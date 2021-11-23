Mackenzie Munro is adding even more cast members to her upcoming thriller, Salvation, and this time, she’s bagged a horror legend. Deadline reports that Skeet Ulrich has joined the cast of the upcoming film, produced by Walk Like A Duck Entertainment, alongside Ashley Moore, Theo Rossi, Devon Bostick, Claire Forlani, and Thomas Jane.

The film, currently in production in Boston and described as a dramatic thriller, features a script by Alex Runnels following a troubled foster child who is given one final chance to prove herself when she is sent to live with a kind, normal family in rural Tennessee. However, the girl soon realizes that all is not as seems, and that her foster family has dragged her into a world of “snake-handling worship” where up is down and “even holy people can do evil things”.

Ulrich’s role in the upcoming thriller is unknown, but it is not the first of its kind for the Scream star, who comes off a recent run on The CW’s Riverdale and an appearance in Antoine Fuqua’s #Freerayshawn to join the project. Aside from Wes Craven’s horror classic, the star has also racked up a number of thriller and horror credits, including Soul Assassin, Escape Room, and the upcoming film Blood, directed by Brad Anderson and co-starring Michelle Monaghan. He is also set to appear in the upcoming Supercell, a natural disaster film from director Herbert James Winterstern and co-starring Alec Baldwin.

Salvation is directed by Munro with a script from Runnels, and is produced by Walk Like A Duck’s Rob Goodrich and Jason Armstrong, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier’s Kari Skogland, Mad Rabbit, and Blonde Mamba, with Munro and Amelia Baker serving as executive producers. No release date for the film has been announced.

