and even an Oscar nomination for his performance. Shyamalan achieved this by shooting the movie in chronological order, allowing all the emotion from earlier scenes to come out in the moment with Kyra. Cole feels like he has reached the pinnacle of his fear and that’s because, in reality, Osment had reached his own personal peak of emotion. He explained to Entertainment Weekly that “he had all of those memories of the traumatic experiences Cole had earlier in the film well in mind.”

The Twist in 'The Sixth Sense' Is Set Up Way Before the Conclusion

Your browser does not support the video tag.

The scene that follows sees Cole attend Kyra’s funeral and bring justice to her, and the truth behind her death is one of the most shocking reveals of the movie. It transpires that her mother was poisoning her food and keeping her sick. A similar scare to the earlier jump scare is used as Cole is exploring the girl’s bedroom as she appears hiding under the bed. It echoes the well-known horror trope of children being scared of monsters under their beds, another example of Shyamalan subverting horror norms. However, this scene feels less ominous because the moment has a lot more light and Cole isn’t scared of Kyra. Shyamalan’s ability to indicate to the audience that Kyra’s visit has a purpose and creates a sense of compassion without giving any major clues that signpost her death from Munchausen by Proxy is a testament to his ability to craft such subtle atmospheric shifts.

The Sixth Sense does that so well, it wanders between fear and comfort, vision and reality, and is never abrasive in what it is getting across. This is obviously seen in the twist, building throughout the whole movie so when it is revealed it feels like it was right in front of you the whole time. That is the nuanced brilliance of Shyamalan. However, the scene with Kyra is also vital in ensuring the twist works. It is not just a shocking reveal of how a ghost died, the earlier scene with the three bodies hung in the school does this. Instead, the subtle difference in tone and purpose within the scene is a turning point where these apparitions are humanized. As an audience, we feel solace towards Kyra so when it is revealed that Malcolm (Bruce Willis) has been a ghost all along, that barrier has already been brought down for the audience. It makes the reveal both believable and heartbreaking. It allows the movie to transition from giving the audience horror to creating a gut-wrenching, emotional final act — and this is all because of the moment Cole meets Kyra.

The Sixth Sense is available to stream on Max in the U.S.

Watch on Max