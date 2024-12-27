Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Star Wars: Skeleton Crew Episode 5.

Star Wars: Skeleton Crew takes no holiday. Its fifth episode dropped on Christmas Eve, and it's packed with plenty of hidden gems, much like the treasure Jod Na Nawood (Jude Law) is after. Reluctantly allied with four adventurous younglings — Wim (Ravi Cabot-Conyers), Neel (Robert Timothy Smith), Fern (Ryan Kiera Armstrong), and KB (Kyriana Kratter) — Jod aims to reach their home planet of At Attin and reap its riches. Simply returning to their families would be the ultimate reward for the younglings.

With the help of At Achrann's Troik Clan, the group has already uncovered the secrets of a hidden planetary system — the Jewels of the Old Republic, of which At Attin is a part. After finding the coordinates for all except At Attin, SM-33 (Nick Frost) directs them to the planet Lanupa, where his former captain hid At Attin's coordinates among booby traps and treasure. This latest episode, "You Have a Lot to Learn About Pirates," is directed by Jake Schreier, who also helms one of the MCU's upcoming entries, Thunderbolts*. Did you spot these Easter eggs and references to wider Star Wars lore along the way?

Lanupa's Pleasure Yachts Evoking Lando Calrissian's Lady Luck

Image via Disney+

As our crew approaches Skull Ridge Mountain hoping to retrieve At Attin's coordinates, they pass two ships that SM-33 supposes contain fellow dastardly pirates. However, as Jod points out, they aren't pirate vessels but pleasure yachts, which makes sense once we discover Lanupa's new purpose. Now housing a high-end spa, the planet attracts an exclusive roster of wealthy clientele. Considering his appearance in The Rise of Skywalker, which takes place after Skeleton Crew, it wouldn't be surprising if Lando Calrissian (Billy Dee Williams) visited the spa at some point. The designs of the pleasure yachts bear a striking resemblance to Lady Luck, Lando's luxury starship, which has appeared throughout Star Wars Legends literature and video games.

Lanupa's Guards Bear a Resemblance To Rebel Fleet Troopers

Image via Disney+

In the New Republic Era, which the shows have been gradually filling in, we often spot remnants of the previous era's designs. Much like the noticeable similarities in the pleasure yachts, the guards of Lanupa's spa wear helmets that bring back memories of Rogue One and the original trilogy. White, rounded, and flowing backward to a thin edge, the guard's helmets seem to have drawn inspiration from the uniforms of the original Rebel troopers.

Jod's List of Aliases Grows Longer With Dash Zentin and Jodwick Zank

Image via Disney+

"How many names does he have?" Neel understandably wonders in exasperation. When a bounty hunter named Pokkit (Kelly Macdonald) approaches Jod, she calls him Dash Zentin, adding to an already suspiciously long list of aliases for the space pirate. He's called Jodwick Zank while running about the spa, too. First, we met him as Jod Na Nawood, but we soon learned that he's also Captain Silvo, who was betrayed and overthrown by Brutus (Fred Tatasciore) in the first episode. Then, it was revealed he also went by the moniker Crimson Jack, carrying a history of Star Wars lore. Now we can add Dash Zentin and Jodwick Zank to the list, and it likely won't stop there.

Pokkit Uses a Familiar Huttese Insult

Image via Disney+

"Don't trust this sleemo," Pokkit warns the younglings, obviously referring to Jod Na Nawood, the man of many names. If that strange word conjures nostalgic feelings, you aren't alone. Sleemo is a Huttese word meaning "slimeball," and we've heard the insult thrown around before. "Cha skrunee da pat, sleemo," a young Anakin Skywalker (Jake Lloyd) indignantly says to Sebulba (Lewis MacLeod) in The Phantom Menace. The Hutts sure know how to offend.

A Hutt Cameo, Possibly From 'The Book of Boba Fett'

Image via Disney+

Speaking of the Hutts, you can't miss one taking a grotesque mud bath at the spa, but did you catch the markings under its mouth? While it's not an exact copy, the markings, which could be a tattoo or something less permanent, resemble those of Jabba the Hutt's cousins from The Book of Boba Fett. Considering Skeleton Crew's chronological proximity to The Book of Boba Fett, the bounty hunter hurling Huttese insults, and the Hutt Clan's sigil seen at Port Borgo, we know the Hutt crime syndicate is active. A brief, relaxing break at a spa wouldn't be out of the question for the Hutt twins.

Jod Na Nawood Picks the Worst Identity to Steal