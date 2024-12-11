Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Star Wars: Skeleton Crew Episode 3.

Star Wars: Skeleton Crew is back for its third episode! After last week's two-part premiere, we're all even more eagerly tuned in for the latest misadventure in a galaxy far, far away. Moreover, our eyes are peeled, and our ears are perked to catch all the hidden references to Star Wars lore and beyond. Showrunners Christopher Ford and Jon Watts are leaning heavily into the vibe of The Goonies, with a youthful lead cast set in a fast-paced, action-focused series of perils.

The younglings at the forefront — Wim (Ravi Cabot-Conyers), Neel (Robert Timothy Smith), Fern (Ryan Kiera Armstrong), and KB (Kyriana Kratter) — find themselves lost in space, far from their families and the safety of home. On the run from nefarious space pirates, they're cautiously teamed with a mysterious man named Jod Na Nawood (Jude Law) and an enfeebled droid, SM-33 (Nick Frost). As with The Mandalorian, The Acolyte, and many others, we're here to break down all the Easter eggs you may have missed.

Did You Catch Hondo Ohnaka's Ship at Port Borgo?

Skeleton Crew is not shying away from packing each episode with hidden tidbits, taking full advantage of the breadth of Star Wars lore. At Port Borgo, when the younglings are attempting their escape, with space pirates abound, devout fans may have spotted the ship of a Star Wars pirate parked at the port. Hondo Ohnaka (voiced by Jim Cummings) was a fairly prominent recurring character in Star Wars: The Clone Wars and Star Wars Rebels. Hondo, a Weequay pirate and outlaw, clashed with Obi-Wan Kenobi, Anakin Skywalker, and Count Dooku, and even found himself allied with the Jedi Ezra Bridger. In Skeleton Crew's 3rd episode, Hondo's ship, a ZH-40 Tribune-class light freighter called Katooni, can be seen at Port Borgo. In the photo above, it's centered at the bottom, directly between the two massive cables in the foreground.

A Cameo From the Beloved B1 Battle Droid

Of all the countless droid models in Star Wars' long history, one type holds a special place in our hearts, perhaps more than any other. Of course, this is only true if you exclude the star droids (C-3PO, R2-D2, BB-8, etc.). The B1-series battle droids have been a staple of Star Wars media since their debut in the first prequel, The Phantom Menace. After Attack of the Clones and Revenge of the Sith, the B1s have continued to appear throughout Star Wars animation, video games, and literature.

When Jod is searching for SM-33, he passes by a few droids before finding the one he's looking for, one of which is a decommissioned B1 battle droid. Known for their bumbling demeanor, ease of slaying, and general ineffectiveness, these battle droids are really only a force to reckon with when presented in large numbers. Somehow, these villainous droids have made themselves oddly lovable. Even the franchise's most casual fans would recognize their frequent call, "Roger, Roger!"

Alfred Molina Makes a Cameo as Benjar Prenic

Jon Watts and Alfred Molina recently worked together on Spider-Man: No Way Home, in which Molina reprised his role of Doctor Octopus/Otto Octavius, and that may have led to the legendary actor's cameo appearance in Skeleton Crew. At Port Borgo, just before our protagonists make their escape, the younglings insist that Jod rescue SM-33 before they depart. Jod identifies which of the many defunct droids in the holding is 33, but before he can leave, a bug-like alien named Benjar Prenic walks in. Recognizing Jod as Silvo, his former captain, Benjar engages Jod in a stressful exchange. If you found yourself hyper-invested, that could be thanks to the vocal talent of Molina, who lent his voice to Benjar.

Jod Na Nawood's Aliases: Crimson Jack & Captain Silvo

In that same scene with Benjar Prenic, it's revealed that Jod Na Nawood is actually Captain Silvo, who was ousted as the pirate's leader and replaced by Brutus (Fred Tatasciore) in the first episode. The question is: is Silvo his true identity, or is Jod? Are they both fake names, concealing a separate identity altogether? To make the case even more complex, Kh'ymm (Alia Shawkat), the owl-like map expert helping the group find At Attin, refers to Jod as "Crimson Jack." In the Star Wars Legends canon, Crimson Jack first appeared in Marvel's Star Wars comics in 1977. Decades later, he entered the current canon in the 2022 comic, Star Wars: Halcyon Legacy. In the comics, Crimson Jack, a frequent rival of Han Solo's, was a leader of space pirates and a master thief (in line with Kh'ymm's suspicions of Jod).

