The two-episode premiere of Star Wars: Skeleton Crew was an immediate hit, with the show earning a strong 96% rating from critics and an 81% rating from audiences on Rotten Tomatoes. Much of the love for the show that radiated out amongst the fanbase was for the four children in the lead roles; Ryan Kiera Armstrong as Fern, Kyrianna Kratter as KB, Ravi Cabot-Conyers as Wim, and Robert Timothy Smith as Neel, who has become a fan favorite. Screen Rant shared a new video of the children reacting to figures of themselves, an initiation rite of passage that many Star Wars actors have done over the years. The children already have Black Series figures and Funko Pops, with more certainly on the way as the show progresses.

After the shocking and unfair cancellation of The Acolyte earlier this year, Star Wars fans have been craving something to be excited about, and Skeleton Crew has delivered a fan and critical favorite thus far. Collider’s Maggie Lovitt said in her review of the show that it is “exactly what the franchise needs right now.” Star Wars lost a lot of goodwill from fans around the world by axing The Acolyte despite strong reviews from critics and solid viewership, and one can only hope that Skeleton Crew is treated with more respect and allowed the chance to shine with multiple seasons. Skeleton Crew creator Jon Watts already revealed his plan for a potential second season, saying that it won’t be like Stranger Things, where the children age several years but the show makes them out to be only a few days older.

Who Else Stars in ‘Star Wars: Skeleton Crew’?

Featuring alongside the children of Skeleton Crew is Jude Law in the role of Jod Na Nawood, the mysterious Jedi introduced at the end of Episode 2 who is expected to see a larger role in the coming episodes. Nick Frost also features as the droid SM-33, who takes on the role of a protector for the children after they find him decommissioned on a ship. Kerry Condon also stars in Skeleton Crew as Fara, Fern’s mother, and Tunde Adebimpe plays Wim’s father Wendle.

The first two episodes of Star Wars: Skeleton Crew are now streaming, and Episode 3 arrives tonight. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates and coverage of the series and watch Skeleton Crew on Disney+.

Your changes have been saved 8 10 Star Wars: Skeleton Crew Four kids make a mysterious discovery on their home planet that leads them to get lost in a strange and dangerous galaxy. Creator Cast Jude Law , Ravi Cabot-Conyers , Ryan Kiera Armstrong , Kyriana Kratter , Robert Timothy Smith , Tunde Adebimpe , Kerry Condon , Nick Frost Franchise Streaming Service(s) Dis

WATCH ON DISNEY+