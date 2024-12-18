Star Wars: Skeleton Crew has returned with its fourth episode, and we're inching closer to uncovering the truth about At Attin, The Great Work, and the Jewels of the Old Republic. The four younglings leading the series — Wim (Ravi Cabot-Conyers), Neel (Robert Timothy Smith), Fern (Ryan Kiera Armstrong), and KB (Kyriana Kratter) — accidentally departed their home planet and have been struggling to find their way back since. Now, teamed with a loyal yet questionable droid named SM-33 (Nick Frost) and a Force-sensitive former pirate captain named Jod Na Nawood (Jude Law), their journey takes them back to their hidden star system. On At Achrann, a mysteriously similar planet to At Atinn, they encounter General Strix (Mathieu Kassovitz) and his daughter Hayna (Hala Finley), leaders of the dilapidated planet's Troika Clan. With the stakes rising and the narrative focusing, spotting the Easter eggs and references takes a close look. Did you catch these in Skeleton Crew's latest episode?

At Attin and the Hidden Planets Are the Jewels of the Old Republic

When Jod, SM-33, and the younglings finally arrive at what they believe is At Attin, they soon learn that it's an entirely separate planet. However, like the younglings' home planet, this one was also hidden from the rest of the galaxy. In fact, this planet (At Achrann) once looked exactly like At Attin, although now it's run down, war-torn, and scarcely inhabited, save for some feuding clans. Moreover, the hidden system includes several others. In addition to At Attin and At Achrann, there's At Aytuu, At Arissia, At Aravin, and At Acoda. These were likely built identically as well, but their current states are yet to be seen.

Before the show's debut, Collider's Steve Weintraub had the opportunity to discuss Easter eggs and fan theories with the show's creators, Christopher Ford and Jon Watts. In the exclusive interview, Weintraub asked, "What was something that you each fought for, that you were like, 'This has to be in the show,' and someone else was pushing back, and you're like, 'No, this has to be in the show?'" Ford responded, "That's interesting. For me, we create our own little piece of new lore about the planet category that At Attin comes from, like the Jewels of the Old Republic. That was really interesting to get to make up a new little piece." Previously, Kh'ymm (Alia Shawkat) aided the younglings in locating At Attin, while referring to it as one of nine planets hidden before the New Republic Era. Presumably, At Attin was the only remaining one, but now that the younglings have the coordinates of five others, we have to wonder what happened to the other three.

SM-33 Calls Back to Yet Another Pirate Movie

Just as SM-33's name was an intentional reference to Peter Pan's "Smee" (as in Mr. Smee, the first mate of Captain Hook), the latest episode of Skeleton Crew calls back to another pirate flick. In Treasure Planet, B.E.N. (Bio-Electronic Navigator, voiced by Martin Short) had its memory wiped to mask the location of hidden treasure. SM-EE's memory was similarly manipulated, with his former captain giving the order to lock away and forget any memory of At Attin.

Daniels Slipped in a Familiar 'Everything Everywhere All at Once' Style Shot

With the latest episode being directed by the Daniels, a.k.a. Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, it's no surprise that this entry was full of clever surprises and beautiful shots. The Oscar-winning directors of Everything Everywhere All at Once even slipped in a framing technique often used in their Best Picture winner. As SM-33 is fighting his internal programming and preparing to attack the younglings, ripping them "limb from limb," you can see the straightforward point of view. With the camera locked on SM-33, he stays firmly positioned in the frame while writhing about, leaving the background to jump around with great intensity.

