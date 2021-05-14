Netflix has released the trailer for Skater Girl, the coming-of-age story of an Indian girl named Prerna (Rachel Saanchita Gupta, in her debut performance) as she discovers her passion for skateboarding. The trailer for this surprise release is highly inspirational, but also a lot of fun, making the upcoming release a must-see for anyone who enjoys uplifting stories.

“The only way to conquer fear is to go through it. Believe, you got it!” Skater Girl’s trailer opens up with an inspirational quote narrated by Gupta’s Prerna, a girl who follows her passion for skateboarding as a way to forge her identity. Set in a poor region of India, the trailer reveals Prerna’s passion is sparked after an incident involving the girl, a London executive named Jessica (Amy Maghera) and some mud.

The fateful encounter presents skateboards to Prerna and all the children of her village, starting a small youth-revolution as the kids fight for the right to express themselves through skating, while adults see the new hobby as a dangerous activity. The trailer also focuses on Prerna’s particular struggle against her father, to whom skateboarding is an activity for boys.

Skater Girl is the feature directorial debut of Indian filmmaker Manjari Makijany, who also co-writes the script with Vinati Makijany. The two writers are also the film’s producers, together with Emmanuel Pappas. The cast also includes Shafin Patel and Jonathan Readwin, with a special appearance by Waheeda Rehman.

Skater Girl is coming to Netflix on June 11. Check out the trailer below:

Here's the official synopsis for the film:

Skater Girl is a coming-of-age story about confidence, courage, and the profound impact of blazing your own trail. Set in a remote village in Rajasthan, India, the film follows Prerna, a local teen living a life bound by tradition and duty to her parents. But when London-bred advertising executive Jessica arrives in the village to learn more about her late father’s childhood, Prerna and the other local children are introduced to an exciting new adventure thanks to Jessica and her old friend (Readwin), who cruises into town on a skateboard. The kids become infatuated with the sport, skating through the village, disrupting everything and everyone around them. Determined to empower and encourage their newfound passion, Jessica sets out on an uphill battle to build the kids their own skatepark, leaving Prerna with a difficult choice between conforming to society's expectations of her or living out her dream of competing in the National Skateboarding Championships.

